Ezekiel Elliott wants to stay and help the Dallas Cowboys compete, and he is reportedly willing to do anything to make that happen–even if it means taking a pay cut. Elliott’s future with the team has been a major talking point around NFL circles, especially since his $10.9 million salary and its financial cap hit could prove detrimental to the team. Over the next four seasons, he is actually owed $42.9 million in base salary and has cap hits of $54.74 million.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO