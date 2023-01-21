Read full article on original website
How Jonathan Majors Got Ripped To Play A Bodybuilder For Magazine Dreams
2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's resume, which already includes such gems as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," will be bumped up by two major releases this year with Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the ninth installment of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed III." But in that mix of major movie appearances, Majors also lent his talents to a smaller release that has moviegoers seeing a golden statuette in the actor's future.
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
The Big Bang Theory Fans Found A Typo That Sheldon Would Take Issue With
Even viewers largely unfamiliar with once long-running CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" likely have some conception of lead character Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons)'s disposition. In essence, Sheldon is logical to the extent that his predilection for cold logic often overtakes all else. So effectively does he portray his "Big Bang Theory" character that Parsons has accepted being typecast post-Sheldon, holding no ill will against those who may forever associate his face with that of the sitcom lead he once portrayed.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Considering Calling It Quits On The Show After Season 13 Disappoints
All good things must come to an end, and based on some fan chatter, it would appear some folks want the long-running police procedural "Blue Bloods" to meet its finale. Premiering in 2010, "Blue Bloods" set itself apart from other crime dramas by centering on a single family — the Reagans. All of the adults have assumed positions within New York City law enforcement. Each episode follows each member cracking cases or dealing with personal drama. By and large, it's been largely successful throughout much of its run, becoming a centerpiece of CBS' programming.
Justin Roiland's Rick And Morty Dismissal Leaves A Lot Of Characters Without A Voice
With series co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland's firing from "Ricky & Morty" due to unearthed charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment being announced, more than just Morty Smith and Rick Sanchez will be left in need of a voice. Roiland's charges stem from January 2020, when he inflicted domestic battery and corporal injury upon a Jane Doe. The charges against Roiland carry a possible seven-year prison sentence if the voice actor is found guilty. It currently remains unclear what will become of the creator's other shows, one of which is "Koala Man" currently airing on the streaming platform Hulu.
Rocky Carroll Describes The Challenging NCIS Scenes That Improved His Skills As A Director
Rocky Carroll has been as steady a film and television presence as any actor in Hollywood over the past several decades. While he's delivered powerful turns in projects like "Born on the Fourth of July," "Crimson Tide," and "Chicago Hope," he's perhaps best known for his portrayal of Director Leon Vance on CBS's hit procedural "NCIS."
Sesame Street Loses A Piece Of Its Magic With The Sad Death Of Co-Creator Lloyd Morrisett
The last couple of years have not been kind to "Sesame Street" fans. Last March, longtime cast member Emilio Delgado – who played Luis on the show — passed away at 81-years-old (via Looper). Then, his costar Bob McGrath, who played the show's affable music teacher Bob, died in December 2022 at age 90 as reported by The New York Times, marking another "Sesame Street" actor who passed away. Previously, both McGrath and Delgado had been unceremoniously fired by producers in 2016, launching a flurry of accusations of ageism (via Business Insider). The show's producer, Sesame Workshop, then distanced itself from HBO in light of the decision to let the actors go.
Ashton Kutcher Had A Strange Moment Of Disorientation On Set Of That '90s Show
When "That '70s Show" premiered in 1998, the '70s setting, vibe, and overall atmosphere of the program was a nostalgic callback to another time. Unfortunately, the short-lived "That '80s Show" did not catch on like its predecessor, which left fans with only the original sitcom to appreciate in syndication or as a binge-watch following the series' conclusion in 2006. Flash-forward to 2023, and recollections of the 1990s are where '70s nostalgia was in '98 (via The Escapist), and fans new and old now have the Netflix revival "That '90s Show" to enjoy.
Nikole Hannah-Jones’ Oprah-produced ’1619 Project’ is coming to Hulu. How to watch.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalistic project depicted in the upcoming docuseries has been a source of controversy for Nikole Hannah-Jones.
What The Simpsons Creator Matt Groening Said About His Show's 'Rivalry' With Family Guy
"The Simpsons" set the gold standard for adult animation. While kids could certainly partake in the family's misadventures in Springfield, there were jokes that really only adults could catch. It's led to one of the longest-running dynasties in pop culture, as the sitcom is currently on its 34th season with no signs of slowing down any time soon.
The Last Of Us Fans Are Split On The Major Change To Tess' Fate In The HBO Series
It's no secret that live-action video game adaptations have had a bit of a rocky history, consistently failing at the box office and premiering to lukewarm (and sometimes downright horrific) reviews. For the most part, it's widely accepted that video game movies and television shows are simply not good; particularly due to the long line of horrible adaptations we've seen in the past.
