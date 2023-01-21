Convicted shoplifter gets 6-year sentence with only 1.5 years behind bars
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A serial shoplifter will spend the next 1.5 years behind bars. He was sentenced for stealing more than $10,000 worth of merchandise.
Marcos Concepcion was in court Friday afternoon. He pleaded guilty to felony shoplifting for stealing from Target stores multiple times over an eight-month span in 2021.
Ultimately, the judge decided to sentence him to 6 years: 1.5 years locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center and 4.5 years on probation.
