Jaspreet Singh
3d ago
I voted for this stupid Governor but realizing we are not safe on our roads either because of his action easing on crimes. This resulted in people committing more crimes without fear. Where are our values and trust? Governor has blood on his hands.
hairball916
3d ago
Expect more violent BS, 76,000 inmates released by CA Democrats and 3 prisons set to close.....apparently we voted for it.
Kioko Martins
3d ago
My deepest condolences and prayers for the two women and their families rip 🙏🏽 And give the criminal life. But still prayers for him also . So sad 💔😭
KCRA.com
Family of missing teen Nykari Johnson requests Sacramento County deputies help with search
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly a month after 16-year-old Nykari Johnson's disappearance, loved ones are searching for her one flyer at a time. Family members and advocates showed up outside the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office to demand a search for their loved one. "It's a dead-end, so that's what worries...
Man in Sacramento County Main Jail custody dies, sheriff’s office says
(KTXL) — A 52-year-old man who was in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail died on Tuesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies reportedly found him unresponsive in his cell around 12:48 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the man had no pulse and was not breathing when deputies checked on him. -Video Above: […]
1 person taken to hospital after stabbing in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Sacramento Tuesday morning. The incident happened along the 300 block of Aldeburgh Circle just after 8 a.m. Sacramento police say the victim was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. Exactly what led up to the reported stabbing is still unclear. No suspect information has been released.
DNA leads to arrest of suspect in 2020-21 midtown Sacramento prowling reports
(KTXL) — The investigation into reports of someone trespassing onto properties in 2020 through 2021 and looking through windows has resulted in an arrest, according to the Sacramento Police Department. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for nearly a month According to the police department, officers were investigating reports of a prowler near […]
KCRA.com
2 teens injured in Rancho Cordova barbershop shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two teens were hurt Tuesday night in a shooting at a barbershop in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Several shots were fired around 6:45 p.m. into the Mo Better Hair Salon & Barber on 10401 Folsom Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. A 17-year-old boy was critically injured, and another 17-year-old boy injured is expected to survive their injuries.
KCRA.com
'It was horrific': Family watches body camera video from traffic stop they say led to death of former Sacramento man
The family of Tyre Nichols met with the Memphis police chief, the mayor, the Shelby County, Tennessee, district attorney and other officials as they went in to see video captured on officers' body cameras from the day Nichols was pulled over by police for a traffic violation. The family of...
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after El Dorado County overdose death
SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. — A man is now facing murder charges after he allegedly supplied someone with a counterfeit pill containing a lethal amount of fentanyl. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began in May with an overdose death in Shingle Springs. Investigators found...
Olivehurst man arrested after hatchet attack at Yuba City Raley's
YUBA CITY, Calif. — An Olivehurst man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attacking a Raley's employee in Yuba City with a hatchet. Officers with the Yuba City Police Department responded around 6:40 a.m. to reports of a man damaging a car in the parking lot of a Raley's on West Onstott Frontage Road. When officers arrived they found a car with its windows smashed. The person in the car was not hurt.
Man found guilty of shooting at Roseville police officer during chase that shut down I-80
ROSEVILLE – A man has been convicted of attempted murder after a 2021 incident in Roseville where an officer was shot at, prosecutors say. The April 20, 2021 incident started as an attempted traffic stop near Harding and Douglas boulevards. Roseville police say the suspect, Rafael Vital, led officers on a chase onto Interstate 80. It was there that police say several shots were fired at the pursuing officer. Vital was arrested hours later. Prosecutors alleged that Vital fired a total of two shots at officers and Vital was charged with attempted murder of police officer, evading a police officer, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, among other crimes.According to the Placer County District Attorney's Office, the now-27-year-old Vital was convicted by a jury back on Jan. 20.Vital is set to be sentenced on Feb. 15.
Family: Mother of 2 killed in deadly South Sacramento crash involving suspected carjacker
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a woman who loved her two kids more than anything else was tragically killed in a South Sacramento crash Thursday. The crash was part of a violent chain of events that the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said began as a purse snatching. Authorities said the suspect was fought off in the purse-snatching but proceeded to carjack a different vehicle, ran a red light and hit another car with two women inside.
Man with hatchet suspected of attacking, chasing Yuba City Raley’s employee
(KTXL) — A man with a hatchet allegedly attacked and chased an employee at a Raley’s in Yuba City on Sunday morning, Yuba City Police said. Police said they received several calls around 6:40 a.m. about a man damaging a car that was in the Raley’s parking lot. The suspect allegedly smashed the windows of […]
KCRA.com
Raley's workers stop hatchet-wielding attacker in Yuba City, police say
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A man is accused of attacking a Raley's employee in Yuba City with a hatchet before other employees subdued him, including one who smacked the assailant with a product scanner, officials said. The Yuba City Police Department said 44-year-old Larry Reed of Olivehurst is facing...
Sacramento County deputies investigating inmate death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after an inmate was found unresponsive and later died Monday afternoon. According to a news release, inmates alerted deputies about an unresponsive inmate just before 1 p.m. Deputies found the inmate wasn’t breathing and had no pulse. Fire crews arrived and helped resuscitate the inmate, but he died hours later at the hospital.
2 teenagers shot in barbershop in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said two 17-year-old boys were shot after at least one person, possibly two, opened fire into a barbershop. One of the teenagers had life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how many shots were fired at this time.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Carmichael Hit-and-Run Driver Flees on Foot
Fleeing Driver Strikes Pedestrian Along Marconi Avenue. A hit-and-run driver in Carmichael fled the scene on January 17 after striking and injuring a pedestrian. The accident happened along Marconi Avenue between Fair Oaks Boulevard and Zachman Way around 7:02 p.m. According to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the vehicle, a Toyota Scion, struck a tent where someone was inside.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Latest on deadly SoCal shooting, Turlock police increase patrols downtown, fiery crash closes SB Interstate 5
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
2 people killed, 1 injured in Citrus Heights crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Two people were killed and another person was injured in a crash near Citrus Heights Sunday evening. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. They said a Mercedes on Auburn Boulevard hit a...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove man arrested for El Dorado County fentanyl overdose
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested an Elk Grove man in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in El Dorado County in May 2022. The Sacramento Bee has identified the suspect as Kamaal Babatunde Agboola Yusuf, 22, of Elk Grove. He is being charged with second degree murder and is being held at the El Dorado County Jail.
Hot air balloon crashes into car in Yuba City
(KTXL) — A hot air balloon crashed into a car in Yuba City on Saturday, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Police said that the pilot of the hot air balloon was using it to take photos at an event near Butte House Road and Stabler Lane. According to police, at the event, a […]
Suspect in deadly Marysville hit-and-run arrested, police says
(KTLX) — Marysville Police said officers arrested a suspect accused of killing a 13-year-old and injuring another teen in a hit-and-run on Jan. 14. Police said the hit-and-run happened on B Street, near 18th Street, around 7:20 p.m. At the scene, officers found two teens who had been struck, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old […]
