Pic: Check out Glover Teixeira’s mangled face following brutal UFC 283 title fight

Glover Teixeira didn’t reclaim the Light Heavyweight as planned at UFC 283 this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In fact, he didn’t even really come close — Jamahal Hill battered the 43-year-old for the large majority of five rounds, beating him so badly in the fourth that half the arena was begging for the fight to be stopped (watch highlights).
Gilbert Burns’ wife demanded no banging at UFC 283: ‘I want a quick submission’

You know deep down, all Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters just want to bang, bro. But, Gilbert Burns fought his natural tendency to bang at UFC 283 last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, securing himself a quick first round submission over the always-tough Neil Magny (watch the finish here). According to “Durinho,” that strategy and success came about because of a last-minute demand from his wife, Bruna.
As expected, Islam Makhachev dwarfs Alex Volkanovski in UFC 284 kickoff staredown video

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev will make his first 155-pound title defense against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski, who earned the right to do “whatever he wants” after racking up a perfect 12-0 record under the UFC banner. Their five-round affair will headline the upcoming UFC 284...
Former UFC fighter offered Power Slap fight, reveals embarrassingly low payout

The Power Slap League has arrived. TBS aired the debut of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White’s, newest project this past week (Jan. 18, 2023). Slap fighting’s most prominent stage yet will enjoy an eight, one-hour episode run to kick things off before a live finale akin to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Therefore, the competitors all lived in a house for several weeks as the season progressed and was recorded in a reality-television-like fashion.
Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner adds even more depth to stacked UFC 285 event

Dan Hooker (22-12) is ready to climb back up the Lightweight ranks. The current No. 11-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 155-pound contender broke the news to The Mac Life today (Tues., Jan. 24, 2023) that he’ll be back in action at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Standing in Hooker’s way will be the surging “Tarantula,” Jalin Turner (13-5).
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis on tap for UFC 287 in April

Kelvin Gastelum has his next opponent after missing out on the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event of 2023. MMAmania.com’s Alex Behunin confirmed today (Mon., Jan. 23, 2023) that a Middleweight tilt between Gastelum (17-8, 1 NC) and Chris Curtis (30-9) has been added to UFC 287 on April 8, 2023. The location for the event has yet to be determined, but rumors have circulated pointing at Brooklyn, N.Y., as the most likely option at present.
Johnny Walker wants double champ status, warns Jon Jones ‘I’m still coming’

Johnny Walker has lofty goals for his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. This past weekend (Jan. 21, 2023) saw the Brazilian showman get back on a winning streak with another impressive performance. Opening the UFC 283 main card, Walker battered Paul Craig with strikes, scoring a technical knockout right over the two-minute mark (watch highlights).
Midnight Mania! Chael Sonnen rants against Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: ‘Dumbest idea in sports history’

I don’t have the data to back it up, but MMA fans seem to be tuning into the idea that boxing matches featuring MMA fighters vs. actual boxers do not usually go so well for the cage fighters. Maybe it started with the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather robbery, but Jake Paul beating up champions and legends of the Octagon with relative ease has woken up many fans.
UFC light heavyweight division looking at Jamahal Hill like ‘food on the table’

It took Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) two Light Heavyweight title fights, but it finally has a champion to replace Jiri Prochazka. Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 last night (Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with a dominating performance (watch highlights here). How dominating? He landed 232 significant strikes over five rounds (a new 205-pound division record).
Crybaby Messi fans are losing their minds over this Ronaldo-Ngannou staredown video

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou recently crossed paths with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and I guess protocol for meeting any popular fighter is to immediately jump into a staredown pose, which I always thought was a little strange. If you met Tom Brady at the local golf tourney, would you immediately collapse into a three-point stance?

