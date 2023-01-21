ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Daily Voice

Unidentified Young Man Murdered In Baltimore: Police

Police are investigating a murder after a young man was killed on 8th Street in Baltimore, authorities say. The 25-year-old was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3800 block of 8th Street around 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, according to Baltimore police. The victim was rushed to the University...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Arrest Made In Baltimore Murder of 17-Year-Old Female

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two were shot on January 1st, and 17-year-old D’Asia Garrison died from her injuries in Eastern Baltimore. Now, police have made an arrest in her murder. Shortly before 3:30 am on New Year’s morning, the Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 700 Block of North Glover Street to investigate an alert from Shot Spotter. At the location, police found Garrison suffering from gunshot wounds and a 31-year-old suffering from injuries. Both were brought to nearby hospitals where Garrison later died. The initial investigation led police to obtain an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Andre Bailey. Bailey was arrested The post Arrest Made In Baltimore Murder of 17-Year-Old Female appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect in murder of East Baltimore 17-year-old arrested in Harford County

BALTIMORE — Police arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in East Baltimore on New Year's Day.Andre Bailey was charged with first-degree murder for the death of teenager D'Asia Garrison.She was Baltimore's first homicide victim of 2023, happening just three hours into the new year. Around 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Garrison suffering from gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died. Police say around the same time, a 31-year-old man showed up...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station

A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Man Found Shot In The Head In Baltimore Car

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday morning, a man was found unresponsive in a vehicle in Southeast Baltimore. This incident happened at the 3200 Block of Noble Street. Shortly after 10:30 am, The Baltimore Police Department responded to the address to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a male in the driver’s seat of a 2010 Nissan Maxima. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and was unresponsive. It is unclear what his condition is at this time. Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Man Found Shot In The Head In Baltimore Car appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

15-year-old killed in Baltimore County shooting

MILFORD MILL, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal shooting that left a teenager dead on Saturday night. At just after 9 p.m. on January 21, officers responded to the unit block of Shadwell Court (21244) for reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the location, authorities...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police arrest, charge man for first murder of 2023

Baltimore police have arrested and charged a 26-year-old with the murder of 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison, the first 2023 murder in the city. Andre Bailey, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. On Jan. 1, around 3:29 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police say 15-year-old killed in shooting in Milford Mill

BALTIMORE-- A 15-year-old was shot and killed Saturday evening in Baltimore County, police say.Officers responded to the unit block of Shadwell Court in Milford Mill shortly after 9 p.m. for for reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they located a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was then taken to an area hospital where he died.This incident is currently under investigation."There is nothing more heartbreaking for a parent, and for a community, than the loss of a child," Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. "I am heartbroken that Baltimore County has lost a young person to a senseless act of gun violence and furious that family and friends must now mourn the passing of a loved one. "We refuse to normalize this violence and expect the perpetrator will be held accountable as the police department's investigation into this incident continues. We grieve with all who have lost a loved one and keep them in our prayers as we all hold a children a bit closer tonight."Homicide detectives ask anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers.Back in September, 14-year-old Travis Slaughter was shot and killed after a football game in Milford Mill.
MILFORD MILL, MD
