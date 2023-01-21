ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

On the Agenda: Potential terms of land deal for Autzen Complex expansion, Glenwood riverfront

By Megan Banta, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTbGT_0kM8gEjK00

Here’s a roundup of what local elected leaders will talk about during public meetings this week.

Eugene City Council

To watch: Meetings stream online at bit.ly/Eugene-meetings and broadcast on Comcast channel 21.

To listen: Dial 1-971-247-1195 or 877-853-5257 and use the meeting ID and passcode.

To attend: Council meetings are held in the Mary Spilde Center at 101 W 10th Ave.

To comment: When there's a public forum or public hearing, there will be an option to join the meeting for those not attending in person. People who call in also can comment. There are instructions given for speaking during the meeting. There will be a chance for public comment during the meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday

What: Councilors will discuss possible terms for the sale of four acres of land from Alton Baker Park and nearby right-of-way to the University of Oregon for an expansion of the Autzen Stadium complex.

Read more about the proposal: Eugene, UO negotiating potential land deal for Autzen Complex expansion

The council also is scheduled to get an update on strategic planning efforts. That discussion has been scheduled and delayed several times.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/88240241536

ID, passcode: 882 4024 1536; council9

REGULAR MEETING

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

What: After reporting on committee actions and other items of interest, councilors will consider a consent calendar that includes minutes, the tentative agenda and a low-income rental housing property tax exemption.

Councilors then will hold a public forum to listen to general comments from the community.

The council will consider a second consent calendar that includes two annexations − one on River Road and the other on Arbor Drive.

Councilors also will act on two different items: Resources for housing affordable to people with lower incomes and an ordinance regulating commercial and industrial noise.

Link: eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/86146603323

ID, passcode: 861 4660 3323; council9

WORK SESSION

When: Noon Wednesday

What: Councilors will discuss priorities and projects for downtown, especially in the urban renewal district .

The city could add another topic but hadn't as of Friday afternoon.

Link: eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/82387227648

ID, passcode: 823 8722 7648; council9

Springfield City Council

To watch: The city's system requires registration to watch and to participate in meetings. Use the links for meetings to register and get information to attend.

To listen: Dial 1-971-247-1195 or 877-853-5257 and use the meeting ID.

To attend: Meetings are held in council chambers or the Jesse Main Room at city hall, located at 225 Fifth St.

To comment: There will be instructions during the meeting for speaking during public comment or public hearings.

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday

What: Councilors will have a follow-up discussion about changes to the city's rules banning camping on public property. Staff are looking for guidance on the city's communication strategy and what kinds of information officials want to receive about city-owned property as part of the evaluation of the camping ordinance.

For subscribers: Springfield, Eugene reexamining rules banning camping on public property

The council also will review the city's comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year covering July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

Register: us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pg4O0Wp1RDCth_LjWZzLaw

Meeting ID: 829 5572 5646

SPRINGFIELD ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AGENCY WORK SESSION AND REGULAR MEETING

The SEDA board comprises the council, mayor and the Lane County Commissioner representing Springfield.

When: 7 p.m.

What: The city's economic development director will give an overview presentation on the Glenwood riverfront project, including next steps in the project.

After an executive session, the board will reconvene no earlier than 8:15 p.m. for a regular meeting.

Board members will select a chair, vice chair and secretary before listening and responding to public comment.

They'll then vote whether to award a master planning contract for the Glenwood Riverfront project to Rowell Brokaw Architects and Walker Macy .

Register: us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dFnUz1FGQoiHGWbb-rg42w

Meeting ID: 867 5399 5627

​​​​​​​Lane County Board of Commissioners

To watch: County meetings stream at bit.ly/LaneCounty-meetings .

To attend: Board of Commissioner meetings begin at 9 a.m. in Harris Hall, located at 125 E 8th Ave., unless otherwise noted. Doors to Harris Hall open at 8:45 a.m.

To comment: When there's a chance to comment, people must register for the meeting to do so virtually. After registering, people will get information for how to attend.

Those who go to the meeting in person should sign up on the sign-in sheet located by the entry door.

There will be instructions during the meeting for speaking during public hearings and making public comment.

People also can email diana.jones@lanecountyor.gov with public comment by noon Monday. The subject line should include "PUBLIC COMMENT FOR MEETING DATE 01/24/2023."

MORNING SESSION

When: 9 a.m. Tuesday

What: Commissioners will listen and respond to public comment before considering a consent calendar that includes a lease agreement, board appointments and a letter of support for a grant application for a multi-use path between Veneta and Elmira.

They'll then get a quarterly update on Holiday Farm Fire recovery efforts.

Commissioners also will set a public hearing for placing a renewal of the jail and youth services levy on the May ballot.

