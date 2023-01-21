Read full article on original website
Related
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Dak Prescott Missed Wide-Open Touchdown Sunday
Dak Prescott did not play well on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw two interceptions in his team's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott and the Cowboys are going home early for the second straight year, each time losing to the 49ers. But while Prescott made some bad ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Kyle Shanahan drops hint on plan to neutralize Jalen Hurts, Eagles in NFC Championship Game
Like the San Francisco 49ers’ most recent victims — the Dallas Cowboys — the Philadelphia Eagles also feature a stout defensive line that can swallow opposing offenses alive. The Eagles’ pass rush is expected to be a big thorn in the side of San Francisco, but the 49ers trust head coach Kyle Shanahan to provide them with the right antidote to Philly’s defense come gameday.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Look: Jimmy Johnson Reacts To The Tony Romo, Dak Prescott Comparison
Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. on Monday tweeted a comparison of Dak Prescott and Tony Romo's career accolades. The tweet polarized social media, as the stats Hill cited were narrow in scope. Nevertheless, it ignited a debate among fans regarding Prescott's upside, and whether his legacy ...
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship
The NFC Championship Game is set after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. And 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a rather interesting remark about their opponents. Shanahan spoke with the media following his team’s victory on Sunday. Reporters asked him about his opponent next Sunday, the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles. […] The post 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star
Some wounds take a long time to heal. Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashad Mendenhall took to Twitter Sunday night to call out his former teammate, retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “If {Roethlisberger} is the ‘leader’ you say he is, why hasn’t he taken credit for the fall,” Mendenhall tweeted. We win it’s him, lose it’s me… […] The post Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Bengals needing to beat Chiefs again to reach Super Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals have advanced to the AFC Championship game for the second year in a row. Cincinnati will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch from last season. While the Bengals came out victorious in that contest, head coach Zac Taylor is focused on the now and focused on ensuring Cincy reaches […] The post Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Bengals needing to beat Chiefs again to reach Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills GM Brandon Beane drops truth bomb on another early playoff exit
The Buffalo Bills once again fell short of their Super Bowl aspirations over the weekend, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. And on Tuesday, GM Brandon Beane took full responsibility for the upsetting outcome, putting it down to a lack of consistency up front, both on the offensive and defensive side […] The post Bills GM Brandon Beane drops truth bomb on another early playoff exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans
Throughout the week leading up to the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Joe Burrow heard the talk about a potential game with the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on a neutral site. On Sunday, Joe Burrow and the Bengals were having none of that talk, […] The post Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers-Eagles news: Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy had unreal 11 TD face-off in 2019
Folks, it’s official: the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. Two young quarterbacks will each attempt to score on two of the best defenses in the NFL, and fans the world over will tune in to see which player, Jalen Hurts or Brock Purdy, is able […] The post 49ers-Eagles news: Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy had unreal 11 TD face-off in 2019 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Fans Get Into Huge Brawl Outside AT&T Stadium After Losing to 49ers
Things were pretty ugly for the Cowboys inside Levi’s Stadium over the weekend. It was even worse back in Dallas, where a fight among fans broke out outside the Miller Lite House. A watch party for Sunday’s Divisional Round was being hosted at the Miller Lite House, where fans...
Zac Taylor’s 4-word take ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs will fire up Bengals fans
The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship game following their convincing 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. Joe Burrow opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase to cap off a six-play, 79-yard drive. The reigning AFC North champions […] The post Zac Taylor’s 4-word take ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs will fire up Bengals fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Irvin Has Insane (Fake) Pep Talk Before Cowboys-49ers
There aren’t many who speak as passionately about the Cowboys as Hall of Fame wideout Michael Irvin, and that was on display Sunday before Dallas faced the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Irvin comically shared a pep talk for the Cowboys while appearing...
Ezekiel Elliott willing to make major sacrifice to stay with Cowboys in 2023
Ezekiel Elliott wants to stay and help the Dallas Cowboys compete, and he is reportedly willing to do anything to make that happen–even if it means taking a pay cut. Elliott’s future with the team has been a major talking point around NFL circles, especially since his $10.9 million salary and its financial cap hit could prove detrimental to the team. Over the next four seasons, he is actually owed $42.9 million in base salary and has cap hits of $54.74 million.
RUMOR: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson guaranteed contract offer insulting compared to Deshaun Watson
The Baltimore Ravens have one huge offseason objective hovering over their heads: re-sign Lamar Jackson to a long-term contract. Based on their latest attempts per the NFL rumor mill to persuade their quarterback to sign on the dotted line, they may still be several million lacking in guaranteed money to get it done. According to […] The post RUMOR: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson guaranteed contract offer insulting compared to Deshaun Watson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dear Jerry Jones, This Dallas Cowboys Fan is Tired of the Disappointment
I have been a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. Every season, I have some hope that my favorite team can make a big run through the season to bring home another trophy. I look at the players. I look at the coaches. The team has everything it needs to win. But year after year, the season ends in disappointment. This year, the Cowboys had the talent and coaches to at the bare minimum make it to the NFC Championship game. But here we are again wondering what could have been.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0