I imagine the individuals instrumental in passing the 1971 Bottle Bill never envisioned hundreds of plastic bottle caps left in a park after the pure water inside had been dumped for the semi-precious plastic bottle deposit. After all, the bill was introduced to combat litter caused by cans and glass. I imagine these same individuals never foresaw addicts roaming the streets collecting cans to fund their next drug fix. How do I know? I was a Portland Police officer who arrested drug offenders. I would always ask how they funded their habit and almost exclusively they said through can collection. People will recycle cans, glass and plastic regardless of whether there’s a deposit. So, we need to repeal the Bottle Bill if we want to curtail drug induced homelessness and truly protect our environment. Have you seen all the trash in Portland lately? We’re kidding ourselves if we think the Bottle Bill is about conservation. Maybe it was in the beginning. Now it’s about drugs.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO