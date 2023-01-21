Read full article on original website
Related
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
Gabrielle Union Worked Through the Trauma of Rape 30 Years Later in Truth Be Told: 'Every Day Was a Trigger'
Union said filming the AppleTV+ drama felt closely tied to her Bay Area rape as she marked the anniversary of the trauma Gabrielle Union's stirred up painful, but cathartic, memories of her own sexual assault. The actress explained how she identified with the Truth Be Told season 3 plot — and how she worked through her own trauma in the process — at a Television Critics Association panel for the AppleTV+ show on Wednesday. In the series, Union plays a woman who attempts to keep media attention on a...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Enjoy Christmas with Daughter Kaavia on Tropical Getaway: Photo
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share daughter Kaavia, 4, and the NBA star is also dad to Xavier, 9, Zaya, 15, and Zaire, 20 Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoyed a sunshine-filled Christmas this year. The Cheaper By the Dozen star, 50, and her basketball star husband, 40, spent the holiday sharing love and laughs with their daughter, Kaavia James, 4, while on a tropical vacation together. On Monday, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram which showed Union and Wade sitting beside their little girl, who wore a...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Reacts to Omarion Dating Rumors: 'Everybody Simmer Down'
You people need to calm down. That's the message Nia Long delivered after rumors started swirling that she's dating Omarion. The whole thing started after the B2K singer took to Twitter and posted a short video clip of him and Long at the premiere of her Netflix film You People. In the video, the actress and singer are posing for photos on the red carpet and smiling. But what really got fans going was when they held hands, albeit briefly.
Has Eddie Murphy Heard From Will Smith After 2023 Golden Globes Joke? He Says…
Eddie Murphy's joke about Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap at the 2023 Golden Globes got quite a reaction. But as for whether he got a reaction out of Will—or the slap's recipient Chris Rock? Well, as Eddie exclusively revealed on the Jan. 23 episode of E! News, "No, I haven't heard from anybody."
Diddy Once Said The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘My Downfall’ Was Inspired by His Anger
The Notorious B.I.G. recorded 'My Downfall' for his second (and what would be his final) album. Diddy said the D.M.C. collab was birthed out of Biggie's anger.
Cardi B Called Off Divorce From Offset Because ‘He Wanted to Change For Me’
Cardi B is opening up about the time she filed for divorce from Offset but called it off after the Migos rapper showed her he was ready to change. The Grammy-winning rapper was the inaugural guest on The Jason Lee Show where she got candid about filing for divorce from Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, in September 2020.
A$AP Rocky Says He Has a 'Whole Other Perspective' as a Dad: 'You Come Home to Heaven Every Day'
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time A$AP Rocky is loving his new role as a dad. The rapper joined Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio Wednesday where he opened up about his first few months of fatherhood since welcoming his first baby, a son, with Rihanna in May. "It's so unexplainable. It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm...
'Happy To Be Here!': Wendy Williams Glows As She Debuts New Merchandise & Teases Podcast Return — See Photos!
Wendy Williams is looking refreshed and better than ever for the holidays! On Saturday, December 24, The Wendy Williams Show alum took to Instagram to tease her highly anticipated podcast "The Wendy Experience" while showing off her new merchandise line featuring her infamous taglines. "Tis the season for the winter, don't forget to catch your favorite Wendy experience merchandise, I am just happy to be here and just happy to be here," a glowing Williams said in the video to her loyal followers. PERMANENT FINANCIAL GUARDIAN SABRINA MORRISSEY TAKES CONTROL OF WENDY WILLIAMS' ESTATE, CUTS OFF EX-HUSBAND KEVIN HUNTER &...
Popculture
'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receiving 'Death Threats Almost Daily'
I Am Jazz returns for another season this week and will show viewers how Jazz Jennings handles a death threat while attending Harvard University. Jennings, 24, who has been sharing her experiences as a transgender woman with the world since she was 6, said she gets death threats daily. Although she feels safe at Harvard, knowing that a person who has her family's address wants to hurt her is upsetting.
Channing Tatum is worried about 'trying too hard' in his relationship with Zoë Kravitz and admitted to following her Instagram fan accounts
"I have no chill," Tatum said of the Instagram fan accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know."
hotnewhiphop.com
Maya Jama Returning Ex Ben Simmons’ $1M Engagement Ring After Athlete Sends Legal Demand
The NBA player proposed to the “Love Island” host in December of 2021. By September of the next year, their engagement had ended. Just like the rest of us, celebrities often experience the pain of heartbreak within their romantic relationships. Unfortunately for them, the drama is played out for the entire world to see – and comment on. Most recently, formerly engaged couple Maya Jama and Ben Simmons have been the talk of the town. This is thanks to the astounding $1M engagement ring he surprised her with in December of 2021.
Ciara, Michelle Obama Take Shots from ‘Monster’ Rapper Future in New Song
It’s been almost a decade since trap rapper Future and R&B singer Ciara went their separate ways after a brief relationship that resulted in a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, but it appears the Monster star can’t seem to keep his ex’s name out of his mouth. Even...
toofab.com
Eva Marcille Reacts to New RHUGT Costars, Reuniting with Vicki After 'Standoffish' First Season (Exclusive)
The reality star opens up about smoking her joints on Ex-Wives Club, feeling more at ease on the show compared to RHOA and her thoughts on her new costars. Eva Marcille may be done with "Real Housewives of Atlanta," but she was sitting pretty comfortably on Peacock's "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" -- so much so that she agreed to come back for another season!
hotnewhiphop.com
King Von Allegedly Killed Boss Trell With Help From T. Roy, Says FBG Duck’s Mom
The allegation comes just days after FBI witnesses claimed Von put a hit out on FBG Duck. FBG Duck’s mother claimed that King Von allegedly killed Boss Trell with help from his friend T. Roy. Moreover, this news comes soon after an FBI witness said that the late Chicago rapper put a hit out on Duck. Still, a lot of information on these incidents is unclear, something that Duck’s mother acknowledged.
Mo’Nique To Play A Haunted Widow In Lee Daniels Produced Horror Film ‘The Reading’
Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels are continuing their collaborative partnership with a new film set to debut via BET+ next month.
Gabrielle Union Twins with Daughter Kaavia & Gives Rare Peek Inside Family Home in New IG Vid
Gabrielle Union shared a photo slideshow on her Instagram page, where she and her four-year-old daughter Kaavia donned the same braided hairstyles. The slideshow also featured a video that gave fans a glimpse into their luxurious family home.
Comments / 1