Manasquan girls basketball returns favor, beats rival St. Rose on the road

BELMAR – Looks like the shoe is on the other foot.

Early in the season, Manasquan hosted rival St. Rose in front of a packed home gym. Expectations were extremely high for both squads and still are.

In that go around, it was the Purple Roses spoiling it for the Manasquan home fans. On Friday night, the roles reversed.

Jumping out to a big lead in the first quarter and never relinquishing it, Manasquan rolled to a 44-29 victory against the Purple Roses. It was a key win for Manasquan (11-4) as it tied St. Rose (13-2) for the C North division lead.

“We were so ready, especially with them beating us on our home court,” Manasquan junior Hope Masonius said. “We knew we had to give it our all. Every possession matters against a team we’re known to be rivals with.”

The double-digit 45-33 loss earlier in the year is a little misleading. St. Rose jumped out to an 11-0 lead, but the game was even the rest of the way.

The difference this time around? It was Manasquan which took an early 10-2 lead and never looked back. The closest the Purple Roses pulled to was seven points in the fourth quarter.

“In our losses, we’ve lost one quarter significantly, and we have not been able to come back from that quarter,” Manasquan head coach Lisa Kukoda said. “We emphasized that. We said we have to come out aggressive and ready to battle.”

Masonius' dominant fourth

The only returning starter from last year’s Group 2 championship team, Masonius dominated the fourth quarter to help put the game away. As St. Rose cut the deficit to single digits, Masonius scored two buckets in traffic and knocked down five free throws to end the rally.

In total, she scored nine of her 14 points in the fourth.

“I have so much trust in my teammates, but I also have trust in myself,” Masonius said. “When it comes time, I always just try to make the right basketball play.”

“I think she has the confidence to go to the line and knock them down and make some big plays in big spots,” Kukoda added. “She’s done it for us before.”

A team that graduated four stellar seniors, it would be expected for Manasquan to lean on Masonius. While the team does at times, there’s battle-tested players all around that are consistently relied upon too.

Katie Collins (11 points) and Rylyn Orlando (five points) played crucial minutes off the bench during last year’s postseason run. Manasquan has also recently benefited from Ranney transfer Carlie Lapinski, who started for a competitive Panthers team a season ago.

“They’ve all played quality minutes in big spots, it’s just that the roles are a little different,” Kukoda said. “The start of the season has been all about us figuring that out. I don’t think we’re fully there yet, but I do think we have our moments where we’re hitting our stride.”

Manasquan's bigs battle

Manasquan knew it had the size advantage in the previous match up against St. Rose and had an even bigger one with the 6-foot-1 Lapinski on the floor for this game. She had to sit out the first month of the season due to NJSIAA transfer rules.

Lapinski and fellow six-footer Collins jammed up the paint and played terrific interior defense. Masonius, though standing at 5-foot-9, plays bigger than her height and is very physical.

The addition of Lapinski simply makes a strong team even stronger. In her first game of the year, a 51-39 win against Camden Catholic over the weekend, Lapinski tallied 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.

“She came in that Camden Catholic game, and she changed that game for us,” Kukoda said. “She battles around the basket, she’s a great passer… She’s just an energy and physicality on the floor that I think the girls can feed off of.”

