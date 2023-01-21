Jason Momoa Comments On The Future Of Aquaman Amid Lobo Rumors

Chaos and unpredictability seem to be the two words that can sum up the reaction to recent developments in the world of DC movies . As James Gunn and Peter Safran have been cleaning house and trying to figure out their next moves, there are still existing films like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom that still await theatrical release.

This has prompted rumors on whether or not actors like Jason Momoa will continue ruling the seas or finally play intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo. Leave it to the ever charming Momoa to address the subject head on, which is what he did during a video interview with Variety .

Reminiscing on how he helped draft the first treatment of his upcoming Aquaman sequel, Arthur Curry’s acting counterpart also took some time to reassure fans that his watery crown is still on his head. Though as you’ll see below, Jason Momoa made that statement in a more colorful way:

I'll always be Aquaman, the rumors are, I'll always be Aquaman ain't nobody coming in there and taking shit.

Always one to cut to the chase, Momoa’s remark about “taking shit” might be a reference to Henry Cavill’s unexpectedly-halted Superman era . It’s still a bit of egg on the face after the actor’s big Black Adam post-credit scene, supposedly setting the table for the Superman v. Black Adam fight Dwayne Johnson has promised people for years, was all for naught. Meanwhile, Jason Momoa is hearing none of that, and firmly confident he’ll he hanging onto the Aquaman mantle for some time.

Of course, this doesn’t totally dispel the rumors that the former Game of Thrones star could finally be playing Lobo for Warner Bros’ comic book film division. Ever since Jason Momoa teased a dream DC project while promoting Slumberland last fall, the world has been buzzing about that, hoping that it’d be a Lobo movie.

While uber cryptic messages have been stoking the fires about Momoa's potential future with DC Films , no official announcements have been made. The mystery only deepened after he made this next comment, which feels like even more top secret shenanigans:

There might be some other characters too. I can play other things too, I can be funny and savage and charming once and a while.

“Funny, savage, and charming” are pretty much the three words one would use to describe Jason Momoa on any given day. So naturally, whether he’s teasing a Lobo debut or the continued adventures of Aquaman, or maybe both, is yet to be seen. Admittedly, the world probably shouldn’t hold its breath for answers any time soon.

You can thank the 2023 new movie releases calendar for that, as it already containing several heavy hitting DC Comics movies ready to unfurl. And obviously if any announcements were made before any mid, post, or inter-credits scenes were to be revealed, it'd be giving away the store.

We can say, with a degree of certainty, that the next time you’ll see Jason Momoa is as Aquaman will be in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The film is currently docked in a December 25, 2023 release date, and barring any other multiversal slips and shifts, that’s probably where it’s going to stay.

And speaking of the multiverse, if you want to watch Momoa’s roles in either the DCEU or the Game of Thrones saga, an HBO Max subscription is a must to enter both of those worlds. Should Lobo ever come into the picture, that’s probably where he’ll hang out too.