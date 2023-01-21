Read full article on original website
Mary L. Pratt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Pratt, 72, passed away peacefully in hospice care on Thursday, January 19. She was born in Youngstown, a daughter of Michal and Gladys Waback. Mary leaves behind four sons, Donald J. Pratt, John Pratt, Damien Pratt and Brandon Darby; one daughter, Penny Pratt;...
Henry J. McCormick, Jr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry J. McCormick, Jr., 77, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley in Girard after a short illness. Born November 23, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, Henry was the son of the late Henry A. and Mabel (Jones) McCormick. Henry was...
Pamela G. (Goff) Steiner, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela G. Steiner, 61, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her home in Boardman surrounded by family. Pam was born October 11, 1961, in Covington, Virginia, a daughter of Shelby J. Goff (Ratliff) and the late Charles W. Goff. Pam graduated from Newton...
Kristine Johnson, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kristine “Kris” Johnson, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2023 at O’Brien Healthcare in Masury. Kris was born December 6, 1945 in Europe, a daughter of Marion and Maria (Skrzypczyk) Kosela and came to the United States in 1951. She...
Carole A. Pesa, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Pesa, 83, died Monday afternoon January 23, 2023 at her home. She was born July 30, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul F. and Carolyn Geidner Dominic. Mrs. Pesa was a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School and a 1960 graduate of...
Mildred (Pat) E. Daugherty, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred (Pat) E. Daugherty was called to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday January 21, 2023 at her daughters home, after a short illness. Family was there as she took her last beautiful breath. She was born October 14, 1940 being the first...
Irene M. Smart, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene M. Smart, 95, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at Austintown Health Care. She was born March 2, 1927 in Toronto, Ontario Canada, the daughter of William and Lena (Flowers) Page. Irene was a home-maker. She was a member of the former St. Andrews...
Delories J. Brooks Williams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delories J. Brooks Williams, 84, of 3143 Hoffman Circle, N.E., Warren, Ohio departed this life Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 5:11 p.m. at Select Specialty Hospital Trumbull, following complications from an extended illness. She was born April 20, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of...
Tyler James McCaslin, Salem, Ohio-obit
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tyler James McCaslin, 34, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was born March 14, 1988, in Bradenton, Florida, son of Duane McCaslin, Sr. and the late Kathleen (Martineau) McCaslin. Tyler attended school at Riverside High School in Ellwood City,...
Ralph J. “Jim” Campana, Jr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph J. “Jim” Campana, Jr., 72, died Saturday morning January 21, 2023 at his home. He was born March 30, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of Ralph J. and Virginia M. Landolfi Campana, Sr. Mr. Campana, a 1968 graduate of East High School...
Jim Ciavarella, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim Ciavarella, 87, passed away at home, on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Jim was born May 8, 1935 in Youngstown, the son of Luigi and Jennie Torchio Ciavarella. He was a 1953 graduate of East High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1955...
Robert E. Wolfe, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Wolfe, 77, of Salem, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born to the late Robert and Florence (Reidsone) Wolfe in Lewisburg, PA on September 11, 1945. Bob was a graduate of Lewisburg High School...
Vilma M. “Val” Wilthew, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vilma M. “Val” Wilthew, age 90, of Canfield, died Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born July 23, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Alexander and Lillian Chitarovich Luteran. Val was a graduate of South High School and had worked at St. Elizabeth...
LuAnn (Martig) Dohar, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heaven gained a beautiful angel on Friday, January 20, 2023 when LuAnn (Martig) Dohar passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio surrounded by her loved ones. LuAnn was born in Salem, Ohio on December 30, 1954 to parents Donald and Shirley (Mix) Martig.
Carlo Bario, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carlo Bario, 50, of Warren passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his residence. He was born June 13, 1972, in Vieste, Italy, the son of Antonio and Filomena (Mariani) Bario. Carlo came to the USA in 1976 and was a 1990 graduate of Howland...
Joanne Myers, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Myers, age 81, passed away way too soon on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Green Meadows Wellness Center. She was born June 15, 1941, in Richmond, Virginia to the late Herman and Vivian (Layne) Glass. Joanne will always be remembered for her kind nature,...
Brian Keith Watt, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Keith Watt, 54 of Struthers, passed away on Sunday morning, January 15, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital under the care of Hospice. He was born August 5, 1968, in Youngstown, the son of the late James and Esther (Yauman) Watt and spent...
Sally Jeanne Fisher-Evans, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Jeanne Fisher-Evans, 87, formerly of New Middletown, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Sally was born July 29, 1935, in Massillon, the daughter of the late Willis and Kathryn Coulburn Hinman. She was a graduate of...
Charles David Gall, Hanoverton, Ohio
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles David Gall, 82, passed away peacefully at 12:35 p.m., Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. David was born June 1, 1940 in Moultrie, Ohio, a son of the late George and Anna (Cooper) Gall and was a life resident of the area.
Deborah Jean Mick, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Deborah Jean Mick passed away at age 71. She was born on January 24, 1951, in Buckhannon, West Virginia, to parents George Allen and Virginia Lee (Hamner) Mick. Debi started school in West Virginia, then later moved to Johnstown, Pennsylvania...
