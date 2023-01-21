Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
kusi.com
Project Compassion completes medical mission trip to Tijuana
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The chief of the Chula Vista Police Department also serves as the president of Project Compassion. It’s a non-profit that leads medical mission teams internationally. For more on her latest trip to Tijuana– chief Roxana Kennedy joins us for more.
kusi.com
Day nine of Millete hearing reveals Maya’s secret Instagram account
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ninth day of Larry Millete’s preliminary hearing was meant to be the last. However, the hearing will continue at least one additional day. During day nine of the hearing, the judge was presented with evidence of Maya’s secret Instagram account and the last of Larry’s communications prior to his wife’s disappearance.
kusi.com
City Council shoots down Gloria’s City Core Revitalization Proposal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council voted against Mayor Todd Gloria’s City Core Revitalization proposal. The proposal sought to fix up City Hall, the Civil Center Plaza, and the Infamous Ash Street Property. President and CEO Bill Roper of the Roper Capital Company says the...
kusi.com
San Diego County Ford Dealer’s ‘Salute to Education’ gives away $150,000 in scholarships
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Ford Dealers are offering $150,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors. Each recipient will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship for vocational/technical school, junior college or college through the Salute to Education program funded by the San Diego County Ford Dealers. One of the scholarship recipients will also win a new Ford vehicle.
kusi.com
Mayor Todd Gloria proposes ending COVID-19 Emergency and City Employee Vax Mandate
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic started, Mayor Todd Gloria, City Attorney Mara Elliott and City Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert Monday released a joint statement proposing to end the city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration and a city employee vaccine mandate. The city’s emergency declaration...
kusi.com
Families protest district shutdown of integral learning centers
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parents, students and staff are held a rally against the closure of the Sweetwater Union High School District’s Learning Centers on Jan. 23. Many say if the three remaining centers shut their doors there will be an influx of student dropouts. As of Jan....
kusi.com
Tensions rise on SANDAG board regarding weighted vote
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tensions continued to rise regarding SANDAG’s controversial weighted vote. Several city mayors had contacted attorneys to question the voting system, which gives the county’s three largest constituencies veto power. San Diego, Chula Vista, and the county have the power to override all other...
kusi.com
Scott Sherman: “Housing as a human right” agenda will increase cost of living
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Leadership plans to declare housing a human right on Jan. 24. This “declaration” will hold no legal teeth, but could give local leaders the backing needed to move forward with further housing regulations such as rent-caps and eviction protection. Former...
