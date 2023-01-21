Read full article on original website
Loveland Police investigate string of armed robberies
Loveland Police are searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops at Centerra. Samantha Spitz reports. Loveland Police investigate string of armed robberies. Loveland Police are searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops...
Driver wanted in Aurora bus stop hit-and-run
Police say a driver plowed into two people at an Aurora bus stop and fled the scene. Greg Nieto reports. Police say a driver plowed into two people at an Aurora bus stop and fled the scene. Greg Nieto reports. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather will stay...
Man left with serious injuries after shooting in Aurora
Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries.
Man sentenced for violently attacking woman on a popular Colorado trail
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for violently attacking a woman on a popular Colorado trail. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared details on the sentence for 25-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzales with the public on Monday. The attack reportedly happened just after 6 in the morning on July 11, 2020, along the High Line Canal Trail in Aurora. The victim, a woman, was attacked by a man with a board.
Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community
Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community. Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Denver weather:...
Two suspects wanted following robberies in Loveland, police say
Police in Loveland are seeking the public’s help to find two men suspected in multiple robberies Monday. The suspects then reportedly left the crime scenes in a a stolen 2012 Maroon Kia Optima
Hardware store owner disturbed by rise in recent "blatant" shoplifting crimes
Colorado business owners have always had to factor the potential for theft into the budget. Even if it's rare, shoplifting has been documented as early as the 1700s and 1800s, and much like today for many lifters it becomes a business. The only problem now? Business is booming. According to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey, eight in 10 retailers report increased incidents of violence and aggression in the past year "It's a daily occurrence. Even depending on how long you guys are here, somebody is stealing right now," said Todd Erwin, owner of Green Mountain Ace Hardware in...
What is Colorado spending to bus migrants away?
FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how much the state has spent busing migrants out of Colorado. Nicole Fierro reports. FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how much the state has spent busing migrants out of Colorado. Nicole Fierro reports. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather...
Do you recognize this Boulder pot thief suspect?
A man recently allegedly stole several marijuana plants from a facility and police are looking for him after recovering some of the products.
Friend of Loveland carjacking, shooting victim recounts memories
Dalin Dotson says he can't believe his friend Nas is gone. "I didn't think it was true at first," he said. They graduated from Mountain View High School last year. Dotson says Nasier Graham was the first person to welcome him when he moved to Colorado from Arizona back when they were just little kids. "He was a very good guy he was kind always there for everybody always had a very big smile on his face always helped people out when they're down," Dotson said. Nasier's life was cut short Friday night while he was sitting in a car the Brookstone apartment complex...
Denver weather: Chilly temperatures on the way
Cold, dry conditions are coming later this week. Cold, dry conditions are coming later this week. A Denver police officer's body camera showed her typing something on her phone before she crashed into a pedestrian in the middle of a crosswalk. Rob Low reports. Eviction notice served after rental assistance...
Aurora police chief’s car hit by wrong-way DUI driver
The Aurora police chief was sideswiped by a DUI driver while in a city vehicle Sunday night.
1 killed in stabbing in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood
A woman is dead after being the victim of a stabbing in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood late Friday night and the person police believe is responsible is now in custody. 1 killed in stabbing in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood. A woman is dead after being the victim of a stabbing...
New survey gauges teachers' feelings on safety
Evan Kruegel is looking into the latest survey released by the Colorado Education Association. Evan Kruegel is looking into the latest survey released by the Colorado Education Association. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold Tuesday night into Wednesday as another round of snow pushes through...
Cold case: Who murdered this young mom in 1985?
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve the cold case murder of Vicki Clements Carpenter over 37 years ago.
Downtown Denver still recovering from pandemic
Researchers say remote work has to do with the change to Downtown Denver. DJ Summers reports. Researchers say remote work has to do with the change to Downtown Denver. DJ Summers reports. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold Tuesday night into Wednesday as another round...
Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment plan to hit ballots
Denver City Council has passed the redevelopment plan for the Park Hill Golf Course which will send it to Denver ballots in April. Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment plan to hit ballots. Denver City Council has passed the redevelopment plan for the Park Hill Golf Course which will send it...
Frederick mother heading to trial in accidental shooting death of child
A mother charged in the shooting death of her young child will head to trial at the end of May. The Boulder Daily Camera reports Elaine Eskam pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor charges of failing to properly store a weapon. Eskam’s 3-year-old girl accidentally shot herself inside their Frederick home in May of last year. Eskam’s husband, Adams County Deputy Brett Eskam, already accepted a plea deal in the case and was sentenced to probation. Read the full story at https://www.dailycamera.com/
Aggressive coyotes out during mating season
Pet owners are being warned to take extra precautions to protect pets from coyotes. Courtney Fromm reports. Pet owners are being warned to take extra precautions to protect pets from coyotes. Courtney Fromm reports. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold Tuesday night into Wednesday as...
Colorado Car Thieves Slapped With 90-Count Indictment
Five people who are accused of stealing just under $1 million worth of cars and other property in Colorado have been slapped with a 90-count indictment after a grand jury convened in December. That’s a big step in helping to deter future car thefts in a state which has seen a decade of increases in the crime, including a 31 percent increase from 2020 to 2021.
