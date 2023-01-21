"Near, far, wherever you are," you may have heard once (if not multiple times) about the phenomenon that is Titanic, which graced the theaters on December 19, 1997. For the longest time, the James Cameron-helmed romantic drama film held the top spot in the list of highest-grossing films ever produced, until Avatar—which Cameron also directed—entered the picture. In celebration of the film's 25th anniversary, Titanic will return to the big screen in a remastered version on February 10, ahead of Valentine's Day. While the disaster film was initially released near Christmas, the director explained why he ended up choosing February as the re-release date for Titanic.

3 DAYS AGO