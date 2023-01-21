Read full article on original website
Boise St. 63, Fresno St. 53
FRESNO ST. (7-12) Andre 6-11 1-2 13, Baker 2-13 0-0 5, Hill 6-14 2-3 14, Colimerio 4-7 0-0 8, Holland 0-3 4-7 4, Campbell 3-5 0-2 7, Whitaker 0-1 0-0 0, Yap 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-56 7-14 53. BOISE ST. (16-5) Degenhart 5-7 2-2 13, N.Smith 4-8 2-3 10,...
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 68, MURRAY STATE 64
Percentages: FG .411, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Smith 3-4, Moore 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Morgan 0-2, Perry 0-2, Wood 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moore, Perry). Turnovers: 16 (Wood 4, Burns 3, Perry 3, Smith 3, Anderson 2, Morgan). Steals: 11 (Wood 4, Burns...
NORTH CAROLINA 72, SYRACUSE 68
Percentages: FG .448, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Love 3-5, Nance 1-2, Nickel 1-2, Davis 1-4, Black 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunn, Nance, Nickel). Turnovers: 10 (Bacot 4, Love 2, Nance 2, Davis, Washington). Steals: 9 (Nance 4, Davis 2, Bacot, Black, Nickel).
Denver 99, New Orleans 98
DENVER (99) Brown 4-10 0-0 11, Gordon 4-7 2-4 11, Jokic 11-15 1-2 25, Caldwell-Pope 3-9 0-0 7, Murray 11-21 0-0 25, Cancar 1-5 0-0 2, Green 1-3 4-4 7, Nnaji 1-5 2-2 4, Braun 3-5 1-1 7. Totals 39-80 10-13 99. NEW ORLEANS (98) Hayes 0-3 4-4 4, Murphy...
SAN JOSE STATE 82, AIR FORCE 52
Percentages: FG .388, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Heidbreder 1-2, Vander Zwaag 1-2, Mills 1-3, Becker 1-5, Green 0-1, J.Murphy 0-1, McCreary 0-2, Petraitis 0-2, Taylor 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Green 2, Brown, Jackson, Mills, Petraitis, Vander Zwaag). Turnovers: 6 (Beasley, C.Murphy, McCreary,...
Miami 98, Boston 95
BOSTON (95) Tatum 9-18 11-14 31, Williams 3-6 1-2 10, Williams III 5-6 1-1 11, Pritchard 4-14 0-0 10, White 7-17 7-8 23, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Hauser 0-6 0-0 0, Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Kornet 3-4 1-2 7. Totals 32-74 21-27 95. MIAMI (98) Martin 1-5 2-2 5, Strus...
Phoenix 128, Charlotte 97
Percentages: FG .406, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Rozier 4-9, Maledon 1-1, McDaniels 1-5, Bouknight 0-1, McGowens 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-2, Washington 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Richards 3, Rozier, Washington). Turnovers: 12 (Richards 3, McDaniels 2, Plumlee 2, Smith Jr. 2, Bouknight, Washington,...
N.Y. Knicks 105, Cleveland 103
Percentages: FG .460, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Mitchell 6-14, LeVert 2-4, Garland 2-6, Okoro 1-3, Rubio 1-3, E.Mobley 0-1, Love 0-1, Osman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (E.Mobley 2, Allen, Mitchell). Turnovers: 10 (E.Mobley 3, Allen 2, Rubio 2, Garland, LeVert, Okoro). Steals:...
NO. 11 TCU 79, OKLAHOMA 52
Percentages: FG .313, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Noland 2-3, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-2, Sherfield 1-8, Bamisile 0-2, Uzan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Godwin 4, Hill, Oweh). Turnovers: 15 (Uzan 4, Cortes 3, Hill 3, Schroder 2, Oweh, Sherfield, T.Groves). Steals: 3 (Cortes...
High school basketball: Falcons hold off Rampants' rally
Close basketball games are often decided by which team finds more success from the free-throw line late in the game. Tuesday’s Big Carolina 3A/4A matchup between J.H. Rose and South Central in the Falcons Nest was no different. The hosts went 6-of-7 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to finish off a 55-47 win over the Rampants, who shot just 3-for-6 at the charity stripe in the final...
L.A. Clippers 133, L.A. Lakers 115
Percentages: FG .607, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 19-38, .500 (Powell 4-5, Jackson 4-7, Mann 4-7, George 3-9, Covington 2-2, Batum 1-2, Morris Sr. 1-2, Leonard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 9 (Covington 4, Leonard 2, Batum, George, Zubac). Turnovers: 12 (George 4, Batum 2, Jackson 2,...
Indiana faces Minnesota after Jackson-Davis' 31-point outing
Indiana Hoosiers (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-11, 1-7 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota -10; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 31 points in Indiana's 82-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans. The Golden Gophers are 5-6...
Prairie View football to face SMU in 2023
Prairie View has added an FBS opponent to its 2023 football schedule. The post Prairie View football to face SMU in 2023 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NBL 3x3: Which play-in contender is the most vulnerable?
Key injuries to play-in contenders have shaken up the run home of the 2022-23 NBL season, but which one will have the biggest impact? Kane Pitman, Olgun Uluc, and Peter Hooley are back to discuss the big NBL topics in this week's 3x3.
