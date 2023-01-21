ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

No. 1 Prolific Prep co-hosts 8th annual Crush of the Valley Basketball Showcase Saturday, Sunday

By Mitch Stephens, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z284U_0kM8jov300

Not often do basketball academies, which don't play for state titles, mix with NFHS squads, those that do.

An exception is this weekend at Contra Costa College in Northern California, where co-hosts Prolific Prep of Napa Christian and Salesian-Richmond co-host the eighth annual Crush of the Valle Basketball Showcase.

Ten California Interscholastic squads will battle in five games on Saturday, while the basketball academies tangle three times. On Sunday when CIF teams aren't allowed to play, five academy games will take place.

It was nine years ago that Prolific Prep co-founder and co-director Phillipe Doherty helped get its program off the ground.

Many figured it would never hit full flight, not like today with a 21-0 team ranked No. 1 in the country by SBLive or this weekend co-hosting the star-studded event that features defending state Open Division champion Centennial-Corona (18-3), led by 6-foot-2 Duke bound senior guard Jared McCain, which takes on Salesian (16-5) at 7:30 p.m.

Right before that game, Prolific Prep takes on another top academy school in Dream City Christian (21-2).

Those are two of the eight games scheduled Saturday with five more basketball academy games tipping off Sunday (CIF doesn’t allow games on Sunday).

McCain and Prolific Prep’s 6-1 senior point guard Aden Holloway, an Auburn signee, are expected to be named to the McDonald’s All-American Game on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZqEx_0kM8jov300
Auburn-bound point guard Aden Holloway leads Prolific Prep. Photo: Courtesy Prolific Prep/Rick Manahan

“It’s been a magical thing,” said Doherty, a 1995 Sacred Heart Cathedral graduate. “Almost like a Disney movie. So many people have worked so hard to make this happen — the school, the academy, the tournament.”

Players from 23 countries and 21 U.S. states have played at Prolific Prep, described by Doherty as an Advanced Placement PE class at a private school. Some 53 families have hosted the players over the years. “They helped change the lives of a lot of young men,” Doherty said.

Among the alums are current NBA players Josh Jackson (the No. 4 pick in the 2017 draft), Gary Tren Jr. (37th pick in 2018) and Jalen Green (No. 2 in 2021).

The current lof Prolific Prep alums in college including former McDonald All-Americans Adem Bona (UCLA), MJ Rice (Kansas), Nate Bittle (Oregon) and Nimari Burnett (Alabama). In all there are 22 PP alums playing in college, including locals Saba Gigiberia (USF), Kuany Juany (Cal) and Ibrahima Diallo (San Jose State).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xi7bJ_0kM8jov300
Loyola Marymount commit Aaron McBride, Corona Centennial. Photo: Ralph Thompson

From the current team, 6-foot point guard Trey Green (Xavier), 6-10 post Michael Nwoko (Miami) and 6-8 wing N’Famara Dabo (Brown) have signed with colleges.

They’ll face quite a test in nationally ranked Dream City Christian, which boasts college-bound players David Tubek (Memphis commit) and Gabe Warren (Rice signee).

As good as Prolific Prep is, the best squad could be Centennial, which besides McCain features UCLA-signee Devin Williams and Loyola Marymount bound wing Aaron McBride. The Huskies, known as a football school, has transitioned formidably into basketball. They are ranked 10th nationally by SBLive.

Salesian, which looked good in a 67-56 win over Capital Christian-Sacramento Monday, is loaded with depth, versatility and balance. Aaron Clayton, a 6-3 junior guard, earned Game MVP honors at the De La Salle Holiday Classic Monday, but Alvin Loving (6-3 sophomore), Emerson Jones (6-6 senior) and 6-3 junior guard Amani Johnson are among 10 players who have scored in double figures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZvbZ_0kM8jov300
Salesian guard Aaron Clayton (30) in Monday's De La Sale MLK Jr. Classic. Photo: Ralph Thompson

The Pride, ranked fourth in the SBLive North Coast Section rankings, will need to play nearly perfect to hang close with the Huskies.