The Boys Season 4 Teasers Promise A Chilling Next Chapter On The Back Of Homelander's Horrific Actions
A world filled with superheroes of varying and fantastic powers sounds like an interesting world to live in. Just think what a figure like Superman could accomplish, or if well-stocked and well-funded individuals would be able to stalk the night and dispense justice on those that would prey on the weak and innocent. Of course, the major elephant in the room is that people are ultimately people, and even those associated with a term like 'hero' are just as fallible as the rest of us. If anything, perhaps Lord Acton was right when he wrote, "Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority; still more when you superadd the tendency of the certainty of corruption by authority."
NCIS: Hawai'i Has Fans Are All Waiting For Jesse's Backstory
This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 12 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" When it comes to the characters on "NCIS: Hawai'i," diversity, dynamism, and eclectic personalities are some of the words used to describe the cast. Now in its second season on CBS, the fourth series in the long-running "NCIS" universe continues to engage audiences with thrilling storytelling as delivered by a trope of agents and intelligence specialists. Regarding the program's casting decisions, Monique Jones of Common Sense Media said, "[The show] gets props for legitimate inclusion of native Hawaiian people in its cast."
Why Criminal Minds' Kate Callahan Was Perfect For Jennifer Love Hewitt
CBS' police procedural drama "Criminal Minds" is rarely short of acting talent, but the show's Season 10 received an extraordinarily huge jolt of energy in the form of Jennifer Love Hewitt, who joined the cast as FBI agent Kate Callahan. Hewitt entered the show as an accomplished film star and a veteran of TV shows that ranged from "Party of Five" to "Ghost Whisperer," so the actor was obviously quite a catch for the show.
Shotgun Wedding Review: Hallmark Meets Die Hard
One of the only positive outcomes of Hollywood's post-pandemic crisis is the unexpected revival of the big-screen, A-list romcom, with the likes of "Marry Me," "The Lost City," and "Ticket to Paradise" charming audiences worldwide throughout their lucrative box office runs. Having the genre back on our screens has been such a tonic that we're unprepared for the current moment when their simple narrative formulas are already starting to show signs of growing stale once again.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Poker Face Before
Following the success of "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," director Rian Johnson is bringing fans a brand new series that feels refreshingly familiar. "Poker Face" stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a living, breathing lie detector test. Speaking with The New York Times, Lyonne and Johnson described the influences behind the series, including "Magnum P.I." and "Murder, She Wrote." Its vintage vibe, mixed with Johnson's snappy style, is sure to be a winning combination.
The Last Of Us Destroys An HBO Record With Its Impressive Viewership Growth
While "The Last of Us" was already primed to be one of the biggest new shows of the year, it's unlikely that even HBO expected it to do as well as it has. With its first episode being the second most watched premiere on the network in the last decade behind "House of the Dragon," the video game adaptation is off to an incredibly good start.
Viola Davis' Oscars Snub Has Fans Throwing A Fit
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has finally announced its nominees for the 95th Oscar Awards, and — according to Twitter — the results were somewhat of a mixed bag. There were plenty of pleasant surprises among the nominees, such as Brian Tyree Henry's Best Supporting...
Waymond's Powerful Speech Had Everything Everywhere All At Once's Ke Huy Quan 'Crying Uncontrollably'
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" has quite the underdog success story. Nominated for 11 Academy Awards — including Best Picture – the film quickly became A24's highest grossing movie on a budget of only $25 million (via Variety). Debuting in March to much fanfare, the movie's box office and acclaim grew based on great word-of-mouth and a heartwarming story at its center. As it turns out, the goodwill surrounding the movie sustained it into awards season.
Gilmore Girls' Keiko Agena Says The Show's 'Daunting' Scripts Gave Her Nightmares
If "Gilmore Girls" fans first tuned into the show for the titular girls — the magnetic mother-daughter duo played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel — they stayed for the quirky town of Stars Hollow. When Lorelai got pregnant at 16, she ran away from home and started a new life in the idyllic, tight-knit Connecticut town. The chummy hamlet is full of local personalities — the town gossip Miss Patty (Liz Torres) and the self-important Taylor (Michael Winters), to name a few — as well as time-honored traditions that serve as the backdrops to countless episodes.
