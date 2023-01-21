Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Harrisburg Homeless Encampment cleaning begins today, city officials prefer that no one return
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is ready for a major cleanup and extermination effort today. Residents were asked to leave the area; the deadline being extended multiple times. Although the city gave residents of the homeless encampment a week to leave, many people are still residing...
abc27.com
Cumberland County projects receive $200,000+ in funding
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners recently announced $266,000 in grant funding for nine different projects across the county. The grant funding is being provided through the Land Partnership Grant Program, which provides financial assistance to non-profit organizations and municipalities for the purpose of preserving agriculture, protecting natural resources, creating parks, trails and greenways, according to Cumberland County’s website.
abc27.com
Central Pennsylvania energy company acquires more customers across three counties
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Employee-owned Rhoads Energy announced earlier today that they acquired customers from HB Home Services, spanning across three new counties. Rhoads Energy is a Lancaster-based energy company that was founded back in 1917, offering a multitude of energy services, such as: fuel delivery, fleet fueling, and more. Additionally, Rhoads Energy offers a variety of energy options from propane, natural gas, and heating oil, according to their website.
abc27.com
Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy accepting 2023 cadet applications
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) announced that they are accepting applications for their third class of cadets, which will begin in July. The KSCA program is designed to give academically challenged teens a second chance at obtaining an education, as well as learning leadership skills, self-discipline, and responsibility to build a better life.
lebtown.com
CLSD puts out call for director to replace Susan Levendoski following resignation
The Cornwall-Lebanon School District is soliciting self-nominations to fill a school director position left vacant by the resignation of board member Susan Levendoski. A reason for the resignation was not disclosed in a statement from the district. Board president Ruth Ann Schlegel thanked Levendoski for her two years of service to the district as a director in the release.
Is the start of your school delayed Wednesday? Check here to find out
Snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise Wednesday, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the city, according to forecasters. A winter weather advisory in effect from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday with a predicted snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Higher amounts are expected toward State College and Williamsport.
Red Lion WIC Clinic moves to Windsor Manor Elementary School
RED LION, Pa. — The Red Lion-based Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program Clinic now officially resides in Windsor Manor Elementary School, Community Progress Council (CPC) announced today. The move places the program clinic closer to other resources offered by CPC, such as Head Start classrooms in the Red...
abc27.com
Crews cleaning up Mulberry Street encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Clean up began on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Mulberry Street Bridge homeless encampment. City crews were picking up garbage and removing some small trees on the property. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!. There are still five homeless...
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg City Council to choose among 17 applicants for next council colleague
Who will be the next member of Harrisburg City Council?. On Tuesday night, city residents will find out who will fill the open seat on the seven-member body, as sitting council members interview and then vote to appoint the next member. In all, 17 residents submitted applications for the slot....
WGAL
Five people remain at Harrisburg homeless encampment after deadline to leave
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Officials in Harrisburg say five people remain at a homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge one day after the deadline for them to clear out. During a news conference Monday, the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness and city authorities said they're confident they'll be able to get those three men and two women to move so cleaning of the site can begin Tuesday.
iheart.com
Ollie's Headquarters Sells for $15M
(Harrisburg, PA) -- County records show an Enola-based partnership has paid 15-million-dollars for the Ollie's Stores headquarters. A news release from Campbell Commercial Real Estate, which handled the transaction, says the building in Lower Paxton Township had extensive renovations before the sale. The deep-discount store currently operates more than 460 stores in nearly 30 states. It also has a series of distribution centers, including one in York County.
baldwin2k.com
Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover
For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
Lancaster County cancer survivor was the first to get new treatment
Tim Card of Mount Joy in Lancaster County has described himself as never sitting still for long. He is married with seven children and owned a cross-fit gym, has been a youth pastor, sells real estate and rides motorcycles. A little over five years ago though, Card was diagnosed with...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
There is so much that goes on behind the scenes when running a homeless outreach. It may look easy when our posts are shared on social media… it may sound simple when you see the “after pictures” and hear the daily stories. Let me assure you, those assumptions are inaccurate. There is a lot of hard work that goes into organizing just one outing. Fortunately, most of the community outreach programs work extremely well together. We coordinate schedules to prevent food waste, communicate through messenger to ensure our services aren’t duplicated, and we have fully developed amazing friendships with each other. It’s all about the mutual respect each of us brings to the table, as well as the compassion within our souls to help the citizens that are in less fortunate situations. After all, isn’t that what community is about.
abc27.com
Swim for a Cure held in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — “Just keep swimming” was the mindset of people who participated in the 11th Annual Swim for a Cure, which was held at Penn State Harrisburg on Sunday, Jan. 22. For each hour a participant stayed in the water swimming, the event raised money...
abc27.com
Harrisburg’s Omega Psi Phi chapter celebrates 100 years of brotherhood
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An important milestone for the Kappa Omega Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity in Harrisburg. “We keep telling the members here, old and young. Remember not any of us will ever see hundred years again that we can celebrate,” said Lance D. Freeman, chapter historian.
abc27.com
Restoration continues at historic Gettysburg Wisler House
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Work continues at Gettysburg National Military Park around the historic Wisler House. According to the park’s Facebook page, a non-historic shed was taken down as tree removal on the property has begun. A small gravel parking lot will be added to the northeast corner...
Warning of a health care ‘company town,’ officials and advocates urge efforts to rein in UPMC
Summer Lee has moved from Harrisburg to Washington D.C., but on Thursday it was clear she hadn’t forgotten the issues she ran on — like the power of health care provider UPMC — or the allies she has fought alongside. Lee joined her former state house colleague, state Rep. Sara Innamorato, in a press conference to urge action to rein in the sprawling healthcare system.
iheart.com
Shapiro To Make 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges
Shapiro To Make Roughly 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges. (Harrisburg, PA) - New Governor Josh Shapiro wants to cut down on executive branch employees accepting gifts. He also wants state employees to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. The governor said Friday the intent of the mandates is to prevent improper influence. The ethics classes will be led by Eric Fillman, who served as chief counsel for the House Ethics Committee in Harrisburg. He was also the first-ever Chief Integrity Officer for Shapiro when Shapiro was attorney general.