Two Top 25 state-ranked teams will be in action as No. 16 Folsom (19-1) takes on Moreau Catholic, led by one of the state's top sophomores Kellen Hampton, and No. 23 Clovis North play Monterey Trail-Elk Grove at 3:45 p.m.

THE SCHEDULE

SATURDAY
8:45 a.m. — Albuquerque Prep (Albuquerque, N.M.) vs. Veritas Prep (Santa Fe Springs), 10:30 a.m. — Our Savior Lutheran (Bronx, N.Y.) vs. Trinity International (Las Vegas) 12:15 a.m. — Folsom vs. Moreau Catholic (Hayward)
2 p.m. — Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland) vs. Grant (Sacramento)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSuOJ_0kM8jov300
Bishop O'Dowd (gray) in high-flying action during a 65-62 win Monday over Taft-Woodland Hills. Photo: Ralph Thompson

3:45 p.m. — Clovis North (Clovis) vs. Monterey Trail (Elk Grove)
5:45 p.m — Prolific Prep (Napa) vs. Dream City Christian (Glendale, Ariz.)
7:30 p.m. — Salesian (Richmond) vs. Centennial (Corona)
9:15 p.m. — Redondo Union (Redondo Beach) vs. Vanden (Travis AFB)

SUNDAY
9 a.m. — Golden State Prep Grey (Napa) vs. TBA 10:45 a.m. — Golden State Prep Black (Napa) vs. College Prep Academy (Redding)
12:30 p.m. — Trinity International vs. Albuquerque Prep
2:15 p.m. — Dream City Christian vs. Our Saviour Lutheran (Bronx, N.Y.)
4 p.m. — Prolific Prep vs. Veritas Prep

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Silicon Valley

San Jose: Northern California’s first Earl of Sandwich shop closes

Northern California’s first Earl of Sandwich has shut its doors. The San Jose shop had opened five years ago on Santa Clara Street downtown with such popular sandwiches as The Original 1762 (roast beef, cheddar, horseradish sauce) and the Holiday Turkey (turkey, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy), along with wraps, salads and new offerings like the Spicy BBQ Brisket and the Caribbean Jerk.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTLA

California man hits $247 million October Mega Millions jackpot

While no Californian won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Jan. 14, one resident still struck it rich recently. Edward Lojewski bought a Mega Millions ticket worth $247 million at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, the California Lottery announced Tuesday. He and another winner from Florida split the October 2022 Mega Millions jackpot that […]
SAN JOSE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Seven people killed in Half Moon Bay, suspect arrested

Just two days after 11 people were killed in Monterey Park in Southern California, 7 people were killed in the Bay Area city Half Moon Bay. The seven people were killed at two different locations. Five people were found shot at one farm, four of them died and the fifth suffered life-threatening injuries. Three more people were found killed at a second farm.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
marinmagazine.com

Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area

The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Doordash driver stops carjacking, child abduction in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - A Doordash driver managed to stop a carjacking suspect who tried to steal her car with her child still inside in the Oakland hills, neighbors said. Surveillance video shows a Mercedes SUV pull up to the parked Dodge Durango that was left running near Mountain Boulevard and Glenarms Drive as the driver delivered some food at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SF fire leaves 25 displaced, 1 firefighter injured

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twenty-five people and three pets are displaced, and one firefighter is injured after a two-alarm fire broke out early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Hayes neighborhood, according to San Francisco Fire Department. Shortly before 2 a.m., a first-alarm fire was reported at a residence on Hayes Street. After it was later […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Photos Show Hit-and-Run Behind Oakland Police Chief’s Paid Leave

Nicholas Perry was about to take his kids shopping when he found the bumper sheared off his pearl white Mercedes Benz. “They didn’t even leave a note or anything,” he recounted about the 2021 collision in a San Francisco parking garage. “It was crazy.”. That aggravating-but-ordinary run-in...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Suspended Oakland Police Chief Swings Back, Mounts Campaign to Be Reinstated

Placed on paid administrative leave over alleged mishandling of internal discipline, Oakland police chief LeRonne Armstrong is going on offense with a lawyer, PR representative, and allies he’s rounded up. Whether she wanted to or not, new Oakland mayor Sheng Thao laid down a marker and picked a political...
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy