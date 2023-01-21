Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Anne Hathaway wanted to make Eileen as a reaction to a creepy question she got as a teenager
Director William Oldroyd’s Eileen just premiered last night at the Sundance Film Festival, and Anne Hathaway—who leads the film with Thomasin McKenzie—used the occasion to talk about how the film connects to a very creepy experience she had when she first started acting as a teenager. As...
A.V. Club
Rian Johnson thinks he can get away from that A Knives Out Mystery subtitle for future movies
Shortly after Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel Glass Onion hit Netflix, the director expressed his frustration that Netflix (presumably) forced him to make the full title of the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery so everyone would know the film was set in the same universe as his previous whodunit. Well, “expressed his frustration” is just one way to put it… Johnson’s actual comment was, “Honestly, I’m pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title. Johnson’s dream was to make each of his Knives Out movies completely standalone, and he thought that putting A Knives Out Mystery in the title would spoil the magic of pulling “a new novel off the shelf every time.”
A.V. Club
Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis must be fine, because Giancarlo Esposito has joined the cast
Earlier this month, insiders claimed that production on Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis—the filmmaker’s ultimate dream project and one that he’s paying for with his own money—had essentially descended into complete chaos. The director himself later denied that anything was going wrong, saying that his haters should “just wait and see” and that his film (because of it’s “great” cast) was going to end up being “beautiful.”
A.V. Club
Well, at least Mitch Winehouse is happy with the Back To Black biopic
Does father know best? Mitch Winehouse’s critics would probably disagree. Production on Sam Taylor-Johnson’s new Amy Winehouse biopic, Back To Black, has begun, and fans have taken issue with the images that have circulated so far. Yet Mitch—who, as both a parent and administrator of his late daughter’s estate, gave the film his full support—has no issue with the movie so far.
A.V. Club
Tom Hanks, Andrew Dominik's Blonde lead 2023 Razzie Award nominations
While tomorrow’s Oscar nominations will set out to celebrate everything good that happened in cinema over the last year, the Razzie Award nominations are here now to revel in some of the truly bad performances and projects from 2022. Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde leads this year’s nominations,...
A.V. Club
Scott Caan on landing Ocean's Eleven, his new show Alert, and instructing his dad on set
The actor: Over the last 25 years, Scott Caan has developed a reputation for playing strong-minded, wise-cracking characters. After beginning his career in the early ’90s as one-half of the hip-hop duo the Whooliganz, Caan made his professional acting debut in the indie A Boy Called Hate, a crime drama in which his father, James, played a small role.
A.V. Club
Dude, Neil Patrick Harris returns to TV to find out How I Met Your Father
Fans of the How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your Father, were in for a legendary treat last night. Toward the end of the episode, HIMYM star Neil Patrick Harris returned for a brief cameo. Thankfully for those interested in seeing more of his womanizing ways, it doesn’t seem like a one-off.
A.V. Club
Amid controversy, Paramount casts a diversion spell with new Dungeons & Dragons trailer
The world of Dungeons & Dragons rocked a little harder than usual over the weekend as a months-long controversy regarding the game’s licensing agreements spilled over onto Twitter. As the hashtag #BoycottDNDMovie circulated online, confusing those without a working knowledge of the games, its rules, and expansions, Paramount prepped a rebuttal: A new trailer free of that conversation.
A.V. Club
Adult Swim cuts ties with Justin Roiland, will re-cast Rick and Morty
Rick And Morty will live on, but it’ll do so without co-creator Justin Roiland. That was the announcement made today by Adult Swim, with the official Rick And Morty Twitter account also stating that Adult Swim has “ended its association” with Roiland and that the show will continue, noting that “the talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on season seven.”
A.V. Club
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Six weeks in on its box office run, we’re a little tired of talking about Avatar: The Way Of Water. It’s still the number one movie in American box offices, it made $20 million this weekend and has made just about $600 million to date, and the final totals from this weekend are officially going to push it past $2 billion worldwide (which may put it in the top 5 for all-time grosses, but that could take another week or two if not). That puts it in a club with the first Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic, The Force Awakens, and Avengers: Infinity War, which is damn impressive, and it’s pretty clear now that nobody should ever bet against James Cameron.
A.V. Club
Wolf Pack review: Sarah Michelle Gellar can't save this supernatural teen drama
Since the premiere of genre-defining staples like Sabrina The Teenage Witch and Buffy The Vampire Slayer in the mid-to-late ’90s, the supernatural drama has been a consistent force in teen-oriented television. From Buffy to The Vampire Diaries to newer entries like Stranger Things, the reliable formula of “soapy teen romance plus pulpy B-movie action plus supernatural elements” has been a go-to for both cable and network television, and MTV’s latest endeavor, Wolf Pack, is certainly no exception. Yet despite all the requisite pieces for success, Wolf Pack comes off as a regurgitation of previous hits instead of a fresh take, even with the presence of Sarah Michelle Gellar.
A.V. Club
Infinity Pool review: Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth go off the deep end
It’s a little perfect that Infinity Pool, written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, makes its debut just as the topic of “nepo babies” (those given unfair professional advantage through family connections) is a feverishly trending topic. It’s not wholly unreasonable to question who gets the keys to our collective cultural ship, but in the case of David Cronenberg and his son, Brandon, it’s clear that not since Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach began penning piano tunes like his old man, Johann Sebastian, has there been a more exciting father-son dynasty in the arts.
A.V. Club
Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Michelle Yeoh among historic firsts for 2023 Oscar nominations
The Oscar nominations are here, and the list is gratifyingly full of firsts. Quite literally: 16 of the 20 acting nominees are first-timers. But many of the nominations represent firsts not just on an individual basis, but also on a larger scale. Among the year’s historic firsts and record-breakers are cinema mainstays like John Williams, Angela Bassett, and Michelle Yeoh.
A.V. Club
The whole Girls Trip cast is returning for a Ghana-set sequel
One thing about real friends: even if you piss yourself while suspended in a harness above a street party, they’ll invite you along to the next big vacation. The four lifelong best friends at the center of hit comedy Girls Trip are no exception to this rule, as a newly-confirmed sequel gives them a chance to prove their ride-or-die mettle.
A.V. Club
The Walking Dead’s Michael Cudlitz to play Lex Luthor on Superman & Lois
Bad news for Superman, but maybe good news for fans of Superman & Lois: Lex Luthor is coming to the show in its third season—but there’s a twist, depending on how closely you follow The CW’s superhero shows. According to Entertainment Weekly, the noted Metropolis businessman with an unfair reputation for being a supervillain will be played by Michael Cudlitz from The Walking Dead and not Jon Cryer, who played the bald bastard on Supergirl and Crisis On Infinite Earths. That is because, as fans are aware, Superman & Lois is explicitly not part of the Arrowverse, despite the fact that stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch were first introduced as Superman and Lois on the Arrowverse shows.
A.V. Club
We need to talk about that tendril kiss on The Last Of Us
[Spoiler warning: The following discusses events from the second episode of the first season of The Last Of Us. If you haven’t seen it, you may want to wait until you have before reading on.]. Whether you’ve played the game or not, the end of “Infected”—the second episode of...
A.V. Club
Beyoncé returns to the stage with a perplexing set at a controversial venue
On Friday, it was revealed Beyoncé would perform live for the first time in four years, marking her first performance following the release of her 2022 album, Renaissance. Bubbling excitement from fans soon turned into confusion and scorn, as the Saturday set heralded the opening of a new luxury hotel in Dubai, Atlantis The Royal. From the venue to the setlist, Beyoncé’s return devolved into a head-scratching affair rather than a triumph.
A.V. Club
One Fine Morning review: Léa Seydoux is quietly radiant in a bittersweet character study
Actor-turned-noted director Mia Hansen-Løve has said that her films as a director are not autobiographical, though they are “intimate” and scripted by her alone. Still, Eden, Things to Come, Father of My Children, and even Bergman Island feature events or people that mirror events or people in the filmmaker’s life. Her movies are thoughtful and considered, generally about romantic and familial relationships, and they usually pose questions about the meaning of life itself. One Fine Morning is consistent with her canon in tone and narrative. It’s quiet, languidly paced, and beautifully composed; it’s saturated with primary colors by veteran cinematographer Denis Lenior, who shot all of Hansen-Løve’s previous films. One Fine Morning is about people, family, friends, lovers, their disappointments, and their passions. It’s bitter and sweet, but mostly bitter. It’s lovely, but mostly not autobiographical.
A.V. Club
How Andrea Riseborough's last-minute Oscar campaign for To Leslie cinched her a nomination
Of all the surprises that happened with this year’s Oscar nominations, one of the buzzier ones is the Best Actress nomination for Andrea Riseborough. Her eleventh-hour, word-of-mouth Oscar campaign for her performance in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie was a success, with her name sitting amongst fellow nominees Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Michelle Williams, and Ana de Armas.
A.V. Club
10 of the finest posts spat out by the "Film Twitter Take Generator"
Rather than waste time and effort scrolling through social media to find the best opinions about cinema, Twitter user @garaboldin has saved us all a lot of hassle with the introduction of the miraculous “Film Twitter Take Generator.”. Created on Perchance, a random text generator, the Take Generator is...
Comments / 0