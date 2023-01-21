Read full article on original website
Oregon lawmakers announce $3 million in new rental assistance funding
OREGON. (KPTV) – Oregon lawmakers announced more than $3 million in additional rental assistance funding in a release Tuesday. The funding follows Gov. Tina Kotek declaring a “Homelessness State of Emergency” following her inauguration and unveiling a $130 million budget plan. “This funding comes at a crucial...
Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law
A proposal in the Legislature would expand Oregon’s intoxicated driving law to cover all drugs, including legal medications that can be abused and impair drivers. Oregon is one of four states that fails to include all drugs in its law that dictates when a driver can be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. […] The post Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon rent prices among the highest in the country, report finds
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the market for a new apartment or a rental home? Be prepared to pay a little more in Oregon. A new study is out showing that Oregon ranks ninth highest in the country when it comes to rental prices. The report comes from Forbes Home,...
Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983
Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
Oregon wildfire risk map once again put on hold while legislators make changes
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon wants to again delay the release of its wildfire risk map while lawmakers make changes to the tool, which is intended to help track the risk of fires across the state. The Oregon Department of Forestry's initial release of the risk map last August was...
State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis
Officials have approved a plan for spending $10 million of emergency funding to address Oregon’s public defender crisis, which has left hundreds of people languishing in jails or in the community awaiting legal representation. Last month, the Joint Legislative Emergency Board allocated $10 million to help the state hire more public defenders. It asked the […] The post State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
The best public schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
Oregon bill seeks to expand food assistance for permanent residents, refugees and CFA nations
SALEM, OR. - A new Oregon bill seeks to bridge the divide in who can receive food assistance: the Food for All Oregonians campaign aims to extend food aid to lawful permanent residents, refugees, and citizens of Compact Free Association nations.
Bill banning sale of kangaroo parts introduced in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature, taking aim at sports apparel manufacturers that use leather from the animals to make their products. Soccer cleats are one of the only products made from...
Public defense shortage puts Oregon's 'public safety at risk,' dept. director says
PORTLAND, Ore. — The director of Oregon Public Defense Services - the agency responsible for providing legal defense to indigent defendants in the state - said lawmakers should dramatically overhaul how the state provides public defense if it wants to dig itself out of a shortage of attorneys. That...
Oregon begins accepting 2022 tax returns Monday; State offers free ways to file
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Revenue began accepting and processing state tax returns on Monday, January 23. Oregon also announced that it will provide electronic filing options for free, the agency said in a press release. The IRS also began processing federal tax returns on Monday. Several...
NEWS UPDATE STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Statewide News Covers Our District 1/23/2023
The first working week of session following the formalities of opening days went smoothly and quickly. It will be at least another week before we start voting bills out of committee and sending them to the floor for debate. Actions and options regarding our district can best be reported by reviewing the headlines and stories that made the local and statewide media. And there were lots of them!
Oregon Transportation Commission Adopts Oregon Highway Plan Tolling Amendment
SALEM – The Oregon Transportation Commission has adopted the Oregon Highway Plan amendment on tolling, known as “Goal 6: Tolling and Congestion Pricing.” On Jan.12, commissioners received a presentation on the amendment process, a summary of comments received, and revisions completed since the process began in spring 2022.
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
Wed 9:40 | Campaign aims to send more Oregon seafood to Oregon tables
There are a lot of fish in the ocean. But the ones in the ocean near us, when caught for food, often head someplace else. And vice versa: the Oregon Coast Visitors Association recently reported that 90% of the seafood eaten on the Oregon coast comes from somewhere else. So...
How a Lincoln City startup took advantage of Oregon DEQ program with lax oversight to net $1.8 million
Behind a convenience store on Oregon Highway 18 near Sheridan, three electric vehicle charging machines sit wrapped in plastic. They have been there since April and have never charged a single car. But Merlin Thompson earlier this year convinced the state they had, collecting nearly $2 million in a scheme...
300,000 Oregonians at risk of losing state health insurance. Here’s why.
An estimated 300,000 Oregonians could lose state health insurance in the next 16 months because they no longer qualify for state coverage made more widely available during the COVID-19 pandemic. All approximately 1.5 million people receiving coverage through the state will soon need to be financially eligible for the program...
Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed
Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
40 Years In, Oregon Shluchim Are Still Fighting Fires
Shluchim to Oregon gathered on Monday to mark 40 years since head shluchim Rabbi Moshe and Devori Wilhelm arrived in the state. Rabbi Wilhelm shared a powerful statement that was shared with him before he moved. Shluchim and shluchos to Oregon gathered on Monday to mark 40 years since Chabad...
Northwest, Alaska crabbers strike for better prices
The new year started off with a fizzle for West Coast and Alaska crab fisheries, with fleets in Oregon and Alaska striking for higher ex-vessel prices. In Oregon, the Dungeness Dec. 1 opening was delayed in hopes that meat fill in the crabs would increase, and that levels of domoic acid would decrease in some of the test areas. Equally driving delays was the fleet’s effort of nudging processors’ offers closer to $4.75 per pound, like they started with in 2022, rather than the $2.25 per pound they offered in the advent of the 2023 season.
