Spokane, WA

Spokane convicted murderer appears in court for opening arguments

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane man accused of killing another man for practice before murdering his ex-wife in 2020 appeared in court for opening arguments Tuesday morning. A judge previously ruled both murders would be tried separately. Nathan Beal is already sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for killing his ex-wife, Mary Schaffer, in August 2020. Tuesday is the beginning of the murder trial relating to Andrew Bull’s death, which happened just four months before Mary's death.
SPOKANE, WA
2 people rescued after car crashes into West Spokane house

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were rescued after a car breached the split-level house over the top of a basement bedroom in west Spokane late Monday night. According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), at approximately 11:56 p.m., on Friday, firefighters responded to the 7100 Block of North Fleming Street for a car crash.
SPOKANE, WA
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Spokane man with drugs and stolen guns in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — A Spokane man was arrested on Friday in Post Falls after police found drugs and stolen guns in his car during a traffic stop. Officers with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) arrested 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock, after they found two stolen guns, along with approximately 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 244 counterfeit Fentanyl pills (mexies), and an additional gun, during a traffic stop in Post Falls.
POST FALLS, ID
Spokane flags at half-staff to honor Monterey Park shooting victims

SPOKANE, Wash. — Following a shooting that killed 11 people in Monterey Park, Calif. Saturday night, the City of Spokane is honoring the late victims of the tragic event. Mayor Nadine Woodward ordered flags at all Spokane City facilities to be lowered to half-staff to join efforts with Gov. Jay Inslee, who directed the state and U.S. flags at the state level to be lowered.
SPOKANE, WA
Police recover more than 250 grams of cocaine, $15k from 20-year-olds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two 20-year-old men were arrested and charged with money laundering, forgery and organized crime after Spokane police recovered large amounts of cocaine and money from the men. The Spokane Police Department's (SPD) Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) arrested Shane Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6....
SPOKANE, WA
SCSO Air 1 helicopter helps police catch fleeing man

SPOKANE, Wash. — A helicopter helped the Spokane Police Department (SPD) catch a fleeing driver on Thursday night. SPD officers spotted a truck traveling at a high speed and recklessly changing lanes near North Nevada Street and East Queen Avenue. Officers tried to stop the truck, but the driver continued to speed off at a high speed.
SPOKANE, WA
12-year-old missing girl in Spokane Valley found safe

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police located a 12-year-old girl who appeared to have run away from home on Thursday. According to police, the girl was found safe on Thursday night at approximately 11 p.m. The girl was last seen around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday at her home...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Post Falls women arrested for grand theft of over 40 victims

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sherriff's Office (KCSO) detectives arrested two Post Falls women on counts of Grand Theft and other charges after they were found in a hotel room with numerous business, government and personal checks among other personal documents. Detectives responded to the Red Lion...
POST FALLS, ID
Spokane man sentenced to five years in prison for St. Charles Parish fire

SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane man, who set fire to St. Charles Parrish and School in 2021, will serve five years in federal prison for arson. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington said Rio A. Mirabal was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,981,859.07 for damages from the fire and will serve three years of supervised release following his release from prison.
SPOKANE, WA
