WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Squeaks by Hillside, 55-54

By Brenda Nemcek
 4 days ago

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills held on to edge Hillside on Friday, 55-54. John Jelly led all scorers with 20 points for the Warriors and Alec Graf added 14 points. Kareem Hogan and Charles Allen each sunk 12 points for Hillside.

The Warriors were down 28-21 at the half but came back from the break and out-shot Hillside 18-13 in the third quarter.

“We found a way,” said WHRHS head coach Justin Salton. “Proud of our boys for fighting back and battling through four games in five days. Some really tough games next week that we are looking forward and excited for the opportunity.”

Watchung Hills improves to 8-6 and next plays at Hillsborough on Tuesday.

Boys Basketball: Cedar Grove Loses to West Caldwell Tech, 58-47

CEDAR GROVE, NJ -- West Caldwell Tech outscored Cedar Grove by 10 points in the second quarter and went on to a 58-47 boys basketball victory over the Panthers on Tuesday. Aziz Sutton-Shorter scored 25 points for West Caldwell Tech (13-6), which outscored Cedar Grove, 20-10, in the second quarter to take a 28-18 lead. Nick Russo hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Panthers (8-8).
Newton Girls Basketball Team Sweeps Past Sussex Tech

NEWTON, NJ—Newton High School girls basketball team ran over Sussex Tech on Monday, 47-11 playing on the Braves' court. Catherine Vena put up 17 points, pulled down five rebounds.  She was credited with one assist, and three steals. Caitlyn Pokrywa had 11 points, along with two rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Sophia Brondo put up another eight points. Samantha Sutton added six points, grabbing four rebounds, one assist and one steal, while Jennifer Ellsworth added three points, and Sophia May contributed another two. From the start Newton dominated putting up 23 points in the first half holding Sussex Tech to six. The Braves kept the pressure on through the third with another 16.  They finished the fourth quarter with eight points before the final buzzer. The Newton High School girls basketball team’s overall record is 7-6 and their NJAC-Colonia Division record is 6-2. They will play away against Lenape Valley on Wednesday, January 25 beginning at 4 p.m.
Sparta Girls Basketball Gets Past Montville

SPARTA, NJ – The Sparta High School gym was set for a battle between two strong teams on Monday night.  The Spartan girls finished with the win over Montville Mustangs 60-50. Ally Sweeney was unstoppable finishing the night with a double-double; 33 points and 12 rebounds.  Sweeney sunk 10 inside the paint, dropped in four from the foul line and hit three 3-pointers. She also had six assists. Baily Chapman added 15 to the total, with six assists and five rebounds.  Molly Chapman, Mason Munier and Rylee Munier all contributed to the win in a game where every point mattered. Both teams...
Seeds Announced for Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ -- The Morris County boys basketball tournament (MCT) begins this week with preliminary round games. The top four seeds are West Morris, Delbarton, Chatham and Pequannock. Locally, Hanover Park has been seeded 13th and will host (20) Mountain Lakes in a preliminary round game on Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 16th seed and will host (17) Montville in a preliminary round game Saturday, Jan. 28. Parsippany is the 23rd seed and will play at (10) Morris Hills Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28 in a preliminary round game. The quarterfinals of the MCT will be Feb. 4 at Randolph High School. The semifinals are Feb. 11 at County College of Morris in Randolph, and the Feb. 18 final will also be at CCM.   LOCAL MCT MATCHUPS 24-Whippany Park at 9-Madison 20-Mountain Lakes at 13-Hanover Park; winner at 4-Pequannock 17-Montville at 16-Parsippany Hills; winner at 1-West Morris 23-Parsippany at 10-Morris Hills
Newton Boys Basketball Loses to Hackettstown

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School boys basketball lost to Hackettstown, when they played them away on Monday, 59-45. Jake Benitz put up 27 points and Maxwell Maslowski added another nine. But it was not enough to get past the Tigers.  Fabian Specht, Dom Ferdenzi and Domenic Lotruglio each contributed as well. The Braves and the Tigers were neck and neck for in the first quarter but Newton fell off in the second frame held to just six points while Hackettstown put up 17.  In the second half, the tables turned with the Braves going up by 13 while holding the Tigers to five. Hackettstown exploded in the fourth quarter with 23 points to secure the win. The Newton High School boys basketball team’s overall record is 4-10 and their NJAC-Freedom record is 2-6. They will host Lenape Valley on Wednesday, January 25, beginning at 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Madison Dominates Again to Stay Hot

MADISON, NJ – The Madison Dodgers routed the Boonton Bombers 88-51 winning for the 9th time in 10 games.  Madison came out firing right away getting out to a 10-4 lead before Boonton called a timeout just a shy of the halfway mark of the first quarter. That intermission did little to stop the early hot hand of the Dodgers as they would go on an 8-0 run in the two minutes immediately following to open up an 18-4 lead. Madison would end the quarter on a 11-4 run and led 21-8 after one.  In the second quarter Madison continued to catch...
HS Bowling: Bergen Tech Splits With Passaic County Tech

HACKENSACK, NJ - The Bergen Tech bowling team split with Passaic Tech in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Big North bowling conference.  Passaic County Tech captured the boys match by a 5-2 score, while the Bergen Tech girls captured their match with the 5-2 score. Hunter Louie rolled a 654 series for the Knights in the loss, while Theo Zamora rolled a 665 series.   On the girls side, McKenzie Flynn led the Knights, and her 265 score in game three was the high game for all Bergen Tech bowlers on the day,  Samantha Serenes rolled a 508 series in support. 
'Just Cheer': Bloomfield High Cheerleaders Capture a Title at Montville High

The athleticism which comes from being a high school cheerleader can sometimes be overlooked. And it shouldn't. Most of the routines the cheerleaders perform during an athletic event requires skill and tremendous conditioning. At Bloomfield High, a talented group of cheerleaders is led by the team's coach, Danielle Christiano. And recently, Christiano's team was victorious in an intermediate small all-music division at the 23rd annual 'Just Cheer' Competition, at Montville High School. It's been a good winter campaign for the Bengals. The team, after a good fall campaign cheering for the football team and competing in the wildly popular 'Cheer For a Cure', has...
Boys Basketball: Union Catholic Beats Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Town Matchup

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- Union Catholic (7-7) defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-5), 62-52, behind the efforts of three double-digit scorers at home on Saturday afternoon, as Matt Nervi deposited a career-high 25 points off six three-point baskets for the Raiders on the losing end. Scotch Plains-Fanwood had won its previous four games entering the matchup but was unable to keep their streak against the Vikings. Despite the loss, the Raiders still hold a 7-0 division record, leading the UCC-Mountain division by three games. Khadar Jackson was the other Raider to finish in double-figures for scoring, registering 10 points. Keyshawn Winchester led Union Catholic with...
Camden High Bests St. Augustine, 82-51

CAMDEN, NJ  — Tenth-ranked St. Augustine put up more of a fight than most South Jersey teams against second-ranked Camden High. It didn't make a difference in the Camden High gym on Jan. 23. The Camden High Panthers were only up by one point after one quarter and seven points up at one point in the third. But in the end, the Panthers pulled away, didn't look back and won by a wide margin, 82-51 Next up for the Panthers is a 7 p.m. home game against Cherry Hill West on Jan.  24.
Vinny's Pizza & Pasta Cranford Athletes of the Week: Hope Williams & Shane Kanterman

CRANFORD, NJ - Congratulations to this week's Athletes of the Week, Hope Williams and Shane Kanterman.  Hope is a junior on the varsity bowling team. She had a cumulative total of 962 at the Union County Tournament last week, placing fourth overall in the County Individual Tournament.    Shane is a senior on the varsity wrestling team. He is the 190-pound Union County Champion and helped lead the Cougars to their eighth straight Union County title.   TAPinto Cranford's Athletes of the Week section is sponsored by Vinny's Pizza & Pasta. Vinny's is located at 28 Eastman Street in Cranford. To order online or check out their menu, click here!
HS Wrestling: Three Wrestlers Win DIvision Titles At Bergen County Championships

SUFFERN, NY -   Three local wrestlers captured Division Titles at the George Jockish Bergen County Coaches Wrestling Championships held at Rockland Community College in Suffern, NY.  The tournament, which had previously held earlier in the year and at Hackensack High School, has a new format this year. Under the new format, public school wrestlers will be broken into four groups on Saturday based on enrollment. The top three in each bracket will advance, along with four private school qualifiers, to a 16-man bracket on Sunday in the Tournament of Champions. Hasbrouck Heights wrestled in Division D, for the smallest schools, while...
Applications Being Accepted for The 2023 Tri-Morris Junior Police Academy

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -  Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Tri-Morris Junior Police Academy, announced the Morris Township Police Department. The  Annual Junior Police Academy will take place during the summer for residents of Morris Township, Morris Plains and Morristown. The two week camp focuses on educating junior recruits on different agencies and familiarizing recruits with the criminal justice system and internal departments. The 2023 dates are: Week 1- Monday July 10 - Friday July 14 Week 2 - Monday July 17 - Friday July 21 Graduation - July 21 at 12pm Recruits learn physical training, fire rescue, CPR & First aid, DWI Detection and crowd management. Campers will watch demonstrations by the Special Operations Unit, The Bomb Squad Unit and the K-9 Unit The camp takes place at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany Applications are due April 4, 2023.  For more information and the application click HERE
'No Confidence' in Robbinsville School District Superintendent, Business Administrator Teachers Say

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Robbinville’s teachers have lost confidence in District Superintendent Brian Betze and Business Administrator Nick Makres, the Robbinsville Education Association (REA) will announce Tuesday. Union officials will present the results of the vote at this week’s Robbinsville Board of Education meeting. The vote comes as the teachers have been without a current employee contract with the District for more than 200 days.  The REA said the vote is "fueled by Superintendent Betze and Business Administrator Makres’ inability to effectively lead Robbinsville Public Schools." “Our members deserve to work under district leadership who value transparency, treat its employees with respect, and honor the...
Kenilworth's David Brearley High School Offers Expanded Electives in Tech, Arts & More

KENILWORTH, NJ. - Classes in graphic design, ceramics and Esports might sound like niche activities that students participate in after school. But David Brearley High School offers these courses as part of a varied mix of electives. Esports was introduced at the start of the school year, as were Digital Sound Engineering, Dance, Sports & Entertainment Marketing, and Exploring College and Career Opportunities. Another new entry, Young Adult Literature, begins in the second semester. Brearley develops electives that encourage innovation and exploration, according to Principal Jeremy Davies. “We want students to have the opportunity to take classes in their interests,” he said. “And...
Police Chase Car Racing at 100mph Through Parsippany

PARSIPPANY, NJ - A police chase that started in Denville raced along Rt. 280 East in Parsippany.  Police were in pursuit of a black Dodge Charger racing over 100 mile per hour using the shoulders to pass other cars. The suspects were reported to be in Mountain Lakes when they exited the vehicle to take a picture of a Range Rover while wearing a ski mask which made a passerby call the police. NJ State Police terminated the chase of the vehicle that had no plate on it, while on Rt. 280. This according to breaking news alerts.  
Avoid Rt 1. North and Randolph Ave, Rahway PD Says

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway Police Department issued a road closure advisory at 10:07 p.m. Due to a motor vehicle accident, avoid Rt 1. North and Randolph Ave. in Rahway. Use an alternate route [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
It's a Snow Day for Phillipsburg School District Wednesday 01/25/2023

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Put away the backpacks. It’s an official snow day for the Phillipsburg School District.  The Phillipsburg School district announced an official Snow Day for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 by text message and email to parents and guardians. A winter weather advisory is in effect beginning 7:00 AM Wednesday and as of 9:10 PM January 24, 2023, should last until 7:00 PM EST Thursday evening. Issued by the Philadelphia, PA, US National Weather Service, the affected areas are Warren and Morris County, as well as Northampton County. According to weather.com, one to three inches of snow are expected, with winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour. “A burst of snow with snowfall rates potentially exceeding one inch per hour is expected early in the day. The snow will continue through late morning before changing perhaps briefly to a wintry mix then to plain rain into the afternoon” says the winter weather advisory. Do you have a delay or cancelation? Send us a tip to be included in our announcements and closings, as well as our APP push notifications. 
Willingboro police release wanted poster warning community about Girl Scout Cookies

WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members.  They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items." The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma. Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them. 
