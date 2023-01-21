ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 25, 1814: Francis Harrison Pierpont was born near Morgantown. On June 20, 1861, Pierpont was unanimously elected as governor of the unionist Reorganized State of Virginia, which sat at Wheeling until West Virginia entered the Union two years later.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

New episode of West Virginia Legislature This Week to debut Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The latest episode of West Virginia Legislature This Week, a weekly webcast featuring interviews with state leaders and lawmakers, will premiere Wednesday at WVNews.com. The webcast, which will be featured across WV News’ online platforms and social media profiles, is made in collaboration with...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Community Care of West Virginia exceeds 500 team members

BUCKHANNON — Community Care of West Virginia (CCWV) surpassed a significant milestone by expanding its healthcare team to now include more than 500 people across its multiple locations. Community Care’s growth reflects its mission of delivering quality healthcare services to patients throughout its footprint in West Virginia. Community...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia Farm Credit Associations donate $15,000 to Mountaineer Food Bank

Horizon Farm Credit and Farm Credit of the Virginias — the two Farm Credit associations serving West Virginia — made a recent collaborative donation totaling $15,000 to the Mountaineer Food Bank. The funds will support the Mountaineer Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry Program. The Mountaineer Food Bank is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy