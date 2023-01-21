ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

KMPH.com

Three wanted following attempted robbery, shooting near Tarpey Village

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three men are now on the run following an attempted robbery and shooting Saturday evening near Tarpey Village. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Shanghai Massage Spa around 7:30 p.m. near Clovis and Griffith Avenue. When deputies...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Moses Albino Gonzalez

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Moses Albino Gonzalez. Moses Gonzalez is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 38-year-old Gonzalez is 5' 5" tall, 220 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Moses Gonzalez is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Three Teens Stabbed After Fight Breaks Out In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Three teens were taken to the hospital Monday after a fight led to a stabbing in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to Woodrow and Chance after learning that a fight had broken out involving four teens, aged between 13-15 years old. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dead after found shot in vehicle in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Monday night in Hanford, according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say they were dispatched to shots being heard around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Fernot Way and Connie Drive. Callers reported hearing three to four shots being fired in the area.  According to officers […]
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Emotional support dog missing after owner crashes in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma family is desperate for the return of their emotional support dog, who ran away following a crash Monday night. The dog, a pit bull mix named “Yumi”, had been in his owner’s Nissan Sentra when he hit a power pole on Manning and McCall.
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Man accused of exposing himself inside Corcoran residence arrested

CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Saturday night after police say he entered an occupied residence and exposed himself. The Corcoran Police Department received the call around 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Hale Ave. and learned a Hispanic man entered the residence and...
CORCORAN, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for man who robbed an Olive Dr Chevron at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly walked into a gas station store, brandished a gun and demanded money. According to KCSO, the incident happened at a Chevron store on Olive Drive on Dec. 27 around 9:12 p.m. After getting the money […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Lamar Lee Hendrix

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Lamar Lee Hendrix. Lamar Hendrix is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 26-year-old Hendrix is 5' 8" tall, 125 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Lamar Hendrix is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man found dead after shooting in Hanford

HANFORD. Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead after a shooting Monday night in Hanford. Hanford Police Officers were called out around 9:19 p.m. to an area on Fernont Way, near Grangeville Boulevard and North 10th Avenue, for reports of shots being heard. 911 callers police told dispatchers...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Three inmates overdose after woman smuggles fentanyl into jail

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three inmates are back behind bars after deputies say they overdosed on a substance believed to be fentanyl. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Brittany Staggs was arrested on Sunday and traded items with three other inmates. Those inmates, deputies say, overdosed...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

Attempted Robbery leaves one shot and in critical condition

January 22, 2023: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery by two male suspects that left one shot and injured near Tarpey Village. On January 21st, Saturday night around 7:30, Clovis Police Department and Fresno County deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim in a shopping area on Clovis and Griffith Avenues.
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

Police arrest suspect linked to seven Visalia robberies

VISALIA – Police officers responded to several calls for burglary alarms which eventually led to an individual in the Tri-Counties Bank on Main Street. On Jan. 18, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to SP’s Burgers in the 100 block of south Church Street regarding a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers located a broken glass window. It was determined that entry was made, the cash register was opened, but nothing was taken.
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker

Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident on Elm Avenue in Southwest Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported that one party was killed in a car versus pedestrian crash on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The incident occurred shortly after 9:20 p.m. on Elm Avenue in the vicinity of California Avenue, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Southwest Fresno...
FRESNO, CA

