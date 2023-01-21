Read full article on original website
Related
The Perfect Egg Substitute During The Nationwide Shortages
Towards the end of 2022 into the beginning of 2023, many consumers may have noticed either an increase in the prices of eggs or a complete shortage of eggs at their local grocery store, and there are a few reasons for the egg price increases and shortages. For one, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed that about 57.87 million birds in the United States have been affected by a widespread case of avian influenza, with Iowa having the highest number of cases at 15,923,974 affected birds.
Why It's Important To Save The Label When Freezing Meat
If you efficiently use the space in your freezer, you'll save money, time, and effort in the kitchen. According to Safe Food, some items, like vegetables, will keep in the freezer for up to a year, while others don't last as long. Proper freezing protocol is important for ensuring both the safety and quality of the food you're storing.
Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream
In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
Why You Should Never Buy Generic Peanut Butter
Here comes the age-old debate of generic versus name-brand food items: Is there any difference? Even if there is, does it matter? Well, sometimes it does. In a nutshell, a name brand refers to any item that you'd recognize from its name and logo due to heavy marketing and advertising (via Investopedia). Generic, on the other hand, are cheaper alternatives that keep costs low by cutting back on big marketing budgets.
The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft
The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
TikTok Is Fuming Over Wendy's 4 For $4 Deal
In any relationship, trust among all parties is essential. Without it, a relationship runs the risk of being severed. This concept applies in business as well. When a company promotes specific programs or products, consumers expect them to follow through with what was advertised (via Forbes). Doing so can foster loyalty. As a result, even as prices at many restaurants have increased, customers have ensured that their sales numbers were still solid (via CNN Business).
TikTok Isn't Impressed By A McDonald's Worker's Churros
Thanks to TikTok, it's not uncommon to see videos of fast food workers getting creative and sharing the best customizations for popular menu items. We've seen employees from a variety of food chains share their order hacks and tips, including a Starbucks barista who shared how to order a secret menu item, and a Chick-fil-A employee who showed us how you can add some extra spice to your chicken nuggets.
M&Ms Cancel Spokescandies For Celebrity Spokesperson After Shoe Backlash
Ever since M&Ms redesigned its brown and green spokescandies, there's been backlash that the company has become too "woke." Though each color underwent a slight change in 2022, the most notable was to the female characters, who ditched their high heels and "sexy" looks in an effort to be more inclusive and representative of its customers (via CNN Business and a press release). The candy crew didn't stop there, though. In October of the same year, it released the purple M&M intended for female packs. Per a news release, the new addition was a further attempt to promote acceptance and "celebrate what makes us unique," according to Mars Global Vice President Jane Hwang. Along with the release, a new song, "I'm Just Gonna Be Me," was dropped with a music video to celebrate Purple's music skills.
How To Use Toothpicks To Easily Level A Cake
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. A third of Americans developed new baking skills during the pandemic to cope with stress and pass the time with their families. As a result of the increased sales and a desire to retain their new customers, companies adapted baking recipes with easy-to-follow instructions, created online lessons, and assembled more kits to appeal to novice bakers year-round instead of just during the "baking season," which traditionally begins in November (via The Wall Street Journal).
New Study Could Mean Chocolate With Same Taste But Less Fat
Back when the earliest societies of Mesoamerica would dry, crush, and stir the beans from the pods of their cacao trees, adding water to make a frothy (if bitter) drink, they were not kidding around. According to the BBC, the Maya civilization, and the Aztecs after them, believed this drink was a gift from the gods, good for everything from religious observances to rewarding soldiers coming home triumphantly from war.
The Biggest Challenge Christophe Rull Faced On Bake Squad - Exclusive
"Bake Squad" is back and ready to take on new challenges in the show's 2nd season. The show follows four premier bakers as they compete against one another to create fantastic and often physics-defying sweets and treats for their clients. In just seven hours, each of the members of the Bake Squad — Ashley Holt, Gonzo Jimenez, Maya-Camille Broussard, and Christophe Rull — must pull off incredible feats, guided by host Christina Tosi.
Should You Thaw Frozen Food With Warm Water?
The freezer is a handy tool to keep food good for long periods of time. Where shelf-stable pantry staples save the day when you haven't made it to the grocery store in a week, the freezer can preserve a wide range of foods from soups to meat and fish to have on hand for a rainy day, even if it's months from now.
How To Tell Sushi Has Gone Bad
Sushi is one of America's most-loved and most-controversial dining options. Jonas House in Food and Foodways Journal that sushi was brought to the U.S. by Japanese immigrants and first started achieving major popularity in the 1960s. But even today, when folks learn that sushi is made up of raw fish, there is often a moment of confusion. We are taught to never consume raw poultry, meat, or dairy, so what sets cuts of raw fish apart?
The Pasta Queen's Carbonara Baked Potato Is Crushing The Flavor Battle
In a carb-obsessed world, potatoes have received a bad rap and are often associated with high-calorie dishes like mashed potatoes, potatoes au gratin, and french fries. Popular diets like Atkins place potatoes in the same category as bread and pasta, considering them empty calories. The starchy tuber is one of the most popular and versatile vegetables, yet it has been relegated to a side dish, not the main attraction.
Noma Interns Were Actually Forbidden From Expressing Joy
Earlier this month, chef René Redzepi announced that his three-Michelin star Noma restaurant will be closing for good. "It's unsustainable," he told The New York Times, explaining that he hasn't found a way to pay his highly qualified, extremely hardworking staff fairly for their long hours and expertise while keeping the restaurant afloat. Many applauded the Copenhagen-based chef for denouncing the exploitative culture of ultra-high-end restaurant kitchens. But many others had their eyebrows raised, considering that Redzepi is perhaps one of the greatest forces in fine dining, and Noma his opus. In critics' eyes, he's a cultural architect who's suddenly spurning the very culture he helped to create — which is largely why the internet is blaming the film "The Menu" for Noma's sudden closure.
The Clever Way Jacques Pépin Makes Use Of Leftover Cheese
You may know chef Jacques Pépin from one of the 29 cookbooks he wrote. Or, you may recognize him from "Julia and Jacques Cooking at Home," the series he worked on with Julia Child. According to his website, Pépin has done these things and so much more including winning a jaw-dropping 16 James Beard Foundation Awards. In his lengthy career, Pépin has created countless recipes including ones that make good use of leftovers. His "Fridge Soup" recipe, for example, uses a variety of leftovers he finds in his refrigerator (via JP Foundation).
The Unexpected Herb Marcela Valladolid Puts In Meatballs
What's a special bonus in a can of SpaghettiOs, an alternative to chicken cutlets when ordering a parm sub sandwich, and a mainstay of Italian-American cuisine? We're talking about meatballs, of course. Made from beef, pork, veal, or even questionable mystery meat, they seem to exist in one form or another in virtually every culture. And though they might not always taste like what your grandma personally made, pretty much any iteration of the meatball probably has the potential to be delicious.
Panic Buying Is A Food Shortage No-No
Sometimes world events can impact the availability of food at the grocery store. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine grain crisis, and the poultry industry's bird flu outbreak, countless grocery items are still difficult — if not impossible — to find. Naturally, this kind of uncertainty can prompt some people to stock up on what they deem essentials.
Hormel Captures Chili Cheese Dip In New Game Day Beer
Super Bowl Sunday is upon us, and it's not just a big day for football fans, but snack enthusiasts, too. Common Super Bowl Sunday food traditions include plenty of All-American flavors — potatoes of all configurations, comical homemade takes on fast food, plenty of decadent dips like buffalo chicken and classic queso. On top of all of the indulgent snacks at every Super Bowl party, there's usually a solid stock of beer. It's no surprise that people drink a lot of beer during the Super Bowl; in 2018, Treehugger found that enough beer was consumed during the big game to fill nearly 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools. This year, food and snack manufacturer Hormel Foods decided to get a cut in on the beverage market with an all-new, maybe eyebrow-raising brew.
Red Lobster Brings Back Lobsterfest And 2 New Dishes For A Limited Time
Throughout the year, Red Lobster holds celebrations honoring various seafood through special offers. Among the most popular is Endless Shrimp, which takes place in the late summer-slash-early fall. The last time the promotion was held, it included a new parmesan-bacon shrimp scampi dish as well as Argentine red shrimp and shrimp linguini Alfredo, among other items. For those who aren't tuned in to the experience of Endless Shrimp, it's exactly as it sounds. Patrons start with two choices of shrimp, and as they go, a new dish can be requested.
Mashed
150K+
Followers
44K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0