Register: us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q8OK7HjOR9mysO8DyecjZw

Read more: Public safety, parks priorities as Lane County prepares to ask voters for levy renewals

AFTERNOON SESSION

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

What: Commissioners will hold a public hearing on an order that would surrender jurisdiction of six sections of five county roads to Cottage Grove. The sections total about 1.5 miles and already are annexed into city limits.

The board also will get a quarterly update on progress addressing the homelessness crisis through county initiatives.

Register: us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8ByorZ04RyyB287_zhBqQw

Contact city government watchdog Megan Banta at mbanta@registerguard.com . Follow her on Twitter @MeganBanta_1 .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: On the Agenda: Potential terms of land deal for Autzen Complex expansion, Glenwood riverfront

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klcc.org

LRAPA discourages wood-burning fires for three Lane County cities

Burning wood for heat and other purposes is being strongly discouraged between now 4:00pm today (1/24) and 4:00pm Thursday (1/26.) The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued its so-called yellow home wood heating days advisory for Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, due to a high-pressure front over the Pacific Northwest.
LANE COUNTY, OR
yachatsnews.com

Oregon Coast CC plans to ask voters in May to approve $32 million bond for new workforce training center, other projects

NEWPORT – The Oregon Coast Community College board intends to ask Lincoln County voters in May to approve a $32 million bond to replace one expiring next year. The bond would be used to build a facility on its Newport campus to house new trades programs and make upgrades to facilities on that campus and at satellite campuses in Waldport and Lincoln City. The bond would be for no more than 21 years.
NEWPORT, OR
kezi.com

Local gun shop closes doors, saying Measure 114 is to blame

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A local gun store has shut down shop, and the owner says Measure 114 is to blame. 'GunRunner Arms' in Junction City closed their doors for good on Saturday, January 21. According to their website, they have the following statement:. "Store permanently closed! It has been...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kpic

Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Millpond Crossing’s developer re-evaluating subdivision’s future

The Millpond Crossing housing subdivision has gone dark over the past several weeks following a stop order issued by the city and a re-evaluation of the entire project by the developer. MPC Builders’ Levi Miller wrote to City Manager Chris Workman on Jan. 6 that he needed to make some...
PHILOMATH, OR
klcc.org

Knight Campus Phase 2 has a shaky start in Eugene

The second phase of the University of Oregon’s Knight Campus is underway in Eugene. UO said the project will double the capacity for biomedical research and development. Artist renderings show the four-story 185,000 square foot building will have a skybridge across the millrace, connecting it to the first building on Franklin Boulevard. A timeline shows construction beginning this spring, with occupancy slated for winter, 2025.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK

Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Thousands without power for several hours in west Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- More than 6,000 people in west Eugene were without electricity, according to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s outage map. According to EWEB on January 23, 6,157 customers lost power for a few hours. The affected area was wide, spanning between west Fifth Avenue, Bailey Hill Road, Chambers Street, and neighborhoods in the southwest hills. EWEB says the outages were first reported at about 3:30 p.m.
EUGENE, OR
orangemedianetwork.com

Pair of fires strike near and on OSU campus over the weekend

Two residential buildings in Corvallis were evacuated due to fire alarms over the weekend, with one reportedly sustaining damage in a fire. The first incident began on the night of Jan. 20 at Sierra Student Apartments, on SW Washington Ave. According to Scott Bremmer, a second-year electrical engineering major at...
CORVALLIS, OR
klcc.org

Arrests made in West Eugene double-homicide

In an update to a story we reported on last week, two Eugene men have been arrested for a double homicide on the city’s west side. Eugene Police say 24-year-old Vaughn Pierre Derry Junior and 24-year-old Dejuan Debrail Stevens are now in custody. Both are charged with two counts of murder in the 1st degree, and one count of robbery in the 1st degree, from a violent incident last week.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Interstate 5 on-ramp in Eugene temporarily closed by semi-truck crash

EUGENE, Ore. -- The on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from Beltline Highway is closed after a semi-truck rolled over on the roadway, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday. ODOT sent out an emergency alert about the closure at approximately 1 p.m. on January 23. ODOT said the ramp to...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

New Oregon Ducks indoor football practice facility inches closer to reality

The Oregon Ducks’ new indoor football practice facility is one step closer to becoming a reality. The Eugene city council voted to authorize City Manager Sarah Medary to finalize an agreement with the University of Oregon on a proposed land swap, which will allow UO to reroute Leo Harris Parkway and build a new 170,000-square-foot indoor practice facility and maintain two outdoor practice fields.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
ELKTON, OR
nbc16.com

Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'

SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene-based Arcimoto facing bankruptcy

EUGENE, Ore. --- Electric vehicle company Arcimoto is facing some serious financial issues, according to documents filed to the Security Exchange Commission. As a result of those challenges, they recently halted production at their newly-opened Eugene factory. Without additional funding, it could become a permanent closure. Arcimoto recently closed a...
EUGENE, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy