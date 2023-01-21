ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon lawmakers announce $3 million in new rental assistance funding

OREGON. (KPTV) – Oregon lawmakers announced more than $3 million in additional rental assistance funding in a release Tuesday. The funding follows Gov. Tina Kotek declaring a “Homelessness State of Emergency” following her inauguration and unveiling a $130 million budget plan. “This funding comes at a crucial...
Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law

A proposal in the Legislature would expand Oregon’s intoxicated driving law to cover all drugs, including legal medications that can be abused and impair drivers.  Oregon is one of four states that fails to include all drugs in its law that dictates when a driver can be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. […] The post Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law  appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983

Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis

Officials have approved a plan for spending $10 million of emergency funding to address Oregon’s public defender crisis, which has left hundreds of people languishing in jails or in the community awaiting legal representation.  Last month, the Joint Legislative Emergency Board allocated $10 million to help the state hire more public defenders. It asked the […] The post State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
NEWS UPDATE STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Statewide News Covers Our District 1/23/2023

The first working week of session following the formalities of opening days went smoothly and quickly. It will be at least another week before we start voting bills out of committee and sending them to the floor for debate. Actions and options regarding our district can best be reported by reviewing the headlines and stories that made the local and statewide media. And there were lots of them!
Oregon Transportation Commission Adopts Oregon Highway Plan Tolling Amendment

SALEM – The Oregon Transportation Commission has adopted the Oregon Highway Plan amendment on tolling, known as “Goal 6: Tolling and Congestion Pricing.” On Jan.12, commissioners received a presentation on the amendment process, a summary of comments received, and revisions completed since the process began in spring 2022.
Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed

Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
40 Years In, Oregon Shluchim Are Still Fighting Fires

Shluchim to Oregon gathered on Monday to mark 40 years since head shluchim Rabbi Moshe and Devori Wilhelm arrived in the state. Rabbi Wilhelm shared a powerful statement that was shared with him before he moved. Shluchim and shluchos to Oregon gathered on Monday to mark 40 years since Chabad...
Northwest, Alaska crabbers strike for better prices

The new year started off with a fizzle for West Coast and Alaska crab fisheries, with fleets in Oregon and Alaska striking for higher ex-vessel prices. In Oregon, the Dungeness Dec. 1 opening was delayed in hopes that meat fill in the crabs would increase, and that levels of domoic acid would decrease in some of the test areas. Equally driving delays was the fleet’s effort of nudging processors’ offers closer to $4.75 per pound, like they started with in 2022, rather than the $2.25 per pound they offered in the advent of the 2023 season.
