True Oregonian
4d ago
Imagine if they actually treated everyone fairly and did the same to the antifa and rest of the criminals vandalizing Portland.🤔
unexcceptable
3d ago
I thought bail was racist? Guess this only applies to a certain select people of color. 🤔
Convicted killer Billy Oatney Jr. will be getting a retrial
A high-profile murder defendant from the 90s is getting a second chance.
Chronicle
Oregon Man Sentenced in Washington to 41 Months in Animal Cruelty Case
A Portland man was sentenced to 41 months in prison Monday in an animal cruelty case that a Clark County judge called "one of the most despicable things I've ever seen a person do." A Clark County Superior Court jury found Yuri A. Feitser, 37, guilty Jan. 10 of first-degree...
Convicted murderer Warren Forrest accused in second 1974 homicide after DNA breakthrough
Twenty feet and a wall of plexiglass in Courtroom 502 of Clark County Superior Court separated Norma Jean Lewis from the man she has accused of abducting and assaulting her nearly 50 years ago when she was a Ridgefield High School student. On Tuesday, the first day of what’s expected...
‘Terrifying’: Stolen Portland cargo van used in crime spree
In the week since a box truck and cargo van were stolen from the fleet of a Portland business, owner Michael Wieber said they've had reports one was spotted in a crime spree across the area.
kptv.com
Man arrested in Southeast hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a man, Tuesday morning, in connection with a hit-and-run on December 12 that left a motorcyclist dead. That day, officers responded to the crash on Southeast Division Street, east of Southeast 154th Avenue. They found the motorcyclist, 31-year-old Christopher Heil, dead at the scene. The car that hit Heil drove away before police arrived.
New trial in infamous 1996 rape and murder of Susi Larsen begins in Washington County
Billy Oatney was long ago tried, convicted and sentenced to death for the 1996 rape and murder of Susi Larsen, a 34-year-old graphic designer who lived in Lake Oswego and was engaged to be married. Now, a quarter-century later, Oatney, 60, is back in a Washington County courtroom for a...
Man accused of fatally stabbing roommate in SE Portland released on bail
A Portland man accused of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his roommate in December was allowed to bail out of jail after he argued that he acted in self-defense at the end of a dispute over use of the shower and the length of time the roommate’s girlfriend was staying at their apartment.
Chronicle
Oregon Man Shot in Back After Telling Man He Shouldn’t Park in Space for Disabled, Prosecutor Says
Teddy Wayne Hall Sr. is accused of pulling a .22-caliber revolver from his pocket and fatally shooting an unarmed man who had told him he shouldn’t park in a space reserved for the disabled. Hall fired four shots at Raja McCallister as McCallister stood beside the driver’s-side door of...
Families fight in MultCo court during murder hearing
A Multnomah County courtroom fight between the families of a murder victim and his accused killer injured 2 people in an incident now under investigation by the District Attorney's office.
kpic
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
focushillsboro.com
Portland Lady Accepts A Guilty Plea To An Insurrection Charge On January 6th
She is one of nine individuals with links to Oregon and Southwest Washington who have been accused of their involvement in the uprising; she is also the third to have entered a guilty plea. No one has yet been tried. Lilith Saer, 30, routinely attended local far-right protests in the area and was detained in July on suspicion of parading, picketing, or protesting in a capital building with the aim to obstruct or disturb an official procedure in a restricted facility.
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Salem officers: Police
A witness said a person was shot and killed by Salem police in the area of Commercial Street Southeast Monday morning.
kykn.com
Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem
Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
Arrest made after stolen car, knives, drugs found in Vancouver
A Vancouver man is facing identity theft and multiple drug related charges following a stolen vehicle investigation Tuesday morning, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
Murder trial for killer Warren Forrest underway
A long-awaited and often-delayed murder trial for convicted killer Warren Forrest is finally getting underway in Clark County.
Readers respond: Bottle deposits funding drugs not environmentalism
I imagine the individuals instrumental in passing the 1971 Bottle Bill never envisioned hundreds of plastic bottle caps left in a park after the pure water inside had been dumped for the semi-precious plastic bottle deposit. After all, the bill was introduced to combat litter caused by cans and glass. I imagine these same individuals never foresaw addicts roaming the streets collecting cans to fund their next drug fix. How do I know? I was a Portland Police officer who arrested drug offenders. I would always ask how they funded their habit and almost exclusively they said through can collection. People will recycle cans, glass and plastic regardless of whether there’s a deposit. So, we need to repeal the Bottle Bill if we want to curtail drug induced homelessness and truly protect our environment. Have you seen all the trash in Portland lately? We’re kidding ourselves if we think the Bottle Bill is about conservation. Maybe it was in the beginning. Now it’s about drugs.
KATU.com
Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout
SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
‘The No Hate Zone’ founder calls on Portland to address gun violence
Portland's The No Hate Zone founder, Sam Sachs, describes himself as an agitator and an activist.
kptv.com
Man arrested, multiple drugs found during stolen vehicle investigation in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple drugs, including fentanyl and meth, were found on a suspect during a stolen vehicle investigation in Vancouver early Tuesday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:42 a.m., a sergeant spotted a stolen car in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven...
Police arrest 36-year-old driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist in SE Portland in December
Police arrested 36-year-old Jeffery Schindler in the crash that left a motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland in December, police said. The motorcyclist was identified as Christopher Heil, 31.
