FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KMPH.com
Three wanted following attempted robbery, shooting near Tarpey Village
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three men are now on the run following an attempted robbery and shooting Saturday evening near Tarpey Village. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Shanghai Massage Spa around 7:30 p.m. near Clovis and Griffith Avenue. When deputies...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Moses Albino Gonzalez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Moses Albino Gonzalez. Moses Gonzalez is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 38-year-old Gonzalez is 5' 5" tall, 220 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Moses Gonzalez is hiding,...
Man Barricades Inside Motel Room in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Multiple law enforcement officers, including K-9, were on the scene of a barricade situation late Monday night, Jan. 23, at the Fairfield Inn… Read more "Man Barricades Inside Motel Room in Bakersfield"
KMJ
Three Teens Stabbed After Fight Breaks Out In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Three teens were taken to the hospital Monday after a fight led to a stabbing in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to Woodrow and Chance after learning that a fight had broken out involving four teens, aged between 13-15 years old. Officers...
Man dead after found shot in vehicle in Hanford, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Monday night in Hanford, according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say they were dispatched to shots being heard around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Fernot Way and Connie Drive. Callers reported hearing three to four shots being fired in the area. According to officers […]
Sunnyside Deli now dealing with repeated break-ins: owner
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sunnyside Deli, the sole survivor of the Sunnyside strip mall fire that took place more than two weeks ago, continues to deal with break-ins as owners try to assess the damage. One of the owners of the Sunnyside Deli says thieves have been breaking into the restaurant almost every day since […]
KMPH.com
Emotional support dog missing after owner crashes in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma family is desperate for the return of their emotional support dog, who ran away following a crash Monday night. The dog, a pit bull mix named “Yumi”, had been in his owner’s Nissan Sentra when he hit a power pole on Manning and McCall.
KMPH.com
Man accused of exposing himself inside Corcoran residence arrested
CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Saturday night after police say he entered an occupied residence and exposed himself. The Corcoran Police Department received the call around 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Hale Ave. and learned a Hispanic man entered the residence and...
KCSO searching for man who robbed an Olive Dr Chevron at gunpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly walked into a gas station store, brandished a gun and demanded money. According to KCSO, the incident happened at a Chevron store on Olive Drive on Dec. 27 around 9:12 p.m. After getting the money […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Lamar Lee Hendrix
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Lamar Lee Hendrix. Lamar Hendrix is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 26-year-old Hendrix is 5' 8" tall, 125 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Lamar Hendrix is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Victim in Monterey Park mass shooting was a long time Kern resident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “I had called her phone and sensed something might have happened” said Dr. Leung, “Finally, the son called me and said that she was gunned down.”. Dr. Leung, Elder of Ying On Association and Chairman of Confucius Church of Bakersfield told us...
Fresno Police respond to report of gun on elementary school campus
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A report of an elementary school student with a firearm on campus prompted a response by the Fresno Police Department on Tuesday. According to the Fresno Unified School District, a student at Wilson Elementary brought two airsoft guns to school. However, according to the Fresno Police Department, it was discovered that […]
KMPH.com
Man found dead after shooting in Hanford
HANFORD. Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead after a shooting Monday night in Hanford. Hanford Police Officers were called out around 9:19 p.m. to an area on Fernont Way, near Grangeville Boulevard and North 10th Avenue, for reports of shots being heard. 911 callers police told dispatchers...
KMPH.com
Three inmates overdose after woman smuggles fentanyl into jail
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three inmates are back behind bars after deputies say they overdosed on a substance believed to be fentanyl. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Brittany Staggs was arrested on Sunday and traded items with three other inmates. Those inmates, deputies say, overdosed...
Bakersfield Officers in Standoff Near South High School
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: The Bakersfield Police Department requested the bearcat on Shenandoah Drive near South High School around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, for a man… Read more "Bakersfield Officers in Standoff Near South High School"
Surprise! Fresno woman celebrates 95th birthday with favorite CHP officer
A Fresno woman celebrated her 95th birthday on Tuesday with a surprise from her favorite California Highway Patrol Officer and ABC30.
clovisroundup.com
Attempted Robbery leaves one shot and in critical condition
January 22, 2023: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery by two male suspects that left one shot and injured near Tarpey Village. On January 21st, Saturday night around 7:30, Clovis Police Department and Fresno County deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim in a shopping area on Clovis and Griffith Avenues.
thesungazette.com
Police arrest suspect linked to seven Visalia robberies
VISALIA – Police officers responded to several calls for burglary alarms which eventually led to an individual in the Tri-Counties Bank on Main Street. On Jan. 18, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to SP’s Burgers in the 100 block of south Church Street regarding a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers located a broken glass window. It was determined that entry was made, the cash register was opened, but nothing was taken.
GV Wire
Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker
Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident on Elm Avenue in Southwest Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported that one party was killed in a car versus pedestrian crash on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The incident occurred shortly after 9:20 p.m. on Elm Avenue in the vicinity of California Avenue, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Southwest Fresno...
