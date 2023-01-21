ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the Eagles vs. Giants NFC Divisional game

By Nick Petraccione
 4 days ago

(WHTM) — The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants square off in the NFC Divisional game on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial field. The NFC East rivals will battle for the third time this season with the Eagles winning both regular season contests.

How To Watch Eagles vs. Giants

The Eagles and Giants will square off on Saturday at 8:15p.m. (EST) and will be televised on FOX. Joe Davis will be on the call for the game with Daryl Johnston as the color analyst and Pam Oliver as the sideline reporter.

Breaking Down The Matchup

The Eagles received a first-round bye in the playoffs after securing the top-seed in the NFC and the home field advantage for this game. The Giants are fresh off of defeating the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 to advance through the first round in Brian Daboll’s first year as New York’s head coach.

In their history, the Eagles have Giants have met four times in the postseason with New York winning the firs two matchups and Philly winning the last two. The Giants have not defeated the Eagles in a playoff game since 2000 NFC Divisional game.

Here’s an interesting nugget in this matchup. Clete Blakeman will be the head official for the game and the Eagles are 13-1 in games where Blakeman is the head referee.

Philadelphia is the favorite heading into Saturday (-7.5), according to FanDuel Sportsbook, with the Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts healthy and not listed the injury report heading into the game.

