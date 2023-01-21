Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Related
Update on Mom Who Snuck Into High School Before Her Kid’s Fight
Staff at Arlington High School sent out an update on a mother who accompanied her daughter to school before an altercation. Most parents would do anything to protect their kids but most can agree that showing up to school to confront other students is a bit extreme. Last week parents of students in the Arlington School District received an email from the superintendent that stated two female students got into an altercation before classes began on the morning of January 17. There was not a lot of specific details about the fight but it was also revealed that the mother of a student involved in the altercation was accompanied by her mother who slipped into the school undetected by security. She was allegedly disguised as a student.
Mother Sneaks Into Hudson Valley HS Dressed As Student To Watch Daughter Fight, Police Say
The mother of a high school student in the region has been arrested for allegedly sneaking into the school dressed as a student so she could watch her daughter fight with another student.The incident took place in Dutchess County at Arlington High School around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17.Immediate…
Teenage boy dead after dispute with stepfather in Bronx
Detectives are looking into whether the boy's neck injuries were the result of the stepfather trying to defend himself.
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mother of girl who allegedly urged her to fight with another student is arrested
POUGHKEEPSIE – Arlington Central School District officials are clamping down on security following an incident at the high school last Tuesday, January 17 at 7:30 a.m. Two female students got into a fight when they arrived at school. Immediately thereafter, it was discovered that the mother of one of the students involved was in the building without proper authorization.
15-year-old sentenced to 3-9 years in prison in death of 16-year-old Mount Vernon cheerleader
The 15-year-old girl who pled guilty to killing a 16-year-old cheerleader in Mount Vernon was sentenced on Tuesday.
Son Of High-Ranking Mount Vernon Police Official Shot On Bus, Report Says
A high-ranking Westchester County police official's son was injured in a shooting in the Bronx, according to a report by the New York Post. The 17-year-old son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Lackard was shot on an MTA bus in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx on Saturday evening, Jan. 21, the media outlet reported.
Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources
A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
Some Hudson Valley schools announce closures, delays on Wednesday due to bad weather
Newburgh Schools announced it will be closed Wednesday because of the weather.
New Strange Details: Hudson Valley Student Missing In New York State
New details are coming after a Hudson Valley student went missing earlier this month. Family and friends continue to ask for help. Family and friends are searching for 29-year-old Jordan Taylor. New Paltz, Spring Valley Graduate Is Missing. Taylor went to Spring Valley High School and graduated from SUNY New...
Pay it Forward in Highland, NY is Extra Special
A pay-it-forward moment in Highland at an unusual place. We can all agree that there is no better feeling than being on the receiving end of a "pay it forward", right? Those random moments when a complete stranger decides to pick up the tab for something that you are getting ready to purchase.
Possible Shooting Before ‘Bizarre’ Car Crash In Hudson Valley, New York
A potential road rage shooting led to a "bizarre" car crash scene during a rainy Sunday evening in the Hudson Valley. We have shocking photos from the scene. Police in Orange County, New York are investigating a car crash and reports of shots fired. Car Crash Possible Shooting In New...
Daunting ‘Explosive Device’ Shockingly Found in Orange County, NY
A routine situation quickly escalated and became very scary. You always have to be careful when your doing construction in the area because you never know what you'll find in the process. The Orange County Sheriff's Office recently put out some information on something pretty bizarre that happened and it's leaving residents with many unanswered questions on the matter.
Former WPDH DJ Passes Away After Health Battle
A voice that many Hudson Valley radio listeners grew up with has passed away. This weekend we received word that Michael "Mad Mike" Colvin lost his battle with an ongoing health issue. Colvin was a mainstay on Hudson Valley radio during the 1990s as the producer and co-host of several WPDH morning show iterations including "Wakin' Up With the Wolf" and programs hosted by both John Tobin and Mark "Coop" Cooper. After his time with WPDH, Colvin continued to entertain the Hudson Valley, serving as DJ at local events and celebrations, as well as playing music weekly at Mahoney's Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie.
Can You Help Identify What Was Creeping Around a Marlboro, NY Backyard?
Earlier this week, a friend of mine sent me a video from his backyard security camera and asked if I could help him identify what he caught on camera. At first I thought, "come on, this has to be a bear" but the more I looked at the video and thought about it the more I questioned what I was looking at.
State police investigating Ulster County house fire
The New York State Police alongside the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Ulster County Office of Emergency Services are investigating a structure fire in the town of Rosendale that occurred on Sunday. State police say the fire involved a house fully ablaze.
theharlemvalleynews.net
LaGrange woman charged in connection with student fight
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at approximately 7:30AM, two female Arlington High School students got into a fight upon their arrival at the school. Immediately following the altercation, it was discovered that the mother of one of the students involved in this altercation was in the building without prior authorization. She allegedly entered the building during arrival disguised as a student.
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly
Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0