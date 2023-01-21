WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Squeaks by Hillside, 55-54

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills held on to edge Hillside on Friday, 55-54. John Jelly led all scorers with 20 points for the Warriors and Alec Graf added 14 points. Kareem Hogan and Charles Allen each sunk 12 points for Hillside.

The Warriors were down 28-21 at the half but came back from the break and out-shot Hillside 18-13 in the third quarter.

“We found a way,” said WHRHS head coach Justin Salton. “Proud of our boys for fighting back and battling through four games in five days. Some really tough games next week that we are looking forward and excited for the opportunity.”

Watchung Hills improves to 8-6 and next plays at Hillsborough on Tuesday.



