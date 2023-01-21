My question concerning the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program: Why haven’t all possible transit alternatives been reviewed by the IBR staff? Just one mile away from the I-5 Bridge, railroad tracks take passengers from Vancouver to Portland in 15 minutes. A regional passenger rail system could be built for one-sixth of the cost of the IBR bridge proposal. Such a transit system could easily move as many as 25% or more Southwest Washington citizens that cross the I-5 Bridge. If 25% of the daily 144,000 auto trips were removed from I-5, the I-5 Bridge and the Rose Quarter freeway expansion would not be necessary. Regional rail transportation is a climate improvement solution. Stadler battery-powered passenger rail cars are being used in Germany now for that purpose. Stadler could build these rail cars in their Utah manufacturing facilities.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO