Steve Kerr wants a shorter NBA season so he doesn't have to rest his players

Steve Kerr doesn’t like resting his players either.

The Golden State Warriors coach opted to rest several of his starters in Friday night’s game against the Cavaliers in Cleveland — something many in the league have been trying to stop teams from doing in recent years.

But, considering they played on Thursday night, Kerr decided to rest Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. With where they’re at in the season, and with Curry coming off a shoulder injury, there’s no need to push his stars to play and risk them getting hurt.

While it’s not something anyone likes to see, Kerr does have a solution.

He wants the schedule to be cut down by 10 games.

"I feel terrible for fans who buy tickets who are expecting to see someone play and they don't get to see that person play," Kerr said, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "It's a brutal part of the business. It's why I'm going to continue to advocate for 72-game seasons."

Now, this isn’t a new idea. It’s one that’s been floated in the past, though it would hurt teams’ revenue — which makes it a tough thing to convince owners and teams to get behind. The benefit, as Kerr noted, is that there would be less opportunities for players to get hurt. Games could be better spaced out, and the league could even eliminate back-to-back games entirely.

And, Kerr said, teams are kind of over the season when there’s about 10 games left anyways.

"You take 10 games off the schedule, it always feels like with 10 games left in the year everybody's sort of had it anyways," Kerr said, . "That creates enough rest where we don't have to have some of these crazy situations. I think you'd see way fewer games missed from players."

Kerr isn’t alone in his thinking, either.

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was right with him. Not only could it keep players from missing games in a single season, but it could significantly extend their careers.