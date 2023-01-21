ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Ethics committee investigating Fire Chief Cochran over commercial appearance

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Ethics Commission has opened an investigation into Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran over his appearance in a commercial for the candidacy of Catherine Cortez Masto. The review is related to his conduct as a public officer, with the review panel of the commission saying...
RENO, NV
Two teenagers hurt in Carson City shootout

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two teenagers were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds in Carson City. The incident was reported at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Carmine Street and Airport Road. One of the victims was shot in the face and taken to Renown Medical...
CARSON CITY, NV
Tesla announces new Sparks factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Nevada companies are receiving tens of millions of dollars in grants as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law. American Battery Technology, based in Fernley, will receive a grant of more than $57 million in grants. The company will build and operate a commercial-scale facility...
SPARKS, NV
LCSO warns residents of phone scam

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam affecting people in the area. According to the LCSO, the caller identifies themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, and tells the recipient they have a warrant out for their arrest and that they must “post a bond”.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Reward offered in Sparks robbery

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
SPARKS, NV
Car crashes into building on Keystone

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
RENO, NV
Who paid to put a tracker in the mayor’s car? We may find out.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ever since Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve revealed someone had been tracking her every movement in the lead-up to the November election, the question has been: who ordered and paid for the surveillance?. We may soon find out. It was a creepy epilog to the recent campaign season...
RENO, NV
Emergency protocols for Nevada Football and WCSD Athletics

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Damar Hamlin’s sudden collapse on a football field has highlighted the importance of athletic physicians and trainers. Those with the Wolf Pack and the school district shared plans they have in place in the case of an emergency. Concussions, broken bones, torn muscles, and knee injuries...
RENO, NV
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An arrest has been made in a fatal crash in Sparks that happened on Jan. 17. As KOLO previously reported, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. and closed Probasco and East Prater. Investigators determined a woman was crossing the activated crosswalk when she was struck by a driver.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin recreates smash burgers without setting off the fire alarm this time

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday marked the one year anniversary of Morning Break! It’s also the one year of KOLO Cooks with Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes. For this special celebratory episode, Chapin wanted to recreate one of his most infamous KOLO Cooks dishes... the smash burger! Back in February 2022, Chapin’s smash burgers caused so much smoke that the fire alarms in the building went off, the fire department came to our rescue and the bosses were not too happy with us. However, it’s been nearly a year and we’re still on air so I don’t think anyone is getting fired any time soon.
RENO, NV
Tuesday Web Weather

Sunny, dry weather is on tap through the rest of the week with daytime highs in the low 40s in Reno. Be prepared for some very cold overnight lows dropping into the low 20s each night. The next storm could arrive late in the weekend with a chance for showers heading into next week.
RENO, NV
Used car prices on the decline

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We visited Budget Motors in July of 2021 where prices were up by 30% from the previous year. Owner Simon Amadin predicted the prices were going to go higher before they stabilized. Today, Amadin says he has less inventory, and the prices?. “As low as a thousand...

