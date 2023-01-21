Read full article on original website
TUD Begins Annual Flushing Maintenance
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District says do not be alarmed if you see some water running down some of the local streets. The district has begun its annual flushing maintenance program. It will take place in various areas, between 7am-3pm, weekdays, through April. The district reports, “Hydrant...
HWY 4 Farmington Section Closed By Flooding To Reopen
Farmington, CA – A popular Calaveras County route to Stockton along Highway 4 will reopen at the end of this week after being closed due to flooding in the Farmington area. It will have been about a month since flooding damage to the highway forced a closure between Buckman Road and Waverly Road, just west of the San Joaquin/Stanislaus County line, as reported here. At that time, state road officials relayed that extensive repairs would be needed, including replacing three new culvert pipes, repaving the roadway surface, and installing rumble strips and roadway striping, before the highway could reopen.
HWY 140 In Mariposa County To Partially Reopen Tuesday
Mariposa County, CA – After a rockslide closed a section of Highway 140, Caltrans will partially reopen it tomorrow that accesses Yosemite National Park, but motorists can expect long delays. Caltrans reports, “Crews are making excellent progress clearing the slide and stabilizing the slope.”. The rocks came tumbling...
Update: Crash Impacts Traffic At Parrotts Ferry Bridge
Update at 11:30am: Traffic is again moving freely on Parrotts Ferry Road following a two-vehicle crash this morning. No additional information is immediately available. Original story at 10:20am: Columbia, CA — Two vehicles have crashed near the Parrotts Ferry Bridge on the Tuolumne County side. The CHP reports that...
Truck Fire Under Investigation In Sonora
Sonora, CA — A big rig truck caught on fire early this morning on Stockton Road next to the lower SaveMart. The Sonora Fire Department received a call at 3:05am that a passenger vehicle was reportedly on fire, but when initial responders arrived, they learned that it was actually a commercial tractor-trailer.
TUD Will Discuss Open Board Seat And Projects
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District Board of Directors will meet this morning. Following Lisa Murphy’s resignation earlier this month, the board will decide on a timeline for the selection of her replacement. The board is expected to seek candidates for the seat and approve someone at an upcoming meeting. Murphy took office in 2020 and the seat will expire in just under two years.
Calaveras Added To FEMA Disaster Declaration For individual Assistance
San Andreas, CA — Federal assistance will available to Calaveras County residents impacted by flooding and other storm impacts. At this morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Calaveras OES Director, John Osbourn, announced, “FEMA amended the disaster declaration to include Calaveras County for individual assistance.”. He says Calaveras...
Calaveras County Health Launches Mobile Clinic
San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County residents have another option on where to obtain some free programs and services as health officials launch a mobile clinic. Its first stop is tomorrow at the Calaveras Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas. The clinic runs from noon until 3 p.m. County health and human services director Cori Allen highlights some of the services, stating, “There will be free flu vaccinations and take-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, public health education and information on their services will be available; as well as a Calaveras County Veteran Outreach Coordinator to answer questions regarding new VA benefits available to those eligible.”
Calaveras County Home Sales Down, Prices Up
Sonora, CA — The Calaveras County Association of Realtors has released its figures for the fourth quarter of last year, showing total sales were down from 2021 even as prices were up. The latest numbers have the total number of residential sales down 21 percent with an 8-percent increase...
Columbia Man Arrested After Caught Climbing Out Of Home’s Window
Columbia, CA – A neighbor spotting a man climbing out of a home’s window took matters into his own hands and detained an alleged burglar until law enforcement arrived. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were recently dispatched to a home on State Street near Silver Street in Columbia for a report of a burglary suspect detained by a private citizen. Once on scene, the neighbor advised that he observed 39-year-old Brian James Rellingerstafford of Columbia crawl out of a window of a home and did not recognize him as “belonging at the residence or being affiliated with the owner,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. Deputies then contacted the homeowner and confirmed that Rellingerstafford was not supposed to be there and that he “had burglarized the home.”
