WAND TV
Tax Preparers remind us what's most important when filing taxes
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Tax preparers in Champaign and Decatur were busy as they began the first day of tax filing this year. Martin Hood Partner Mandy DeJarnette explained why it's important to have all necessary documents ready. "Once you've gathered a lot of your documents, it's good to start...
agupdate.com
Farmland managers take responsibility with farmers seriously
Russell Hiatt is president-elect of the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, the forerunner to the national organization. Hiatt is accredited by the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. He follows in the footsteps of his father, and has been in the profession since 1979....
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker in Decatur to announce $113.8M investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur Tuesday morning to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois projects...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
WAND TV
Major changes to Unit 4 Schools leave parents concerned
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) — After months of debate and special focus groups, Unit 4 has officially changed its student placement model. Champaign parents have voiced their concerns with the changes through the entire process. "I mean I'm terrified of it. That's it, I think I'm terrified of it," said...
WAND TV
Champaign resident to go homeless for 14 days to experience challenges homeless people face
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Warren Charter will go 14 days homeless to experience some of the challenges homeless people face everyday. Charter began this project two years ago. His goal was to gain insight on the struggles homeless people face. "When I do this, I have an endgame. Fourteen days,...
WAND TV
Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Danville re-opens after November fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Habitat for Humanity ReStore is back open after experiencing a fire back in November. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is known for putting all the proceeds toward building houses for families in the community. Store Manager Taylor Enos said within the first few hours...
wglt.org
Bloomington council OKs plan for waste disposal site, rejects proposal for D.C. lobbyist
Henson Disposal’s proposal to build a waste transfer station south of the city advanced Monday night, with the Bloomington City Council approving a preliminary plan and agreeing to extend sewer and water mains to the property. The nearly 41-acre tract is just outside city limits, at the corner of...
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Focusing On Danville, Vermilion County’s Positive
Efforts to promote the positive things about Danville and Vermilion County are advancing following the release of a new video promoting the area. On Monday the Danville City Council hosted a focus group discussion spotlighting the positive things about our area. Terri White and Lisa Odendaal of White-Smith Marketing Group...
City of Champaign closing lane on Melinda Ave. Wednesday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of the southbound lane of Melinda Avenue will be closed on Wednesday due to a tree removal. The closure, between Bloomington Road and Honeysuckle Lane, begins at 7 a.m. The city said traffic on Bloomington will not be allowed to turn south onto […]
Pediatrics, obstetrics and more services ending at Decatur hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS leaders say changes are expected at St. Mary’s Hospital. The hospital plans to discontinue several services including obstetrics, its newborn nursery, advanced inpatient rehabilitation and inpatient behavioral health services. A spokesperson says pediatrics will also be officially discontinued, although the hospital has not had pediatric beds in years. Hospital officials […]
A $30 million gift to build an addiction treatment center. Then staffers had to run It.
This article is republished from KHN (Kaiser Health News), a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. DECATUR, Ill. — The question came out of the blue, or so it seemed to Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks: If you had $30 million to design an addiction treatment facility, how would you do it? The […] The post A $30 million gift to build an addiction treatment center. Then staffers had to run It. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
City of Champaign announces two road closures at Prospect Ave. intersection
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced two different road closures that began earlier today at a Prospect Ave. intersection. Columbia Ave. will be closed to through traffic between Willis Ave. and Prospect Ave. The city said motorists will need to use Willis Ave. for access to properties in the 900 block of […]
Champaign doctor explains health risks of shoveling snow
Whether you're old or young, shoveling heavy snow can increase your chances of back or heart problems.
smilepolitely.com
Five more delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana
Little else is more important (to me) than finding — and devouring — all the delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana. Ever since the pandemic took Sakanaya’s and Crane Alley’s wings away, I have been continually searching for more C-U wings to love. Last year, I wrote about five places for inimitable wings around C-U: Black Dog, Masijta Grill, San Maru, Stango Cuisine, and The Stuft Bird; all amazing wings that aren’t like others in town. If you have a favorite chicken wing that isn’t included in these lists, do tell.
capitolwolf.com
Here it comes: heavy and wet
Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
WAND TV
Urbana Park District creating community paper quilt for Black History Month
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — To honor Black History Month, the Urbana Park District is requesting paper quilt squares to create a community quilt. The paper squares can be downloaded from the Urbana Park District site or the PDF attached to this article. The directions ask that the squares be...
wmay.com
National Weather Service Increases Snow Forecast For Winter Storm
The National Weather Service is increasing its estimate for snowfall from the winter storm taking aim on Central Illinois. The Springfield area is now under a Winter Weather Advisory through Wednesday evening, with snow totals now expected to range from two to six inches. Areas to the south and east of Springfield… including Taylorville and Decatur… are under a Winter Storm Warning, with snow totals of four to eight inches expected.
One person hurt, several displaced after accidental Champaign cooking fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt and several people have been displaced after an accidental fire in Champaign. It happened on the 900 block of Crescent Dr. at a two-story apartment building on Saturday evening. Officials say when crews arrived they saw light smoke coming from the back of the building and were […]
