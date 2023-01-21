ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Cumberland County projects receive $200,000+ in funding

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners recently announced $266,000 in grant funding for nine different projects across the county. The grant funding is being provided through the Land Partnership Grant Program, which provides financial assistance to non-profit organizations and municipalities for the purpose of preserving agriculture, protecting natural resources, creating parks, trails and greenways, according to Cumberland County’s website.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Central Pennsylvania energy company acquires more customers across three counties

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Employee-owned Rhoads Energy announced earlier today that they acquired customers from HB Home Services, spanning across three new counties. Rhoads Energy is a Lancaster-based energy company that was founded back in 1917, offering a multitude of energy services, such as: fuel delivery, fleet fueling, and more. Additionally, Rhoads Energy offers a variety of energy options from propane, natural gas, and heating oil, according to their website.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy accepting 2023 cadet applications

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) announced that they are accepting applications for their third class of cadets, which will begin in July. The KSCA program is designed to give academically challenged teens a second chance at obtaining an education, as well as learning leadership skills, self-discipline, and responsibility to build a better life.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

CLSD puts out call for director to replace Susan Levendoski following resignation

The Cornwall-Lebanon School District is soliciting self-nominations to fill a school director position left vacant by the resignation of board member Susan Levendoski. A reason for the resignation was not disclosed in a statement from the district. Board president Ruth Ann Schlegel thanked Levendoski for her two years of service to the district as a director in the release.
CORNWALL, PA
FOX 43

Red Lion WIC Clinic moves to Windsor Manor Elementary School

RED LION, Pa. — The Red Lion-based Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program Clinic now officially resides in Windsor Manor Elementary School, Community Progress Council (CPC) announced today. The move places the program clinic closer to other resources offered by CPC, such as Head Start classrooms in the Red...
RED LION, PA
abc27.com

Crews cleaning up Mulberry Street encampment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Clean up began on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Mulberry Street Bridge homeless encampment. City crews were picking up garbage and removing some small trees on the property. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!. There are still five homeless...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Five people remain at Harrisburg homeless encampment after deadline to leave

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Officials in Harrisburg say five people remain at a homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge one day after the deadline for them to clear out. During a news conference Monday, the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness and city authorities said they're confident they'll be able to get those three men and two women to move so cleaning of the site can begin Tuesday.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Ollie's Headquarters Sells for $15M

(Harrisburg, PA) -- County records show an Enola-based partnership has paid 15-million-dollars for the Ollie's Stores headquarters. A news release from Campbell Commercial Real Estate, which handled the transaction, says the building in Lower Paxton Township had extensive renovations before the sale. The deep-discount store currently operates more than 460 stores in nearly 30 states. It also has a series of distribution centers, including one in York County.
HARRISBURG, PA
baldwin2k.com

Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover

For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
HARRISBURG, PA
Michele Orsinger

Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

There is so much that goes on behind the scenes when running a homeless outreach. It may look easy when our posts are shared on social media… it may sound simple when you see the “after pictures” and hear the daily stories. Let me assure you, those assumptions are inaccurate. There is a lot of hard work that goes into organizing just one outing. Fortunately, most of the community outreach programs work extremely well together. We coordinate schedules to prevent food waste, communicate through messenger to ensure our services aren’t duplicated, and we have fully developed amazing friendships with each other. It’s all about the mutual respect each of us brings to the table, as well as the compassion within our souls to help the citizens that are in less fortunate situations. After all, isn’t that what community is about.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Swim for a Cure held in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — “Just keep swimming” was the mindset of people who participated in the 11th Annual Swim for a Cure, which was held at Penn State Harrisburg on Sunday, Jan. 22. For each hour a participant stayed in the water swimming, the event raised money...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Restoration continues at historic Gettysburg Wisler House

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Work continues at Gettysburg National Military Park around the historic Wisler House. According to the park’s Facebook page, a non-historic shed was taken down as tree removal on the property has begun. A small gravel parking lot will be added to the northeast corner...
GETTYSBURG, PA
WITF

Warning of a health care ‘company town,’ officials and advocates urge efforts to rein in UPMC

Summer Lee has moved from Harrisburg to Washington D.C., but on Thursday it was clear she hadn’t forgotten the issues she ran on — like the power of health care provider UPMC — or the allies she has fought alongside. Lee joined her former state house colleague, state Rep. Sara Innamorato, in a press conference to urge action to rein in the sprawling healthcare system.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Shapiro To Make 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges

Shapiro To Make Roughly 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges. (Harrisburg, PA) - New Governor Josh Shapiro wants to cut down on executive branch employees accepting gifts. He also wants state employees to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. The governor said Friday the intent of the mandates is to prevent improper influence. The ethics classes will be led by Eric Fillman, who served as chief counsel for the House Ethics Committee in Harrisburg. He was also the first-ever Chief Integrity Officer for Shapiro when Shapiro was attorney general.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy