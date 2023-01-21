ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Chris Hipkins set to succeed Jacinda Ardern as prime minister of New Zealand

By Patrick Hilsman
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- New Zealand's Labour Party has selected former COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins to succeed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OAIFi_0kM8hf2w00
Former COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has been selected by New Zealand's Labour Party to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo by Stuartyeates/Wikimedia Commons

Ardern announced her unexpected resignation during a Labour Party retreat Wednesday.

"This summer, I had hoped to find a way to prepare for not just another year, but another term -- because that is what this year requires. I have not been able to do that," Ardern wrote in a Facebook post announcing her resignation. Ardern says she will leave her post no later than Feb. 7.

Ardern was the youngest woman to ever serve as a nation's head of government at the time of her election as prime minister in 2017.

Hipkins has served in multiple government posts in recent years, including serving as minister for the public service, minister of education, and minster of police.

Hipkins is known for implementing major reforms to New Zealand's school system during his time as minister of education.

He is also known for a series of public gaffs and apologies.

While serving as COVID-19 Response Minister in 2021, Hipkins blamed an 11-day lockdown in the Northland region on "gang-related sex workers," who he accused of improperly crossing the border with the Auckland region.

Information released under the Official Information Act later revealed that Hipkins knew the women were mistakenly blamed.

While serving as public service minister in 2022, Hipkins apologized to former Finance Minister Bill English for comments about his family that suggested they were treated differently in a government contracts incident because of being "white."

The Labour Party will vote to confirm Hipkins on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Trump Spoils Funeral

Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak told to ditch plans to overhaul human rights laws

Rishi Sunak is being urged to abandon the government’s controversial attempt to overhaul human rights legislation after a warning that the bill of rights appears to “tip the balance” in favour of the state and seriously damages people’s ability to enforce their rights. A cross-party committee...
The Guardian

Old world – Inside the 27 January Guardian Weekly

It’s an age-old question: how should nations around the world adjust to their elderly societies? Japan has faced such realities for a while now, but the challenges are becoming increasingly common across the developed world where families are getting smaller, and people are living longer. Even India – which...
BBC

Gender law impasse can be broken - Sarwar

The standoff between the UK and Scottish governments over gender recognition reform can be resolved, according to Scottish Labour. Anas Sarwar said there were "challenges" over the impact on single-sex spaces but said the UK government's blocking of the law was wrong. Instead, he called on the Equalities and Human...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

China cites US debt issue to deflect pressure on Africa debt

BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese government says the United States should stop pressuring it on debt relief for Zambia and focus on averting a government default at home with possible repercussions for the global economy. The Chinese embassy in Zambia responded Tuesday to remarks by U.S. Treasury...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
524K+
Followers
72K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy