Unidentified Young Man Murdered In Baltimore: Police
Police are investigating a murder after a young man was killed on 8th Street in Baltimore, authorities say. The 25-year-old was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3800 block of 8th Street around 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, according to Baltimore police. The victim was rushed to the University...
Nottingham MD
Suspect shoots himself following failed carjacking in Carney, armed carjacking in Towson
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County say a suspect fatally shot himself following a failed carjacking attempt in Carney and a successful carjacking in Towson. The incident began in Baltimore City and ended near Goucher Boulevard and Colbury Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect traveled into...
fox5dc.com
Police say man shot in DC was innocent bystander; search for suspects continues
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man shot Monday night in southeast D.C. was an innocent bystander and was not the intended target of the shooter. Investigator say the shooting was reported just before 8:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road. The victim was conscious and breathing when officers...
Police: Armed suspect pursuit ends in Baltimore Co., died from gunshot wound
Baltimore County officers are on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue.
Arrest Made In Baltimore Murder of 17-Year-Old Female
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two were shot on January 1st, and 17-year-old D’Asia Garrison died from her injuries in Eastern Baltimore. Now, police have made an arrest in her murder. Shortly before 3:30 am on New Year’s morning, the Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 700 Block of North Glover Street to investigate an alert from Shot Spotter. At the location, police found Garrison suffering from gunshot wounds and a 31-year-old suffering from injuries. Both were brought to nearby hospitals where Garrison later died. The initial investigation led police to obtain an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Andre Bailey. Bailey was arrested The post Arrest Made In Baltimore Murder of 17-Year-Old Female appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect in murder of East Baltimore 17-year-old arrested in Harford County
BALTIMORE — Police arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in East Baltimore on New Year's Day.Andre Bailey was charged with first-degree murder for the death of teenager D'Asia Garrison.She was Baltimore's first homicide victim of 2023, happening just three hours into the new year. Around 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Garrison suffering from gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died. Police say around the same time, a 31-year-old man showed up...
WJLA
Second teen, 15, charged in carjacking shooting death of man at Largo gas station
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A second teen was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man at a Largo gas station during a carjacking in December, the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said on Monday. A 15-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro was taken into custody, police...
Nottingham MD
Woman attacked by four suspects in Rosedale, vehicle damaged during Parkville argument
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At 11 p.m. on Friday, January 13, following an argument in the 8000-block of Ridgely Oak Road in Parkville (21234), a known individual damaged someone’s vehicle before fleeing. Later, the victim observed that property was also missing from inside her home.
CBS News
'They took my baby': Baltimore County community mourns death of 10th-grade student to gun violence
BALTIMORE – A community is mourning the death of another Baltimore County teenager who was killed over the weekend to gun violence. The 15-year-old, a 10th-grade student at Catonsville Center for Alternative Students, was killed Saturday evening in a neighborhood off of Shadwell Court in Windsor Mill. Lamar Leslie-Allen...
Teen Riddled With Bullets After Stepping Onto Back Porch Of Severn Home
A teenage boy was shot while standing on his back porch at a home in Severn, authorities say. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot several times after he stepped out on a back porch at the home in the 1800 block of Eagle Court around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, according to Anne Arundel County police.
WTOP
Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station
A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
Man Found Shot In The Head In Baltimore Car
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday morning, a man was found unresponsive in a vehicle in Southeast Baltimore. This incident happened at the 3200 Block of Noble Street. Shortly after 10:30 am, The Baltimore Police Department responded to the address to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a male in the driver’s seat of a 2010 Nissan Maxima. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and was unresponsive. It is unclear what his condition is at this time. Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Man Found Shot In The Head In Baltimore Car appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Rushed To Hospital After Residential Baltimore Attack
Police are investigating a shooting after a man was injured in a residential area in Baltimore, authorities say. A man was found shot in the 3800 block of Kenyon Avenue around 1:44 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 23, according to Baltimore police. When officers arrived at the location they found the...
Domestic Assault Suspect Hangs Himself At Harford County Detention Center: Sheriff
Authorities say that an inmate at the Harford County Detention Center killed himself in his cell over the weekend. Middle River resident Nathaniel Maurice Powell, Jr., 26, who was placed in custody in January for a domestic assault, was found unresponsive in his cell by prison guards early on Sunday morning during regularly scheduled tours.
Nottingham MD
15-year-old killed in Baltimore County shooting
MILFORD MILL, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal shooting that left a teenager dead on Saturday night. At just after 9 p.m. on January 21, officers responded to the unit block of Shadwell Court (21244) for reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the location, authorities...
foxbaltimore.com
Man found shot dead in drivers seat of car in Southeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are investigating the death of a man in Southeast Baltimore after he was found in the driver's seat of a car shot in the head, according to police. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Noble Street just before 10:45 a.m....
WBAL Radio
Baltimore police arrest, charge man for first murder of 2023
Baltimore police have arrested and charged a 26-year-old with the murder of 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison, the first 2023 murder in the city. Andre Bailey, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. On Jan. 1, around 3:29 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North...
Wbaltv.com
Man shot in northeast Baltimore while trying to protect kids, family says
A man was shot Monday afternoon while protecting children in a northeast Baltimore house, family members told 11 News. City police said officers were called around 1:44 p.m. to the 3300 block of Kenyon Avenue , where a man was shot. He was taken to Shock Trauma, 11 News has learned.
Suspect in custody following Monday morning shootout with police in Lanham
It all started around 8:40am when Prince George's County Police were called to Hickory Hill Avenue about a suspicious car with its horn going off.
Police say 15-year-old killed in shooting in Milford Mill
BALTIMORE-- A 15-year-old was shot and killed Saturday evening in Baltimore County, police say.Officers responded to the unit block of Shadwell Court in Milford Mill shortly after 9 p.m. for for reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they located a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was then taken to an area hospital where he died.This incident is currently under investigation."There is nothing more heartbreaking for a parent, and for a community, than the loss of a child," Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. "I am heartbroken that Baltimore County has lost a young person to a senseless act of gun violence and furious that family and friends must now mourn the passing of a loved one. "We refuse to normalize this violence and expect the perpetrator will be held accountable as the police department's investigation into this incident continues. We grieve with all who have lost a loved one and keep them in our prayers as we all hold a children a bit closer tonight."Homicide detectives ask anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers.Back in September, 14-year-old Travis Slaughter was shot and killed after a football game in Milford Mill.
