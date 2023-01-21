No. 1 Prolific Prep co-hosts 8th annual Crush of the Valley Basketball Showcase Saturday, Sunday

Not often do basketball academies, which don't play for state titles, mix with NFHS squads, those that do.

An exception is this weekend at Contra Costa College in Northern California, where co-hosts Prolific Prep of Napa Christian and Salesian-Richmond co-host the eighth annual Crush of the Valle Basketball Showcase.

Ten California Interscholastic squads will battle in five games on Saturday, while the basketball academies tangle three times. On Sunday when CIF teams aren't allowed to play, five academy games will take place.

It was nine years ago that Prolific Prep co-founder and co-director Phillipe Doherty helped get its program off the ground.

Many figured it would never hit full flight, not like today with a 21-0 team ranked No. 1 in the country by SBLive or this weekend co-hosting the star-studded event that features defending state Open Division champion Centennial-Corona (18-3), led by 6-foot-2 Duke bound senior guard Jared McCain, which takes on Salesian (16-5) at 7:30 p.m.

Right before that game, Prolific Prep takes on another top academy school in Dream City Christian (21-2).

Those are two of the eight games scheduled Saturday with five more basketball academy games tipping off Sunday (CIF doesn’t allow games on Sunday).

McCain and Prolific Prep’s 6-1 senior point guard Aden Holloway, an Auburn signee, are expected to be named to the McDonald’s All-American Game on Tuesday.

Auburn-bound point guard Aden Holloway leads Prolific Prep. Photo: Courtesy Prolific Prep/Rick Manahan

“It’s been a magical thing,” said Doherty, a 1995 Sacred Heart Cathedral graduate. “Almost like a Disney movie. So many people have worked so hard to make this happen — the school, the academy, the tournament.”

Players from 23 countries and 21 U.S. states have played at Prolific Prep, described by Doherty as an Advanced Placement PE class at a private school. Some 53 families have hosted the players over the years. “They helped change the lives of a lot of young men,” Doherty said.

Among the alums are current NBA players Josh Jackson (the No. 4 pick in the 2017 draft), Gary Tren Jr. (37th pick in 2018) and Jalen Green (No. 2 in 2021).

The current lof Prolific Prep alums in college including former McDonald All-Americans Adem Bona (UCLA), MJ Rice (Kansas), Nate Bittle (Oregon) and Nimari Burnett (Alabama). In all there are 22 PP alums playing in college, including locals Saba Gigiberia (USF), Kuany Juany (Cal) and Ibrahima Diallo (San Jose State).

Loyola Marymount commit Aaron McBride, Corona Centennial. Photo: Ralph Thompson

From the current team, 6-foot point guard Trey Green (Xavier), 6-10 post Michael Nwoko (Miami) and 6-8 wing N’Famara Dabo (Brown) have signed with colleges.

They’ll face quite a test in nationally ranked Dream City Christian, which boasts college-bound players David Tubek (Memphis commit) and Gabe Warren (Rice signee).

As good as Prolific Prep is, the best squad could be Centennial, which besides McCain features UCLA-signee Devin Williams and Loyola Marymount bound wing Aaron McBride. The Huskies, known as a football school, has transitioned formidably into basketball. They are ranked 10th nationally by SBLive.

Salesian, which looked good in a 67-56 win over Capital Christian-Sacramento Monday, is loaded with depth, versatility and balance. Aaron Clayton, a 6-3 junior guard, earned Game MVP honors at the De La Salle Holiday Classic Monday, but Alvin Loving (6-3 sophomore), Emerson Jones (6-6 senior) and 6-3 junior guard Amani Johnson are among 10 players who have scored in double figures.

Salesian guard Aaron Clayton (30) in Monday's De La Sale MLK Jr. Classic. Photo: Ralph Thompson

The Pride, ranked fourth in the SBLive North Coast Section rankings, will need to play nearly perfect to hang close with the Huskies.

Two Top 25 state-ranked teams will be in action as No. 16 Folsom (19-1) takes on Moreau Catholic, led by one of the state's top sophomores Kellen Hampton, and No. 23 Clovis North play Monterey Trail-Elk Grove at 3:45 p.m.

THE SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

8:45 a.m. — Albuquerque Prep (Albuquerque, N.M.) vs. Veritas Prep (Santa Fe Springs), 10:30 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran (Bronx, N.Y.) vs. Trinity International (Las Vegas) 12:15 a.m. — Folsom vs. Moreau Catholic (Hayward)

2 p.m. — Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland) vs. Grant (Sacramento)

Bishop O'Dowd (gray) in high-flying action during a 65-62 win Monday over Taft-Woodland Hills. Photo: Ralph Thompson

3:45 p.m. — Clovis North (Clovis) vs. Monterey Trail (Elk Grove)

5:45 p.m — Prolific Prep (Napa) vs. Dream City Christian (Glendale, Ariz.)

7:30 p.m. — Salesian (Richmond) vs. Centennial (Corona)

9:15 p.m. — Redondo Union (Redondo Beach) vs. Vanden (Travis AFB)

SUNDAY

9 a.m. — Golden State Prep Grey (Napa) vs. TBA 10:45 a.m. — Golden State Prep Black (Napa) vs. College Prep Academy (Redding)

12:30 p.m. — Trinity International vs. Albuquerque Prep

2:15 p.m. — Dream City Christian vs. Our Saviour Lutheran (Bronx, N.Y.)

4 p.m. — Prolific Prep vs. Veritas Prep