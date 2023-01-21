14 Freeway Motorcycle Crash, Second Crash Of The Evening, Stops Traffic

A northbound 14 Freeway motorcycle crash brought traffic to a stop in Santa Clarita Friday afternoon.

At around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, first responders received reports of a crash on the northbound 14 Freeway at Golden Valley Road, marking the second crash within the hour.

“All we have is that there is a motorcycle down,” said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire department did not have information regarding the number of injuries as of 5:00 p.m.

The collision was initially reported as a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle, according to incident logs from the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic was halted to a stop, according to a SigAlert issued for the crash.

