Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
Related
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
Man faces $200K bond after attempted burglary in Priceville
A man is facing a $200,000 bond after police say he tried to rob a house in Decatur and stole a firearm.
WAFF
No injuries in 7th Ave. house fire Tuesday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No injuries were reported in a house fire that occurred on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. Officials on the scene say that there was massive...
WAFF
Madison man arrested in connection with four bank robberies
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man was arrested in connection with four Madison County bank robberies. According to the Madison Police Department, Lawrence Jones, 55, was arrested Tuesday for robbing four banks in Madison County. Over the last year, there have been four bank robberies at three Regions Bank...
WAFF
Suspect arrested in Newson Road murder investigation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The suspect in a Newson Road murder investigation has been arrested by officers with the Huntsville Police Department. The shooting happened on Jan. 13 when officers found 33-year-old Joshua Turney with life-threatening injuries. Turney was transported to a hospital where he died the following day. HPD...
WAFF
Mayor of Athens supports concerned residents regarding new asphalt plant
No one was injured in a house fire on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. What story received the most views over the last 24 hours? Find out here.
MCSO: 1 injured in apartment shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at FarmHaus apartment in Madison.
WAFF
Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
WAFF
Huntsville Fire: no injuries in house fire on Sandy Hollow Drive near Balch Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Units with Huntsville Fire & Rescue extinguished a structure fire on Sandy Hollow Dr. on Monday morning. An official with Huntsville Fire said the residential fire resulted in no injuries. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time. WAFF 48 has a crew...
WAFF
WAFF 48 Top Clicks: January 24, 2023
No one was injured in a house fire on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. See the latest on a shooting investigation in Decatur & fire investigation in Lauderdale County. Renovations, upgrades coming to Toyota Field in Madison. Updated: 7 hours ago. New changes are coming soon to the home...
WAAY-TV
Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
WAFF
Governor offers $5K reward in Lawrence Co. cold case
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New leads are being sought in a Lawrence County cold case. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced Monday that Governor Kay Ivey is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the person or persons responsible for Tariq Steward’s death.
WAFF
Two injured in cutting incident on Holiday drive; suspect in custody
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in custody after officers with Huntsville Police Department received a report of a cutting at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday on Holiday Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, officers located one cutting victim and one person injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WAFF
New Colbert County Sheriff shares plans for 2023
No one was injured in a house fire on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. What story received the most views over the last 24 hours? Find out here. Financial expert explains how to invest during an uncertain stock market. Updated: 16 hours ago. The uncertainty in the current stock...
WAFF
Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
Governor Kay Ivey offers $5,000 reward in fatal Lawrence County shooting
Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.
wvtm13.com
Father and teen son charged in deadly shooting in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith held a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday about arrests in Thursday's fatal shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. Officials identified the juvenile suspect as Kaison Ryan Mahaffey, 16, who is being charged as an adult. He is the son of the other suspect Corey Mahaffey, 36, of Dora.
WAFF
Decatur Police investigating Sunday morning shooting
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday morning. According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile male was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers were...
WAFF
Spokes and Vogues designs car for Iconic Snoop Dogg
No one was injured in a house fire on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. What story received the most views over the last 24 hours? Find out here. Financial expert explains how to invest during an uncertain stock market. Updated: 13 hours ago. The uncertainty in the current stock...
WAAY-TV
Multiple units responding to Huntsville structure fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue has four units on the scene of a structure fire at 117 Sandy Hollow Drive. Please avoid this area. Use caution if you cannot. Stick with WAAY for updates.
Comments / 1