Chesapeake officer charged for forging summons, court documents show

News 3 is getting a closer look at why a Chesapeake police officer has been charged with forgery. Court documents show Skysha Nettles is accused of forging a suspected shoplifter's name on a court summons.

On Friday, News 3's Jessica Larche reached out to Nettles via telephone. Nettles said "no comment."

Court records show on Dec. 31, 2022, Nettles issued a summons to a man for shoplifting at a Food Lion on Atlantic Avenue in the city. Nettles gave the man a copy, but later that day, a sergeant noticed the man did not sign the summons.

When Nettles returned to work, according to court papers, she told her superiors she forgot to have the suspect sign the document.

Two sergeants advised Nettles to find the man and get this signature and if she couldn't locate him, get a magistrate's summons.

The summon was returned later that day, but another superior noticed the suspect's signature "didn't look right."

A detective questioned Nettles. They said she admitted to signing the suspect's name herself because she couldn't locate him.

Nettles was arrested last week, and Chesapeake police suspended her without pay. She's due back in court in April.

Chesapeake police told Larche they won't talk about the case until it's closed. Officials said they believe this is an isolated incident and no other officers are being accused of forging documents.