Warriors' Steve Kerr repeats call for shorter NBA season as he defends sitting Steph Curry, others vs. Cavaliers

How to watch Stephen Curry vs. Ja Morant: Warriors vs. Grizzlies start time, TV channel, live stream
The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors are both coming off losses as the two square off for the second time this season at Chase Center on Wednesday night. All eyes will be on the marquee matchup between Steph Curry and Ja Morant, who have both been on fire in the lead-up to Wednesday night's contest.
Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura expected to play on Wednesday
Tuesday night was a rough one for the Los Angeles Lakers, as the Los Angeles Clippers mopped the Crypto.com Arena floor with them, 133-115. It was an embarrassing loss, as the Clippers shot lights-out from 3-point range, and although LeBron James went into volcano mode with 46 points and nine 3-pointers, almost none of his teammates played up to their standards.
NBA Dunks of the Year 2023: Complete list of top candidates from Ja Morant to Aaron Gordon
The 2022-23 NBA season has already passed the halfway point but it feels like there has been a full year's worth of highlights delivered. The stars in the league know how to put on a show and with athletic freaks like Ja Morant and Zion Williamson in action, you never know when an in-game moment might turn into a Slam Dunk Contest.
WNBA charter flights, explained: How Breanna Stewart is fighting to fund team travel
WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart's free agency was already the biggest talking point of the offseason with her cryptic emoji-filled tweets sweeping social media. That's the type of attention you command as one of the best players in the league, as the 2018 WNBA MVP, four-time All-Star and two-time WNBA champion will severely swing the hierarchy of the W with her free agency decision.
Lakers' LeBron James joins Kobe Bryant in NBA record books with rare, historic 40-point feat
LeBron James continues to rewrite the record books. Entering Tuesday night's contest against the LA Clippers, LeBron had scored 40 points against every NBA team except his local rivals. No longer. James piled up 46 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block, but it wasn't enough as...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'
Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
San Francisco 49ers Star Defensive Player Arrested
The San Francisco 49ers have just defeated the Dallas Cowboys to advance to the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Since rookie Brock Purdy took over for the San Francisco 49ers, the team has gone 8-0 and is now one win away from the Super Bowl.
Lakers-Wizards trade details: Los Angeles adds Rui Hachimura in exchange for draft picks, Kendrick Nunn
The Lakers have reportedly made the first splash to get the NBA's trade season underway. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Lakers will acquire 24-year-old forward Rui Hachimura from the Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. Los Angeles is trying to...
Christian McCaffrey trade details: Breaking down the draft picks involved in 49ers-Panthers swap
One of the biggest trades of the season is shaping up to be the 49ers acquiring Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers. McCaffrey has thrived in Kyle Shanahan's offense, not as a focal point, but as a complement to an already elite suite of weapons. McCaffrey had 1,210 yards in 11...
NBA trade grades: Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura from Wizards, make splash ahead of deadline
The Lakers have made a significant splash ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. According to reports from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, Los Angeles will acquire Rui Hachimura from Washington in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and multiple future second-round picks. News of the trade as the Lakers look...
When is the NHL All-Star game? Date, time, rosters and site for 2023 showcase
Get your sunscreen and bathing suits ready. The NHL All-Star Game is quickly approaching in South Florida, where the best players in the league met for a weekend of festivities. The All-Star Skills Competition and All-Star Game are set to kick off the first weekend in February. The rosters have...
What is Rivals Week? New NBA schedule feature highlights Celtics vs. Lakers and other marquee matchups
When the NBA announced its schedule back in August, it revealed the debut of "Rivals Week" for the 2022-23 season. In addition to the typical marquee days of the NBA schedule like Opening Night, NBA Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the NBA is attempting to put an emphasis on the league's rivalries — both old and new.
Lakers trade for Rui Hachimura gets stamp of approval from NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson
The Rui Hachimura trade gets the thumbs up from Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Los Angeles got trade season started on Monday by acquiring Hachimura from Washington. In return, the Wizards received Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks for the former lottery pick. Johnson said that Hachimura is going to "really...
Kyle Shanahan coaching tree: 49ers head coach has budding branches, following in dad's footsteps
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Kyle Shanahan has cemented himself as one of the NFL's best coaches during his head-coaching career. While his 49ers are still chasing that elusive championship ring, success has come in droves thanks to his offense. Oh, and the defense is pretty good, too.
Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: Kyle Shanahan would be 'very surprised' if 49ers QB practices ahead of Eagles game
Any notion of Jimmy Garoppolo returning from injury to play for the 49ers again this season remains on hold heading into the NFC championship game. Kyle Shanahan on Monday informed reporters that Garoppolo, who was elevated to the starting position in Week 2 of the season, likely will not practice this week ahead of the showdown against the Eagles.
