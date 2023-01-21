Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Georgian convicted in Northern West Virginia drug case to be sentenced later this week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The government may seek an upward departure or upward variance in the case of a Georgia man convicted of accessory after the fact to distribution with death, as well as drug and gun charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Flower referenced that during a post-conviction...
WVNews
“Danske Dandridge: The poet Who Wrote of West Virginia.” topic at Straight Fork CEOS meeting
On Friday evening, January 6, 2023, members of the Straight Fork Community Educational Outreach Service Club (CEOS) held their first meeting of the new year. Since we had a lot to do, the format of the meeting was changed. First on the agenda was a meditation by Cathy Evans and the.
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 25, 1814: Francis Harrison Pierpont was born near Morgantown. On June 20, 1861, Pierpont was unanimously elected as governor of the unionist Reorganized State of Virginia, which sat at Wheeling until West Virginia entered the Union two years later.
WVNews
New episode of West Virginia Legislature This Week to debut Wednesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The latest episode of West Virginia Legislature This Week, a weekly webcast featuring interviews with state leaders and lawmakers, will premiere Wednesday at WVNews.com. The webcast, which will be featured across WV News’ online platforms and social media profiles, is made in collaboration with...
WVNews
Community Care of West Virginia exceeds 500 team members
BUCKHANNON — Community Care of West Virginia (CCWV) surpassed a significant milestone by expanding its healthcare team to now include more than 500 people across its multiple locations. Community Care’s growth reflects its mission of delivering quality healthcare services to patients throughout its footprint in West Virginia. Community...
WVNews
West Virginia Farm Credit Associations donate $15,000 to Mountaineer Food Bank
Horizon Farm Credit and Farm Credit of the Virginias — the two Farm Credit associations serving West Virginia — made a recent collaborative donation totaling $15,000 to the Mountaineer Food Bank. The funds will support the Mountaineer Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry Program. The Mountaineer Food Bank is...
Comments / 0