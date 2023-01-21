ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Convicted shoplifter gets 6-year sentence with only 1.5 years behind bars

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28AOMW_0kM8aqlA00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A serial shoplifter will spend the next 1.5 years behind bars. He was sentenced for stealing more than $10,000 worth of merchandise.

Marcos Concepcion was in court Friday afternoon. He pleaded guilty to felony shoplifting for stealing from Target stores multiple times over an eight-month span in 2021.

Story continues below:

Ultimately, the judge decided to sentence him to 6 years: 1.5 years locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center and 4.5 years on probation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 11

USA - Freedom
3d ago

It's the court judges that the people elected. 🙄 . What happened to the full sentence law. The judge must be a Democrat. They give these people the slap in the hand sentence , the police catch them , and the judge releases them with short-term sentences.

Reply
5
Carlos Alejandro
2d ago

Nothing new! It's very common here in N.M.for criminals to get away with crimes scott free!!!We can all thank Gov, MLG for that!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Trial begins for Albuquerque man accused of I-40 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who shot and killed a driver at the Big-I for no apparent reason, is now on trial. Donald Duquette is facing life in prison for what police say was a meth-fueled crime. Prosecutors told the jury that Donald Duquette knew exactly what he was doing when he shot at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Judge: Solomon Peña to stay behind bars through trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of masterminding several shootings at elected officials homes in Albuquerque, Solomon Peña will be held in jail while awaiting trial. Peña was arrested one week ago after police say he paid four other people to shoot at the homes of four Democratic lawmakers. In a hearing Monday, prosecutors pushed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police looking for Albertson’s robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed an Albertson’s. Police say the man entered the Albertson’s on Lomas and Juan Tabo on December 8, 2022, and handed a clerk at the customer service counter a note stating he had a gun and demanded money. Police say […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused in I-40 shooting set to stand trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for the man accused of killing another on I-40 is set to begin Monday. Donald Duquette is accused of shooting and killing Jose Reuben Diaz in 2019 while he was driving along I-40 in his work truck. According to a criminal complaint, Duquette...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is facing charges after deputies say she terrorized her East Mountains neighbors, made threats, and drove into one of their homes. An arrest warrant was issued for Tina Garcia overnight at her home off NM 337, just north of Chilili. Story continues below:
TIJERAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe police officer sues department over police dog attack

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police Officer is suing his own department after he was bitten in the face by a police dog during a demonstration. In April 2022, Officer Damian Vigil stood in for a demonstration and alleges he was pressured and intimidated by the K-9 officer and other sergeants into not […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man charged with killing woman changing tire along I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a suspected drunk driver killed a woman trying to change a tire. Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, NMSP say the 50-year-old woman pulled over on the side of I-40 near the Coors exit to fix a flat. Police say 31-year-old Raymundo Jaquez-Barallasco’s truck hit the back of one […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Deputies investigate homicide on Santa Fe County road

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies are investigating how a man ended up dead on a county road. They say they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds inside his vehicle Monday evening on County Road 56C. Investigators have not confirmed his identity but they say he appears to be in his […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Northbound Coors reopen at Gun Club after crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes of northbound Coors at Gun club are reopen. Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash Tuesday morning at Coors Blvd. and Gun Club Rd. BCSO says northbound Coors was shut down while deputies responded to the crash. BCSO says the crash involved two vehicles. No other information on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly pedestrian crash, Solomon Pena, Overnight snow, Solar panel proposal, Warming centers

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving AFR vehicle – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Warrant backlog, homicide investigation, Windy day, New county clerk, Clovis Music Festival

[1] New Mexico House bill could help officers serve more warrants – A new bill could tackle the state’s backlog of thousands of outstanding arrest warrants. Earlier this month, Albuquerque leaders pitched a fund to pay for overtime for police and deputies to serve more felony warrants and the state could help pay for it. House Bill 97 would give money to local and state agencies to help tackle all the outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. If passed, it would give $9 million to police departments, sheriff’s offices and New Mexico State Police officers in Bernalillo County.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when they hit a pedestrian in the area of University and Lomas. APD says video […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy