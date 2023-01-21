ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Update on Mom Who Snuck Into High School Before Her Kid’s Fight

Staff at Arlington High School sent out an update on a mother who accompanied her daughter to school before an altercation. Most parents would do anything to protect their kids but most can agree that showing up to school to confront other students is a bit extreme. Last week parents of students in the Arlington School District received an email from the superintendent that stated two female students got into an altercation before classes began on the morning of January 17. There was not a lot of specific details about the fight but it was also revealed that the mother of a student involved in the altercation was accompanied by her mother who slipped into the school undetected by security. She was allegedly disguised as a student.
ARLINGTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mother of girl who allegedly urged her to fight with another student is arrested

POUGHKEEPSIE – Arlington Central School District officials are clamping down on security following an incident at the high school last Tuesday, January 17 at 7:30 a.m. Two female students got into a fight when they arrived at school. Immediately thereafter, it was discovered that the mother of one of the students involved was in the building without proper authorization.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
New York Post

Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources

A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
BRONX, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Pay it Forward in Highland, NY is Extra Special

A pay-it-forward moment in Highland at an unusual place. We can all agree that there is no better feeling than being on the receiving end of a "pay it forward", right? Those random moments when a complete stranger decides to pick up the tab for something that you are getting ready to purchase.
HIGHLAND, NY
101.5 WPDH

Former WPDH DJ Passes Away After Health Battle

A voice that many Hudson Valley radio listeners grew up with has passed away. This weekend we received word that Michael "Mad Mike" Colvin lost his battle with an ongoing health issue. Colvin was a mainstay on Hudson Valley radio during the 1990s as the producer and co-host of several WPDH morning show iterations including "Wakin' Up With the Wolf" and programs hosted by both John Tobin and Mark "Coop" Cooper. After his time with WPDH, Colvin continued to entertain the Hudson Valley, serving as DJ at local events and celebrations, as well as playing music weekly at Mahoney's Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

State police investigating Ulster County house fire

The New York State Police alongside the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Ulster County Office of Emergency Services are investigating a structure fire in the town of Rosendale that occurred on Sunday. State police say the fire involved a house fully ablaze.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

LaGrange woman charged in connection with student fight

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at approximately 7:30AM, two female Arlington High School students got into a fight upon their arrival at the school. Immediately following the altercation, it was discovered that the mother of one of the students involved in this altercation was in the building without prior authorization. She allegedly entered the building during arrival disguised as a student.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation

The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly

Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

