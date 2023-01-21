Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Louisiana insurance agents say companies need incentive fund; a state lawmaker isn’t convinced
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rep. Bryan Fontenot of Thibodaux says he is well aware of the pain his constituents are feeling as they face higher property insurance premiums or try to acquire insurance. “I’m hearing that they’re drowning in premiums,” Fontenot said. “Not just them. I’ve got my own premium...
fox8live.com
Gov. calls special session to address Louisiana’s insurance crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is calling for lawmakers to convene a special session to address the homeowner’s policy crisis across Louisiana. The session would take place from January 30 to February 5. “Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has stressed that funding the Insure Louisiana Incentive...
fox8live.com
Bogalusa mayor asks governor for help from state police and National Guard to tackle crime; installing cameras
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Fresh off of being sworn into office earlier this month, Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong is putting an early focus in his term on tackling crime in his city. The 23-year-old first-time elected official announced at the end of last week that he sent a request to...
fox8live.com
Severe weather passes through southeastern Louisiana without reports of major damage
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of strong storms passed through southeastern Louisiana late Tuesday night (Jan. 24), but the region appeared to be spared serious damage despite hours of tornado warnings. The National Weather Service in New Orleans gave the greater metro area the all clear at 11:29 p.m.
fox8live.com
Stolen vehicle with child inside pursued in St. Bernard Parish
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A stolen car that had a 6-year-old girl inside was pursued across St. Bernard Parish and into New Orleans East, before the child was safely recovered from a different stolen vehicle, authorities said Tuesday night (Jan. 24). The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said two suspects...
fox8live.com
Human remains found in wooded area on St. Tammany-Washington line
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Law enforcement officials have confirmed that human remains were discovered near the parish line between Washington and St. Tammany. A Washington Parish sheriff’s spokesperson said that a hiker in the woods near the parish line was searching for arrowheads when they came upon what appeared to be human bones.
fox8live.com
New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish. The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.
fox8live.com
Entire area in a level 3 out of 5 severe threat overnight
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of strong to severe storms will move in Tuesday night, bringing a threat of damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. Timing looks like 8-9pm north west and north shore, 9-11pm continued north and metro south shore. 11-1am Mississippi Gulf coast. Temperatures will continue to...
fox8live.com
Survivor shares personal testimony of escaping human trafficking in South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sharon Robbins was just an 18-year-old teenager when she was recruited to be a sex worker. She remembers the harrowing day well, being approached while waitressing at a local beach restaurant on Highway 90. “There was a gentleman that came in and set at the breakfast...
fox8live.com
Strong storms move in Tuesday night; tornadoes possible
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold, sunny conditions give way to a quick spring-like feel Tuesday. There will be a chilly start in the high 30s and mid 40s across the area, but winds pick up from the south pushing moisture into throughout the day. Showers will begin to pop up through the afternoon and evening before the main line of storms moves in late overnight.
fox8live.com
Strong winds, severe storms expected later tonight
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A busy next 24 hours is expected in weather as we have the risk for severe storms along with strong winds due to a powerful low pressure blowing through the area. Now most of the day today will be just fine in regards to what’s going...
