New Mexico State

Hilaria Baldwin Sports Bold Green 'Empathy' Sweater After Husband Alec Baldwin Is Hit With Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Hilaria Baldwin was photographed sporting a new look that appeared to send a message to everyone commenting on her husband's involvement in the tragic Rust shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

Only one day after news hit headlines that Alec Baldwin is set to be charged with involuntary manslaughter for his involvement in the incident, the yoga instructor was spotted out and about wearing a bold, green sweatshirt with the word "empathy" in all capital letters.

Hilaria paired the casual look with black, faux leather leggings, matching slides and a pair of dark-lensed sunglasses while out and about on a coffee run.

'SHE'S LUCKY SHE DIDN'T KILL ANYONE': ALEC BALDWIN RIDICULED FOR SENDING SUPPORTIVE MESSAGE TO ANNE HECHE AFTER CAR CRASH

"Hilaria has been Alec's rock throughout all of this, and to see him so distraught is heartbreaking for her," a source spilled to an outlet, adding that the 39-year-old is "is doing whatever she can to support him and they're doing their best to stay strong for the kids."

As OK! previously reported, the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office revealed on Thursday, January 19: “ Rust actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the film’s Santa Fe County set in 2021."

"If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today,” special prosecutor Andrea Reeb commented at the time. "It’s that simple. The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously."

The It's Complicated actor's lawyer, Luka Nikas , issued a statement later that day confirming they plan to "fight" the charges and "win."

ALEC BALDWIN & WIFE HILARIA SPOTTED IN THE HAMPTONS DAYS AFTER SEARCH WARRANT IS ISSUED FOR ACTOR'S CELL PHONE

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," Nikas said. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."

People reported the source's comments about Hilaria being Alec's rock.

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

