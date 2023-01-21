ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 10

Guest
3d ago

The good ones, the unvaxed, we’re fired. With all the people dropping dead lately, staffing won’t increase anytime soon

Reply
3
 

kptv.com

New reproductive rights hotline in Oregon offers free legal advice

An Oregon teenager is the artist behind a new bee-themed license plate design. Hazelwood neighborhood looks to lower its high shooting total in Portland. A report released a few days ago from the Portland Police Bureau documents how many shootings each Portland neighborhood saw throughout 2022.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon lawmakers announce $3 million in new rental assistance funding

OREGON. (KPTV) – Oregon lawmakers announced more than $3 million in additional rental assistance funding in a release Tuesday. The funding follows Gov. Tina Kotek declaring a “Homelessness State of Emergency” following her inauguration and unveiling a $130 million budget plan. “This funding comes at a crucial...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

This Portland café is selling a cup of coffee for $150

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Starting next month a Portland café will start selling $150 cups of coffee, created from award-winning beans. Australian-based coffee company Proud Mary Coffee Roasters will be offering a Black Jaguar Geisha coffee from Panama starting Feb. 6, and just 22 cups will be sold in the United States at the company’s cafes in Portland and Austin, Texas.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hazelwood neighborhood looks to lower its high shooting total in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A report released a few days ago from the Portland Police Bureau documents how many shootings each Portland neighborhood saw throughout 2022. The Hazelwood neighborhood tops the charts with at least 129. Arlene Kimura, Hazelwood Neighborhood Association President, said she believes it’s not Hazelwood residents harming...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘This is absolutely horrible:’ Local Asian American community reacts to mass shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was the first day of the Lunar New Year over the weekend, but this year it started off on a somber note. Venus Sun is the Senior Director of Culture and Community Engagement for the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Northwest Portland. She said she learned about the shooting that morning before they kicked off their Lunar New Year Celebration. The shooting did weigh on people’s minds, but Sun said they wanted to continue with their festivities.
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Lloyd Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Lloyd Center isundoubtedly one of the most prominent shopping centers in the town. Given that, you can find the best stores in Portland. Additionally, apart from the variety in boutiques, you can find many restaurants with interesting gastronomic offers, and interesting entertainment areas. Featured shopping stores: Forever 21, Hot Topic,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon's Bonamici says she continues to recover after hit by car

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, says she continues to recover from an accident earlier this month. She and her husband were hit by a car while crossing the street in Northwest Portland on Friday, Jan. 13. The couple had just left an event. Bonamici suffered a...
PORTLAND, OR
fsrmagazine.com

The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: A comment to WSTC on the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program

My question concerning the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program: Why haven’t all possible transit alternatives been reviewed by the IBR staff? Just one mile away from the I-5 Bridge, railroad tracks take passengers from Vancouver to Portland in 15 minutes. A regional passenger rail system could be built for one-sixth of the cost of the IBR bridge proposal. Such a transit system could easily move as many as 25% or more Southwest Washington citizens that cross the I-5 Bridge. If 25% of the daily 144,000 auto trips were removed from I-5, the I-5 Bridge and the Rose Quarter freeway expansion would not be necessary. Regional rail transportation is a climate improvement solution. Stadler battery-powered passenger rail cars are being used in Germany now for that purpose. Stadler could build these rail cars in their Utah manufacturing facilities.
VANCOUVER, WA

