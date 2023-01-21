ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IL Freedom Caucus: TRO on Gun Control Legislation Illustrates Constitutional Problems with the New Law

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio Joseph Hersh
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
LogicMan
4d ago

In his ruling, Judge Morrison states, ‘This Court finds that, due to the blatant disregard for Constitutional Law, the Plaintiff is likely to succeed on the merits of this claim.’!

Mike Payne
4d ago

All politicians that voted to deprive Citizens of their Constitutional Rights should be held accountable for their actions . A prison sentence of 10 years , a fine of $100,000 , 10 years community service , loss of voting rights and not allowed to participate in government for life .

Craig Hearn
4d ago

Anyone catch the blatant projection Taxker used in his response? He claimed Republicans only care about ideology not public safety. Is that why he wants to ban the guns used in a fraction of shootings and not the guns used in the majority of shootings? Is that why he is more concerned about criminals not having the money to get of jail than he is the citizens they steal from?

