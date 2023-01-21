Staff at Arlington High School sent out an update on a mother who accompanied her daughter to school before an altercation. Most parents would do anything to protect their kids but most can agree that showing up to school to confront other students is a bit extreme. Last week parents of students in the Arlington School District received an email from the superintendent that stated two female students got into an altercation before classes began on the morning of January 17. There was not a lot of specific details about the fight but it was also revealed that the mother of a student involved in the altercation was accompanied by her mother who slipped into the school undetected by security. She was allegedly disguised as a student.

ARLINGTON, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO