Bordentown, Robbinsville Police Departments 'Wager' it All on Giants vs. Eagles Football Game

ROBBINSVILLE - BORDENTOWN, NJ -- The police officers from Robbinsville and Bordentown townships are putting it all on the field Saturday night to claim their own personal victory in a friendly wager on the NY Giants versus Philadelphia Eagles playoff game.

The two neighboring police Departments have entered into a friendly wager over the much-anticipated match-up between the NY Giants who went 9-7-1 in the regular season and the Philadelphia Eagles who went 14-3 in their regular season.

Robbinsville's Chief Mike Polaski told TAPinto that the wager came about after their Department proposed the deal on Facebook.

Robbinsville Township Police Department wrote to Bordentown Township Police "care to wager a pizza on the game? Losing team (Bordentown PD = Eagles and Rville PD = Giants) delivers pizza to the officers working next week for the Conference Championship Game! Let us know…"

Bordentown quickly replied "That sounds like a great idea, count us in!!"

The Department with the winning football team gets pizza provided courtesy of the losing team. Dinner will be served -- possibly with a side of crow -- to the officers who are working during next week's conference championship game.

