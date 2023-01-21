Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Pic: Check out Glover Teixeira’s mangled face following brutal UFC 283 title fight
Glover Teixeira didn’t reclaim the Light Heavyweight as planned at UFC 283 this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In fact, he didn’t even really come close — Jamahal Hill battered the 43-year-old for the large majority of five rounds, beating him so badly in the fourth that half the arena was begging for the fight to be stopped (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
Floyd Mayweather’s next fight: Warm Body World Tour continues against former Bellator bruiser on Feb. 25
Retired boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. will continue his Warm Body World Tour against former Bellator MMA welterweight and MTV reality show star Aaron Chalmers for a special pay-per-view (PPV) exhibition match on Sat., Feb. 25, 2023 at The O2 in London, England. “Different face, different name, same results,” Mayweather...
MMAmania.com
Gilbert Burns’ wife demanded no banging at UFC 283: ‘I want a quick submission’
You know deep down, all Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters just want to bang, bro. But, Gilbert Burns fought his natural tendency to bang at UFC 283 last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, securing himself a quick first round submission over the always-tough Neil Magny (watch the finish here). According to “Durinho,” that strategy and success came about because of a last-minute demand from his wife, Bruna.
MMAmania.com
As expected, Islam Makhachev dwarfs Alex Volkanovski in UFC 284 kickoff staredown video
UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev will make his first 155-pound title defense against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski, who earned the right to do “whatever he wants” after racking up a perfect 12-0 record under the UFC banner. Their five-round affair will headline the upcoming UFC 284...
MMAmania.com
Former UFC fighter offered Power Slap fight, reveals embarrassingly low payout
The Power Slap League has arrived. TBS aired the debut of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White’s, newest project this past week (Jan. 18, 2023). Slap fighting’s most prominent stage yet will enjoy an eight, one-hour episode run to kick things off before a live finale akin to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Therefore, the competitors all lived in a house for several weeks as the season progressed and was recorded in a reality-television-like fashion.
MMAmania.com
Despite backlash, ‘busted up’ Lauren Murphy thanks corner for not tossing towel during UFC 283 beatdown
UFC flyweight contender Lauren Murphy was brutalized by fellow 125-pound veteran Jessica Andrade as part of the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) main card, which took place last weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Murphy lost a lopsided decision with scores of 25-30, 25-30, and 26-30.
MMAmania.com
Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner adds even more depth to stacked UFC 285 event
Dan Hooker (22-12) is ready to climb back up the Lightweight ranks. The current No. 11-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 155-pound contender broke the news to The Mac Life today (Tues., Jan. 24, 2023) that he’ll be back in action at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Standing in Hooker’s way will be the surging “Tarantula,” Jalin Turner (13-5).
MMAmania.com
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis on tap for UFC 287 in April
Kelvin Gastelum has his next opponent after missing out on the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event of 2023. MMAmania.com’s Alex Behunin confirmed today (Mon., Jan. 23, 2023) that a Middleweight tilt between Gastelum (17-8, 1 NC) and Chris Curtis (30-9) has been added to UFC 287 on April 8, 2023. The location for the event has yet to be determined, but rumors have circulated pointing at Brooklyn, N.Y., as the most likely option at present.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! New champion Jamahal Hill opens as slight favorite over ex-king Jiri Prochazka
The Light Heavyweight division is heating up. Just over a month ago, knockout artist Jiri Prochazka injured his shoulder in disastrous circumstances and quickly agreed to vacate his title. UFC tried to fix the problem by matching up Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jiri Prochazka, but the resulting draw still left the division without a champion.
MMAmania.com
Bellator MMA re-signs light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov to exclusive multi-year contract
Several weeks after locking down the services of top Lightweight contender, A.J. McKee, Bellator MMA has ensured that one of its champions will be staying put for the foreseeable future, too. Per a press release, the promotion announced that it has inked current Light Heavyweight champion, Vadim Nemkov, to a...
MMAmania.com
Johnny Walker wants double champ status, warns Jon Jones ‘I’m still coming’
Johnny Walker has lofty goals for his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. This past weekend (Jan. 21, 2023) saw the Brazilian showman get back on a winning streak with another impressive performance. Opening the UFC 283 main card, Walker battered Paul Craig with strikes, scoring a technical knockout right over the two-minute mark (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Chael Sonnen rants against Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: ‘Dumbest idea in sports history’
I don’t have the data to back it up, but MMA fans seem to be tuning into the idea that boxing matches featuring MMA fighters vs. actual boxers do not usually go so well for the cage fighters. Maybe it started with the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather robbery, but Jake Paul beating up champions and legends of the Octagon with relative ease has woken up many fans.
MMAmania.com
Jamahal Hill won’t be a victim of Alex Pereira revenge plot: ‘I’ll knock him the (expletive) out’
Newly-crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira had to stand by and watch his longtime friend, coach, and mentor, Glover Teixeira, get destroyed by 205-pound knockout artist Jamahal Hill in the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Will “Poatan” put his first middleweight...
MMAmania.com
Gordon Ryan makes (another) bold prediction after ADCC inks two-year deal with UFC Fight Pass
Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) recently put pen to paper for a two-year deal with the UFC Fight Pass digital network, streaming more than 40 grappling events through 2024 including the ADCC Opens, Trials, and Championship Finals in Las Vegas. Expect the world’s No. 1 grappler, “King” Gordon Ryan, to...
MMAmania.com
UFC light heavyweight division looking at Jamahal Hill like ‘food on the table’
It took Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) two Light Heavyweight title fights, but it finally has a champion to replace Jiri Prochazka. Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 last night (Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with a dominating performance (watch highlights here). How dominating? He landed 232 significant strikes over five rounds (a new 205-pound division record).
MMAmania.com
Charles Oliveira had ‘10 minutes off on a bad night’ vs. Islam Makhachev, expects late 2023 rematch
Charles Oliveira has redemption on his mind. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion is on the comeback trail after suffering an Oct. 2022 setback at UFC 280. Tasked with rising Dagestani phenom, Islam Makhachev, Oliveira succumbed to the pressure of his opponent’s refined and dominant overall game.
MMAmania.com
Crybaby Messi fans are losing their minds over this Ronaldo-Ngannou staredown video
Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou recently crossed paths with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and I guess protocol for meeting any popular fighter is to immediately jump into a staredown pose, which I always thought was a little strange. If you met Tom Brady at the local golf tourney, would you immediately collapse into a three-point stance?
Comments / 0