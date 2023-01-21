Cubs Finalize Mancini Deal

Chicago Cubs have officially signed first baseman and outfielder Trey Mancini.

The Chicago Cubs have made official the signing of first baseman and outfielder Trey Mancini. Last Saturday news broke that Mancini and the club were in agreement on a two-year, $14 million deal.

The Cubs just released a welcome tweet to Mancini who will now be playing on the North Side. Mancini has had a stellar MLB career slashing .265/.330/.457 in 752 games. His versatility in the field coupled with his ability at the plate makes him a valuable commodity for Chicago who were in need of those traits heading into the 2023 MLB season.

Mancini was traded to the Houston Astros at last year's trade deadline where he helped them win a World Series. He is also an inspiration in the sport after having battled and beat Stage-3 Colon cancer. Those experiences have helped shape him into an incredible clubhouse presence and a veteran leader.

The first baseman/outfielder will look to split time in the corner outfield, first base, and the designated hitter position.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter !