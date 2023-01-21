Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Four vehicle chain reaction crash on Interstate 35 injures one person
A Cameron resident went to Liberty Hospital following an accident involving four vehicles on Monday afternoon on northbound Interstate 35 in Clay County. Fifty-three-year-old Russell Reynolds of Cameron received minor injuries. The chain reaction accident also involved vehicles driven by 32-year-old Stefon Jordan of Kansas City, 47-year-old James Martin of...
KMZU
Suspect wanted for assaulting Carrollton officers arrested in Kansas City
CARROLLTON – A man wanted in connection to the assault of two Carrollton police officers in the Dollar General parking lot Jan. 12 is now in custody. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office says Michael Stoddard was located around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He is held on current outstanding warrants and awaiting formal charges from the Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney's office.
kjluradio.com
Barnett teen seriously injured in two-vehicle collision in Morgan County
Five people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandlee Stilfield, 38, of Barnett, was driving on Highway 52 on Saturday morning when he struck the back of a pickup truck that had slowed to make a turn. The impact forced the truck off the road.
KMZU
Charges filed in Carrollton motel fire
UPDATE: (01/24/23, 1:15 a.m.) -- Arson charges have been filed after a fire at a motel in Carrollton. The Carrollton Police Department issued a statement Tuesday, saying an officer conducting traffic control at the scene, noticed a man come out from behind a parked car near the Carrollton Inn, early Monday morning. An interview with the subject determined he was inside the motel when the fire started. 24 year old Patrick Lee Hall-Taylor, 24, of Carrollton, has been charged with second degree arson, first degree property damage and trespassing. According to a probable cause statement, Hall-Taylor is known by local law enforcement to on occasion be homeless and confirmed that this is his current situation in an interview. He reportedly admitted to drinking intoxicants prior to entering the structure. As he entered the Carrollton Inn, he allegedly lit two matches to help him stay warm. Prior to leaving the inn and falling asleep outside, Hall-Taylor says he did not see any fire. No bond is allowed.
WIBW
3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after two semi-truck tires hit five vehicles on a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-35 and 7th St. with reports of a 6-vehicle incident.
KCTV 5
Shots fired in domestic disturbance lead to standoff arrest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of NE Bristol Drive on Monday morning after shots were fired during a domestic disturbance. Police said a call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m....
kmmo.com
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 35-year-old Amy Sjoholm was distracted and traveled off the left side of the roadway. Sjoholm’s vehicle impacted an embankment, became airborne and began to overturn.
KMZU
Fire in Carrollton's south district at empty motel
CARROLLTON, MO - A structure fire this morning was reported in south Carrollton. According to initial information, the blaze was in an old abandoned motel on the east side of Main Street. Carrollton police say emergency response was provided to Carrollton Inn. No injuries resulted. Initial damage reports were not...
KCTV 5
Overnight shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An overnight shooting in the area of E. 57th Street and Prospect Avenue left one person in critical condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said a call came in regarding a shooting at 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning. At the scene, one victim was located and transported...
KMZU
Connie Jo Klausmeier
70 of Higginsville, Missouri passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, Missouri. She was born Thursday, December 4, 1952 in Lexington, Missouri, to the late Daniel Klausmeier and the late Rose (Heyer) Klausmeier. She worked at the...
Father discovered vehicle where KC police found missing son’s body
Court documents say a Kansas City-area father discovered the vehicle where police would later find his 24-year-old son's body.
Video shows man flee fatal shooting in KC entertainment district
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man faces multiple felony counts in connection with the July 2022, shootings in the Westport entertainment district that killed Cardell Crawford, and injured others, according Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Lavont A. Carter, 21, faces Murder 2nd Degree, three counts of Unlawful Use...
Restroom set on fire at Denny's on Front Street
Emergency crews were called early Friday morning to a fire at the Denny's restaurant on Front Street.
Platte County family asking for return of sentimental item after home break-in
The Crum family said they're late son gave them a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac Y2K as a gift in 2005 before he died in a car crash.
KMZU
MDC assigns Carrollton Native, Drew Davis, as conservation agent in Henry County
A native of Carrollton, Mo., Drew Davis grew up on a farm. His favorite activities have always included hunting, camping, fishing, and spending time in the woods. Davis became interested in becoming a conservation agent after working with an agent while he was in high school. Davis went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in Recreation and Park Management from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. Davis recently graduated the 28 week MDC Conservation Agent Training Academy.
WIBW
Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
Suspect that spurred Kansas City AMBER Alert now facing charges
Markelv Avery, a 21-year-old Kansas City man that spurred an AMBER Alert this week, is now facing multiple felony charges.
Florissant man charged after allegedly stealing motorcycle from home in Cooper County
BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A man has been charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County after allegedly stealing a motorcycle. Joseph Princivalli, 32, of Florissant, is charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held at the Cooper County Jail on a The post Florissant man charged after allegedly stealing motorcycle from home in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Police Booked Man On Four Warrants
A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
