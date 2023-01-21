ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

John Lennon and Paul McCartney Almost Formed a Super Trio With David Bowie

By Ross Tanenbaum
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

John Lennon and Paul McCartney made up half of The Beatles, arguably the most influential rock band ever. Following the band’s split in 1970 , the two artists went on separate paths. However, there was a slight chance the two could have reunited in a supergroup with David Bowie.

David Bowie once called John Lennon his ‘greatest mentor’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NgIdd_0kM8k9yQ00
Yoko Ono, John Lennon, and Paul McCartney | Cummings Archives/Redferns

David Bowie was an admirer of John Lennon, and the two became friends after first meeting in the 1970s. The pair worked on a few songs together, including Bowie’s “Fame” and his cover of The Beatles’ “Across the Universe.” The “Starman” singer learned a lot from the former Beatle and, in his commencement speech for Berklee College of Music , Bowie called Lennon his “greatest mentor.”

“It’s impossible for me to talk about popular music without mentioning probably my greatest mentor, John Lennon,” Bowie shared. “I guess he defined for me, at any rate, how one could twist and turn the fabric of pop and imbue it with elements from other art forms, often producing something extremely beautiful, very powerful, and imbued with strangeness.”

Paul McCartney and John Lennon almost formed a trio with David Bowie

John Lennon and Paul McCartney had new bands following The Beatles. Lennon was accompanied by Plastic Ono Band, and McCartney was backed by Wings. While the two never made music with one another after The Beatles breakup, Bowie said that there was a possibility that the three of them could have teamed up. In an interview with BBC Radio 6 , Bowie recalled the night when the two ex-Beatles suggested forming a trio.

“I was doing like Cecil B. DeMille things, like, cutting out like figures and stage sets, that I could refilm things off the set and then have characters appear actually on my little set. I mean, I was incredibly involved. I was doing cocaine so I could stay up most of the night doing these things. About 3 in the morning there is a knock on the door. John was there and he had Paul with him. The two of them had been out on the town for the evening.”

“It was great, we spend the evening just like rapping and talking. There was kind of a strange thing between [the two]. There was a little bit of distance every now and then. But that must have been the first time they’d been back together since the big burst. They actually asked me if would kind of join the two of them and become a trio with them. ‘David Bowie and The Beatles’, they liked the idea to of ‘DBB’, that’s what we wanted to call it. But the next morning just never came to anything,”

Bowie helped McCartney reconsider his thoughts on Wings

Related

Why Paul McCartney Didn’t Want Weird Al Yankovic to Record a Parody of One of His Songs

After leaving John Lennon and The Beatles, Paul McCartney teamed up with Wings . While Wings was successful, the band never reached the levels of The Beatles, which McCartney never expected to happen. However, the “Jet” singer said Bowie helped change his mind about Wings.

“Years later, I remember looking at [ Back to the Egg ] with Bowie in this old book. One of these who-did-what Hit Parade books, looking it up. It was like number eight in America,” McCartney told Reverb . “And I thought most people would give their right bloody arms to be number eight. But eight, and I wasn’t satisfied. The Beatles had been number one. This is all right, keeps you going. But yes, a lot of the stuff is underrated because of that.”

Comments / 3

Related
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Popculture

Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Rock Legend's Album

Miley Cyrus is out when it comes to appearing on Morrissey's upcoming album. The polarizing former frontman of The Smiths took to his website ahead of the Christmas holiday to share some bad news about his career, including a split from his label, Capitol Records, before it ever released any music from him.
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

266K+
Followers
126K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy