123 anglers complete Wyoming Cutt-Slam fishing challenge
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Over a hundred anglers documented catching one of Wyoming’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout this past year, cementing their fishing legacy for completing the state’s Cutt-Slam. The Wyoming Cutt-Slam is a program that has run for the last 26 years and was developed...
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
Red Cross of Wyoming helps 243 clients in 2022, stats show
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Red Cross of Wyoming announced today that the agency responded to 71 single family and multifamily incidents, including both fires and floods last year. A total of 243 clients, including 91 children, were given immediate assistance, which can include funds for lodging, clothing, food and other immediate needs, a news release states. Fifty-one clients requested Disaster Mental Health or Spiritual Care assistance, and 45 needed Disaster Health Services to assist with medical needs.
Cab Of Semi Fills With Snow After Crashing On I-80, Trapping And Killing Two Drivers
A pair of truckers from Missouri died early Sunday morning after being trapped in packed snow in the cab and sleeper compartment of their semitrailer. The truck lost its windshield, then the cab packed with snow as it slid forward and...
Helicopter Hunter Who Uses M-16s To Gun Down Hogs Says Night Vision For Killing Coyotes Necessary
When it comes to eliminating feral swine in Texas, every advantage is taken, and rapid fire is the name of the game, said Jay Fred Volk of Cheyenne. Volk, who works as a realtor, recounted a trip to Texas a couple...
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
National Weather Service shares rare sight of Colorado
(COLORADO) — The U.S. National Weather Service Pueblo Colorado (NWSPC) shared what they say is a rare sight in Colorado – snow on the ground across most of the state, Sunday morning on Jan. 22. Two satellite images taken shortly before 10:30 a.m., show snow covering most of Colorado. First map key: Second map key: […]
Wyoming Transportation Commission awards more than $38 million for construction projects
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $38.6 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Jan. 19 regular business meeting. The commission awarded a $10.7 million bid to Simon Contractors based out of Cheyenne for a project involving paving, concrete surfacing,...
Snow ending early Monday, but more snow and very cold temps on the horizon
CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall that started last night is expected to taper off this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high temperatures through much of the week will hit around 27 degrees, with overnight lows dipping to around 18 degrees. Winds are expected to be relatively calm today and tomorrow, blowing at speeds of around 10 mph. Winds will start to pick up again on Wednesday as the chance for light snow returns, with gusts of up to 21 mph.
Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
Mysterious Bipedal Creature Caught on Montana Trail Camera
The camera was miles from expected human activity.
A significant blast of Arctic air could invade Minnesota soon
On Saturday, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard published a story about how this could be the fourth January in the Twin Cities to not drop below zero since the record-keeping era began in 1873. But there are signs that next weekend and beyond might bring a shot of Arctic air. NOAA's Climate...
CAUTION: Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Photo of Bull Elk Near I-80 by Evanston
The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently shared a photo of a number of Bull Elk near Interstate 80 by the Evanston Port of Entry. They shared the photo in the hopes of alerting drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving near that area, or anywhere on the interstate for that matter.
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
Snowfall is expected over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some snow over the weekend. It will start tomorrow with snow showers expected for the Northern Black Hills and Wyoming. More snow will move into Wyoming on Sunday and impact the area throughout the day. We will continue to see scattered snow showers on Monday as well. Total accumulation will be up to 3-4 inches for the Northern Black Hills. 1-2 inches is expected for Northeast Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota. Rapid City and places to the east will likely not see any accumulation. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be similar to this week with highs around 40° for Rapid City and 30s elsewhere. We’ll see some windy weather over the weekend as well. Wind gusts could be as high as 25-30 mph on Saturday, but the windiest time will be Sunday night with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible in Wyoming. The windy weather will continue on Monday as well. Throughout next week, temperatures aren’t going to change dramatically with 30s expected for much of the week.
12 inches of snow to hit particularly dry Colorado region
Part of Colorado that's behind on snowpack this season (and experiencing drought) is about to get hit with significant snow, with 'winter storm warnings' already posted by the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, a large portion of southeast Colorado should expect up to 12 inches of snow (with...
Southern Utah: Dangerous Conditions Cause Road Closures Off Of I-15 (Pics)
With the record snow and rainfall Utah is having in January 2023 comes some dangerous conditions. Flooding roadways, structures and homes and creating a muddy mess. Just off of exit 36 between St George and Cedar City, Utah the road has been closed because of dangerous conditions. Road Closed. Because...
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
