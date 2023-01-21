ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
True Oregonian
4d ago

Imagine if they actually treated everyone fairly and did the same to the antifa and rest of the criminals vandalizing Portland.🤔

unexcceptable
3d ago

I thought bail was racist? Guess this only applies to a certain select people of color. 🤔

kptv.com

Man arrested in Southeast hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a man, Tuesday morning, in connection with a hit-and-run on December 12 that left a motorcyclist dead. That day, officers responded to the crash on Southeast Division Street, east of Southeast 154th Avenue. They found the motorcyclist, 31-year-old Christopher Heil, dead at the scene. The car that hit Heil drove away before police arrived.
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison

PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Portland Lady Accepts A Guilty Plea To An Insurrection Charge On January 6th

She is one of nine individuals with links to Oregon and Southwest Washington who have been accused of their involvement in the uprising; she is also the third to have entered a guilty plea. No one has yet been tried. Lilith Saer, 30, routinely attended local far-right protests in the area and was detained in July on suspicion of parading, picketing, or protesting in a capital building with the aim to obstruct or disturb an official procedure in a restricted facility.
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem

Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Bottle deposits funding drugs not environmentalism

I imagine the individuals instrumental in passing the 1971 Bottle Bill never envisioned hundreds of plastic bottle caps left in a park after the pure water inside had been dumped for the semi-precious plastic bottle deposit. After all, the bill was introduced to combat litter caused by cans and glass. I imagine these same individuals never foresaw addicts roaming the streets collecting cans to fund their next drug fix. How do I know? I was a Portland Police officer who arrested drug offenders. I would always ask how they funded their habit and almost exclusively they said through can collection. People will recycle cans, glass and plastic regardless of whether there’s a deposit. So, we need to repeal the Bottle Bill if we want to curtail drug induced homelessness and truly protect our environment. Have you seen all the trash in Portland lately? We’re kidding ourselves if we think the Bottle Bill is about conservation. Maybe it was in the beginning. Now it’s about drugs.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout

SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
SALEM, OR
