Lucas Semb: Three candidates the Montana Griz could consider for defensive coordinator
MISSOULA – On Monday afternoon, the University of Montana announced the departure of two longtime Grizzly football coaches. One was defensive line coach Barry Sacks, who decided to call it quits after a 42-year coaching career. Perhaps more notably, the other was defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Kent Baer, stepping down for personal reasons unrelated to football.
Celebration of Native American connection to Montana Lady Griz to be held this week
MISSOULA — In celebration of Montana's long and layered history with Native American peoples, the Lady Griz women's basketball program will hold special events this weekend. It's all part of an important two-game homestand that tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. when Montana hosts Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State. The Hornets boast an impressive 6-1 mark in league play while UM is at 4-4 and hungry to end a two-game skid.
Montana defensive coordinator Kent Baer, defensive line coach Barry Sacks step down
Montana defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Kent Baer and defensive line coach Barry Sacks — two veteran coaches with nearly 100 years combined experience — have stepped down from the Griz football staff, head coach Bobby Hauck announced Monday. Baer, who just completed his 50th year of coaching,...
Helena Capital girls bounce back against Sentinel thanks to Kathryn Emmert's clutch shot
HELENA — Staring down a two-game losing streak, the Capital Bruins needed a win, and facing a one-point deficit with less than two minutes to play against Missoula Sentinel, they needed to make a shot. With 1:36 to go, Kathryn Emmert answered the bell, connecting on a corner 3-pointer...
Montana men's tennis team sweeps Whitworth, blanks Eastern Washington
The Montana men's tennis team picked up three non-conference dual meet wins this past weekend in eastern Washington. The Grizzlies beat NCAA Division III Whitworth twice in Spokane on Saturday and topped Eastern Washington in Cheney on Sunday. The score in all three dual meets was 7-0 as Montana improved to 3-1. Whitworth and EWU both fell to 0-2.
Missoula native Quinn Wolferman to defend X Games gold medal in ski knuckle huck
MISSOULA — Missoula native Quinn Wolferman will attempt to defend his gold medal at the 2023 X Games this weekend. Wolferman, who turned 25 in October, will compete in the ski knuckle huck Friday at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colorado. He's coming off his first major surgery this summer, according to his mother, Korey Wolferman, a coach with the Missoula Freestyle Team.
