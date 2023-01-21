Read full article on original website
Spokane convicted murderer appears in court for opening arguments
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane man accused of killing another man for practice before murdering his ex-wife in 2020 appeared in court for opening arguments Tuesday morning. A judge previously ruled both murders would be tried separately. Nathan Beal is already sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for killing his ex-wife, Mary Schaffer, in August 2020. Tuesday is the beginning of the murder trial relating to Andrew Bull’s death, which happened just four months before Mary's death.
Jury selection for trial of Spokane convicted murderer begins this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man already sentenced to nearly 32 years in prison for killing his ex-wife could face even more time behind bars. Nathan Beal is accused of killing a man he didn't know for practice before killing his ex-wife. A jury already convicted Beal of first-degree...
Spokane Police respond to 3 different violent assaults within hours of one another
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Sunday, Jan 22, Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers responded to three different violent assaults all within hours of one another. The first investigation happened around 4:00 p.m. when downtown police investigated a stabbing that took place on the 900 block of West Main Avenue. Two people were stabbed during an altercation.
Former Spokane doctor sentenced to 8 years in federal prison after paying hitman to kidnap estranged wife
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane surgeon was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for attempting to hire two hitmen off the dark web to kidnap and assault multiple victims, including his estranged wife. On top of spending eight years in prison, Ronald Ilg will also have...
2 people rescued after car crashes into West Spokane house
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were rescued after a car breached the split-level house over the top of a basement bedroom in west Spokane late Monday night. According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), at approximately 11:56 p.m., on Friday, firefighters responded to the 7100 Block of North Fleming Street for a car crash.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Spokane man with drugs and stolen guns in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — A Spokane man was arrested on Friday in Post Falls after police found drugs and stolen guns in his car during a traffic stop. Officers with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) arrested 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock, after they found two stolen guns, along with approximately 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 244 counterfeit Fentanyl pills (mexies), and an additional gun, during a traffic stop in Post Falls.
Detectives seeking tips on deadly overnight motorcycle crash that killed one person in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives looking for witnesses on a fatal motorcycle crash that killed one person in Spokane Valley late Friday night. According to WSP officials, the crash happened just before midnight on Friday after the driver of a motorcycle lost control and hit...
Spokane flags at half-staff to honor Monterey Park shooting victims
SPOKANE, Wash. — Following a shooting that killed 11 people in Monterey Park, Calif. Saturday night, the City of Spokane is honoring the late victims of the tragic event. Mayor Nadine Woodward ordered flags at all Spokane City facilities to be lowered to half-staff to join efforts with Gov. Jay Inslee, who directed the state and U.S. flags at the state level to be lowered.
Spokane woman arrested, charged with domestic terrorism in relation to Atlanta protests
ATLANTA — Six people were arrested Saturday night when protests over the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center turned violent in Downtown Atlanta, police said. Atlanta Police Department confirmed that five of the six people were arrested were from out of state. One person that was...
Police recover more than 250 grams of cocaine, $15k from 20-year-olds
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two 20-year-old men were arrested and charged with money laundering, forgery and organized crime after Spokane police recovered large amounts of cocaine and money from the men. The Spokane Police Department's (SPD) Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) arrested Shane Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6....
Deer Park murder suspect was released to the public after 14 prior felony convictions
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Deer Park murder suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Richard Purdy on Dec. 26th. The suspect has a long criminal history, including 14 felony convictions. Richard Purdy lived his whole life in Deer Park. Aside from his devotion to his...
SCSO Air 1 helicopter helps police catch fleeing man
SPOKANE, Wash. — A helicopter helped the Spokane Police Department (SPD) catch a fleeing driver on Thursday night. SPD officers spotted a truck traveling at a high speed and recklessly changing lanes near North Nevada Street and East Queen Avenue. Officers tried to stop the truck, but the driver continued to speed off at a high speed.
Spokane Chinese Association reacts to mass shooting in Monterey Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Lunar New Year celebration was torn apart by violence after a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park. The news of the shooting not only affected people in Southern California, but those living right...
12-year-old missing girl in Spokane Valley found safe
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police located a 12-year-old girl who appeared to have run away from home on Thursday. According to police, the girl was found safe on Thursday night at approximately 11 p.m. The girl was last seen around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday at her home...
Post Falls women arrested for grand theft of over 40 victims
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sherriff's Office (KCSO) detectives arrested two Post Falls women on counts of Grand Theft and other charges after they were found in a hotel room with numerous business, government and personal checks among other personal documents. Detectives responded to the Red Lion...
Spokane County drops lawsuit against WSDOT regarding I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County dropped the abatement lawsuit against the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Monday, Spokane County spokesperson Jared Webley confirmed to KREM 2 on Tuesday. Webley said the decision to drop the lawsuit is the county's effort to extend an olive branch to WSDOT...
Spokane County issues response to restraining order surrounding I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County has issued a response to Jewels Helping Hands and Disability Rights Washington's motion for a preliminary injunction surrounding the I-90 homeless camp. Ultimately, the County requested the temporary restraining order to be lifted and for the motion for preliminary injunction to be denied.
Spokane man sentenced to five years in prison for St. Charles Parish fire
SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane man, who set fire to St. Charles Parrish and School in 2021, will serve five years in federal prison for arson. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington said Rio A. Mirabal was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,981,859.07 for damages from the fire and will serve three years of supervised release following his release from prison.
Growing crime and drug activity forces Redemption Church Spokane to move out of neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another building on 2nd and Division is closing its doors. Redemption Church Spokane is looking to sell. One of the pastors says the church is burnt out and feels helpless trying to combat crime in the area. Jonathan Bonetti has been a pastor at the church...
Officers investigating after 18 husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — At least 18 husky-type dogs found abandoned at several locations over the past several weeks have prompted an animal neglect investigation, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday. BCSO public information officer Capt. Tim Hemphill said the dogs have been found in at least three...
