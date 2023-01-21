Read full article on original website
Recipients of Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers are unable to find affordable housing in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing needCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a successCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violenceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
WSLS
Ja’Ricous Hairston commits to Virginia Tech
BASSETT, Va. – The start of Bassett’s Tuesday night home basketball game had a little more flare than usual. The team’s power forward and standout quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston let it be known that he plans to play football for Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on. “Bassett’s...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Doing a "Great Job" Recruiting Three-Star WR Eric Smith
After having loads of success recruiting the Richmond area during the 2023 class, Virginia Tech is looking to continue that in the 2024 cycle with three-star WR Eric Smith of Varina HS being a major Richmond target of theirs. So far, the Hokies are building some strong relationships with Smith...
techlunchpail.com
Three Things to Watch for Virginia Tech Against Duke
After suffering a heartbreaking loss at #19 Clemson 51-50 for their seventh-straight defeat, Virginia Tech returns home to Cassell Coliseum likely desperate to end this losing streak and preserve their faint hopes of an at-large bid in the 2023. Enter a Duke team that is getting healthier after Jeremy Roach returned on Saturday against ranked Miami and played a big role in Duke taking down the Hurricanes in Durham.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Standing Out for Four-Star CB Troy Stevenson Ahead of Visit
Four-star CB Troy Stevenson out of Charleston, South Carolina may not be a name on the radar for many Virginia Tech fans currently. However, if you keep up heavily with recruiting, he probably should be as one of Tech's top DB targets in the 2024 class. The good news for...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Wins Thriller 78-75 Over Duke to End Seven-Game Losing Streak
Tonight's showdown between Virginia Tech and Duke was defined by two freshmen. The one who shined brightest in the game in Duke's Kyle Filipowski who had 29 points plus 9 rebounds, and the one who won the game in MJ Collins who had the final 3 points to win this game.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Loses Heartbreaker at #19 Clemson 51-50
#19 Clemson inbounded the ball a few feet to the right side of their bench down 50-48 with 14 seconds left on the clock. The Tigers needed a big time shot in a big time moment. Virginia Tech built a narrow lead in the waning minutes off a few big shots of their own.
techlunchpail.com
Elizabeth Kitley Makes History as #12 Virginia Tech Beats Wake Forest 74-57
As the ball came bouncing off the rim from an errant Ashley Owusu layup, senior center Elizabeth Kitley did what she does best. Kitley grabbed the ball and went right back up with it, fighting through contact, and putting her name in the Virginia Tech record books. With the basket,...
WSET
History Channel show 'American Pickers' coming to Virginia, how to submit your collections
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An award-winning show on The History Channel is coming to Virginia and they are looking for Virginians with unique collections to highlight. The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce shared the news on Facebook. They said American Pickers is coming to the state. According to...
wfxrtv.com
Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting
The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments. Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting. The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments.
WDBJ7.com
Legislation for adult high school in Roanoke advances in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that’s needed for a new adult high school in Roanoke is advancing in the General Assembly. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is teaming up with the city of Roanoke and other community partners to build a new center at the Goodwill Jobs Campus in Northwest Roanoke.
WSLS
American Pickers coming to Virginia in March
Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
cardinalnews.org
Wytheville Community College hires police chief; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Lawson named police chief at Wytheville Community College. Wytheville Community College has hired Brian Lawson to be the new Chief of Police. Lawson will supervise the WCC Police Department. The department was established several years ago to provide increased campus security at the college’s Wytheville, Galax, and Marion locations.
The Daily South
Virginia Uber Driver Plans To Use Lottery Winnings To Feed Homeless
In 2023, we’re trying to be more like Nicolas Houssini. The Uber driver from Blacksburg, Virginia, was one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. And while most people would keep the entirety of the prize for themselves and their families, Houssini, who says he loved assisting everyday people in their daily lives, has more altruistic plans for his lottery windfall.
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for William “Willie” L. Jones
William “Willie” L. Jones, 62 of Charleston, Wva, and formerly of Pulaski, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Charleston. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin says Ford plant looking at Pittsylvania would have been ‘Trojan Horse’ for China; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Roanoke commission debates if talent show will prevent gun-related violence. — The Roanoke Times. Pulaski County sheriff and commonwealth’s attorney, who left Democratic Party last year, running for re-election as Republicans. — The Roanoke...
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
WSET
LIST: VDOT provides updates on active road projects across Central Virginia
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working around the clock to update road infrastructure across the Commonwealth. Here is a list of active work in the Salem District and when projects are expected to be completed. INTERSTATE 81. INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO...
WSLS
Operation Bold Blue Line brings extra funding, equipment to Martinsville Police Department
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Operation Bold Blue Line is the Governor’s plan to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crimes across the state. He plans to do this by supporting existing law enforcement with funding for trainings and new equipment. Another part of Operation Bold Blue Line is using $30 million to help recruit more officers to Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719. 66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
WSET
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
