RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Episode 4 free live stream, new TV channel, cast, watch online without cable (1/20/23)

The ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spinoff series ‘How I Met Your Father’, airs the premiere of season 2 tonight, Tuesday, January 24 at 9 p.m. PT on Hulu. The TV show features Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, and her journey toward love in New York City. The series is narrated by a future version of the character played by Kim Cattrall. The upcoming episode called “Cool and Chill” is rumored to reconnect Sophie with her former flame, Ian. For a sneak peek at what to expect this season, check out the official trailer video provided below.

18 HOURS AGO