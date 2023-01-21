ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake officer charged for forging summons, court documents show

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KeeeS_0kM8fMpL00

News 3 is getting a closer look at why a Chesapeake police officer has been charged with forgery. Court documents show Skysha Nettles is accused of forging a suspected shoplifter's name on a court summons.

On Friday, News 3's Jessica Larche reached out to Nettles via telephone. Nettles said "no comment."

Court records show on Dec. 31, 2022, Nettles issued a summons to a man for shoplifting at a Food Lion on Atlantic Avenue in the city. Nettles gave the man a copy, but later that day, a sergeant noticed the man did not sign the summons.

When Nettles returned to work, according to court papers, she told her superiors she forgot to have the suspect sign the document.

Two sergeants advised Nettles to find the man and get this signature and if she couldn't locate him, get a magistrate's summons.

The summon was returned later that day, but another superior noticed the suspect's signature "didn't look right."

A detective questioned Nettles. They said she admitted to signing the suspect's name herself because she couldn't locate him.

Nettles was arrested last week, and Chesapeake police suspended her without pay. She's due back in court in April.

Chesapeake police told Larche they won't talk about the case until it's closed. Officials said they believe this is an isolated incident and no other officers are being accused of forging documents.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Cars damaged by gunshots in Suffolk on Hardy Court

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating cars found damaged by gunshots on Saturday, January 21. Police received a call around 8:10 p.m. for shots fired on the 4600 block of Hardy Court. When officers arrived they saw several cars damaged from gunshots. There were no injuries reported...
SUFFOLK, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Petersburg Army lieutenant Nazario wins case against Windsor Police

RICHMOND — A federal jury in Richmond determined that Lt. Caron Nazario’s stop by officers Joseph Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker was improper. The jury did not impose punitive damages, but it did order Gutierrez to pay $2,685 in damages. Crocker was required by the jury to pay $1,000 in punitive damages.
PETERSBURG, VA
13News Now

1 dead after shooting in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 10, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday. According to police, the shooting happened at 11:52 p.m. on the 3500 block...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR

15-year-old girl initially reported missing in VB returns home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.—A 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Virginia Beach returned home safe, police said. Previously, Virginia Beach police reported Chanetta Chavez had been missing since Jan. 18. Investigators said she left her home that evening at 7:30 p.m. for an ROTC event at her high school, but she never arrived.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy