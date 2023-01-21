IL Freedom Caucus: TRO on Gun Control Legislation Illustrates Constitutional Problems with the New Law

(EFFINGHAM) Illinois’ new gun ban cannot be enforced for the more than 860 individuals who sued in state court in Effingham County, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order late last Friday. In arguments earlier last week, the plaintiff’s attorney stated that the law violates equal protection rights of law-abiding gun owners while certain others are considered “exempt” from the law, plus the State Constitution requires the Legislature to hold three public readings of a bill before a final vote can be held. No such public readings were made with the gun ban bill. While the ruling only impacts those named in the suit, it’s believed it will be expanded across the entire state down the road. Governor Pritzker and the state’s legislative leaders say they plan to appeal. Many downstate lawmakers say they support Friday’s court ruling. A preliminary injunction hearing is set for February 1st.

