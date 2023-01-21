ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

123 anglers complete Wyoming Cutt-Slam fishing challenge

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Over a hundred anglers documented catching one of Wyoming’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout this past year, cementing their fishing legacy for completing the state’s Cutt-Slam. The Wyoming Cutt-Slam is a program that has run for the last 26 years and was developed...
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

Red Cross of Wyoming helps 243 clients in 2022, stats show

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Red Cross of Wyoming announced today that the agency responded to 71 single family and multifamily incidents, including both fires and floods last year. A total of 243 clients, including 91 children, were given immediate assistance, which can include funds for lodging, clothing, food and other immediate needs, a news release states. Fifty-one clients requested Disaster Mental Health or Spiritual Care assistance, and 45 needed Disaster Health Services to assist with medical needs.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
LYMAN, WY
KXRM

National Weather Service shares rare sight of Colorado

(COLORADO) — The U.S. National Weather Service Pueblo Colorado (NWSPC) shared what they say is a rare sight in Colorado – snow on the ground across most of the state, Sunday morning on Jan. 22. Two satellite images taken shortly before 10:30 a.m., show snow covering most of Colorado. First map key: Second map key: […]
COLORADO STATE
oilcity.news

Snow ending early Monday, but more snow and very cold temps on the horizon

CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall that started last night is expected to taper off this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high temperatures through much of the week will hit around 27 degrees, with overnight lows dipping to around 18 degrees. Winds are expected to be relatively calm today and tomorrow, blowing at speeds of around 10 mph. Winds will start to pick up again on Wednesday as the chance for light snow returns, with gusts of up to 21 mph.
RIVERTON, WY
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KEVN

Snowfall is expected over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some snow over the weekend. It will start tomorrow with snow showers expected for the Northern Black Hills and Wyoming. More snow will move into Wyoming on Sunday and impact the area throughout the day. We will continue to see scattered snow showers on Monday as well. Total accumulation will be up to 3-4 inches for the Northern Black Hills. 1-2 inches is expected for Northeast Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota. Rapid City and places to the east will likely not see any accumulation. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be similar to this week with highs around 40° for Rapid City and 30s elsewhere. We’ll see some windy weather over the weekend as well. Wind gusts could be as high as 25-30 mph on Saturday, but the windiest time will be Sunday night with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible in Wyoming. The windy weather will continue on Monday as well. Throughout next week, temperatures aren’t going to change dramatically with 30s expected for much of the week.
RAPID CITY, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Snow advisory until early Sunday morning

OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
SALINE COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy