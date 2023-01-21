ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Gov. calls special session to address Louisiana’s insurance crisis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is calling for lawmakers to convene a special session to address the homeowner’s policy crisis across Louisiana. The session would take place from January 30 to February 5. “Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has stressed that funding the Insure Louisiana Incentive...
LOUISIANA STATE
Stolen vehicle with child inside pursued in St. Bernard Parish

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A stolen car that had a 6-year-old girl inside was pursued across St. Bernard Parish and into New Orleans East, before the child was safely recovered from a different stolen vehicle, authorities said Tuesday night (Jan. 24). The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said two suspects...
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
Human remains found in wooded area on St. Tammany-Washington line

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Law enforcement officials have confirmed that human remains were discovered near the parish line between Washington and St. Tammany. A Washington Parish sheriff’s spokesperson said that a hiker in the woods near the parish line was searching for arrowheads when they came upon what appeared to be human bones.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish. The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Entire area in a level 3 out of 5 severe threat overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of strong to severe storms will move in Tuesday night, bringing a threat of damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. Timing looks like 8-9pm north west and north shore, 9-11pm continued north and metro south shore. 11-1am Mississippi Gulf coast. Temperatures will continue to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Strong storms move in Tuesday night; tornadoes possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold, sunny conditions give way to a quick spring-like feel Tuesday. There will be a chilly start in the high 30s and mid 40s across the area, but winds pick up from the south pushing moisture into throughout the day. Showers will begin to pop up through the afternoon and evening before the main line of storms moves in late overnight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Strong winds, severe storms expected later tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A busy next 24 hours is expected in weather as we have the risk for severe storms along with strong winds due to a powerful low pressure blowing through the area. Now most of the day today will be just fine in regards to what’s going...
LOUISIANA STATE

