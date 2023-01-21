ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NJ

Just Listed: 89 Sunset Drive

 4 days ago

Come see this “sneaky big” house on over half an acre of property in Chatham Twp.

Open House:

Saturday, 1/21 1-3p
Sunday, 1/22 12:30-2:30p

Impeccably maintained and thoughtfully renovated Chatham classic, this 4 BR 3 FB home is located on a large lot in Chatham's Highlands section. Come and see what this beautiful house has to offer.

xo Carrie and Jane

Give us a call:

Carrie Conte
973-462-2901
Carrie.Conte@cbmoves.com

Jane Schelling
973-714-9249
Jane.Schelling@cbmoves.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=230vgZ_0kM8kJiR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqrci_0kM8kJiR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cfn1P_0kM8kJiR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uOYKb_0kM8kJiR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f729V_0kM8kJiR00

