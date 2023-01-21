On the Agenda: Potential terms of land deal for Autzen Complex expansion, Glenwood riverfront

Here’s a roundup of what local elected leaders will talk about during public meetings this week.

Eugene City Council

To watch: Meetings stream online at bit.ly/Eugene-meetings and broadcast on Comcast channel 21.

To listen: Dial 1-971-247-1195 or 877-853-5257 and use the meeting ID and passcode.

To attend: Council meetings are held in the Mary Spilde Center at 101 W 10th Ave.

To comment: When there's a public forum or public hearing, there will be an option to join the meeting for those not attending in person. People who call in also can comment. There are instructions given for speaking during the meeting. There will be a chance for public comment during the meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday

What: Councilors will discuss possible terms for the sale of four acres of land from Alton Baker Park and nearby right-of-way to the University of Oregon for an expansion of the Autzen Stadium complex.

Read more about the proposal: Eugene, UO negotiating potential land deal for Autzen Complex expansion

The council also is scheduled to get an update on strategic planning efforts. That discussion has been scheduled and delayed several times.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/88240241536

ID, passcode: 882 4024 1536; council9

REGULAR MEETING

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

What: After reporting on committee actions and other items of interest, councilors will consider a consent calendar that includes minutes, the tentative agenda and a low-income rental housing property tax exemption.

Councilors then will hold a public forum to listen to general comments from the community.

The council will consider a second consent calendar that includes two annexations − one on River Road and the other on Arbor Drive.

Councilors also will act on two different items: Resources for housing affordable to people with lower incomes and an ordinance regulating commercial and industrial noise.

Link: eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/86146603323

ID, passcode: 861 4660 3323; council9

WORK SESSION

When: Noon Wednesday

What: Councilors will discuss priorities and projects for downtown, especially in the urban renewal district .

The city could add another topic but hadn't as of Friday afternoon.

Link: eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/82387227648

ID, passcode: 823 8722 7648; council9

Springfield City Council

To watch: The city's system requires registration to watch and to participate in meetings. Use the links for meetings to register and get information to attend.

To listen: Dial 1-971-247-1195 or 877-853-5257 and use the meeting ID.

To attend: Meetings are held in council chambers or the Jesse Main Room at city hall, located at 225 Fifth St.

To comment: There will be instructions during the meeting for speaking during public comment or public hearings.

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday

What: Councilors will have a follow-up discussion about changes to the city's rules banning camping on public property. Staff are looking for guidance on the city's communication strategy and what kinds of information officials want to receive about city-owned property as part of the evaluation of the camping ordinance.

For subscribers: Springfield, Eugene reexamining rules banning camping on public property

The council also will review the city's comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year covering July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

Register: us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pg4O0Wp1RDCth_LjWZzLaw

Meeting ID: 829 5572 5646

SPRINGFIELD ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AGENCY WORK SESSION AND REGULAR MEETING

The SEDA board comprises the council, mayor and the Lane County Commissioner representing Springfield.

When: 7 p.m.

What: The city's economic development director will give an overview presentation on the Glenwood riverfront project, including next steps in the project.

After an executive session, the board will reconvene no earlier than 8:15 p.m. for a regular meeting.

Board members will select a chair, vice chair and secretary before listening and responding to public comment.

They'll then vote whether to award a master planning contract for the Glenwood Riverfront project to Rowell Brokaw Architects and Walker Macy .

Register: us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dFnUz1FGQoiHGWbb-rg42w

Meeting ID: 867 5399 5627

​​​​​​​Lane County Board of Commissioners

To watch: County meetings stream at bit.ly/LaneCounty-meetings .

To attend: Board of Commissioner meetings begin at 9 a.m. in Harris Hall, located at 125 E 8th Ave., unless otherwise noted. Doors to Harris Hall open at 8:45 a.m.

To comment: When there's a chance to comment, people must register for the meeting to do so virtually. After registering, people will get information for how to attend.

Those who go to the meeting in person should sign up on the sign-in sheet located by the entry door.

There will be instructions during the meeting for speaking during public hearings and making public comment.

People also can email diana.jones@lanecountyor.gov with public comment by noon Monday. The subject line should include "PUBLIC COMMENT FOR MEETING DATE 01/24/2023."

MORNING SESSION

When: 9 a.m. Tuesday

What: Commissioners will listen and respond to public comment before considering a consent calendar that includes a lease agreement, board appointments and a letter of support for a grant application for a multi-use path between Veneta and Elmira.

They'll then get a quarterly update on Holiday Farm Fire recovery efforts.

Commissioners also will set a public hearing for placing a renewal of the jail and youth services levy on the May ballot.

Register: us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q8OK7HjOR9mysO8DyecjZw

Read more: Public safety, parks priorities as Lane County prepares to ask voters for levy renewals

AFTERNOON SESSION

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

What: Commissioners will hold a public hearing on an order that would surrender jurisdiction of six sections of five county roads to Cottage Grove. The sections total about 1.5 miles and already are annexed into city limits.

The board also will get a quarterly update on progress addressing the homelessness crisis through county initiatives.

Register: us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8ByorZ04RyyB287_zhBqQw

Contact city government watchdog Megan Banta at mbanta@registerguard.com . Follow her on Twitter @MeganBanta_1 .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: On the Agenda: Potential terms of land deal for Autzen Complex expansion, Glenwood riverfront