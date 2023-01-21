Read full article on original website
Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Amarillo Police Department are in the process of getting new bullet-resistant shield for school liaison officers. Potter County Sheriff’s Office says these shields will help in case of an active shooter situation. “My opinion is it came after...
School and business closings for Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. The Amarillo City...
Weather Closings and Cancellations for the Texas Panhandle 2023
As the snow and weather move into the Amarillo Area, here are the current closings and cancellations. This list will be updated regularly. Borger ISD - Delayed 5 hours; classes start at 10 am. Bovina ISD - Closed Today. Boys Ranch ISD - Closed Today. Bushland ISD - Closed Today.
Man dies from injuries caused by fire at Johnson Tank Farm
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died from injuries caused by the fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County. According to Kyle Huff’s family, he was having surgery on Jan. 19, treating skin graft on his right side of his back. On Jan. 18, at...
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
Winter snow storm reaches the Texas Panhandle, closes parks
Charge your phone, just in case.
Gallery: Pictures Of Amarillo’s First Snow Day of 2023
If you've been wondering where snow is, well here it is. We've had some occasions where we thought we were in for a snow and were left dissapointed (or happy depending on how you feel about snow). We've been aniticapting this for a week now and now that it's hit,...
ASID, CISD, other panhandle schools cancel and postpone games amid inclement weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Various schools across the Texas panhandle, including Canyon and Amarillo schools, have canceled and/or postponed sporting events that were set to take place on Tuesday due to inclement weather. This change will not impact the basketball games set to take place on Friday night. Canyon ISD...
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Young People Scams In The Panhandle
Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
Family Confirms Death of White Deer Man Injured In Johnson Tank Explosion Near Borger
A White Deer resident who had been caught in an explosion that took place near Borger succumbed to his injuries on Sunday around 9:25 p.m. The passing of Kyle Huff was confirmed by family and announced by local news page, Hutchinson County Mugshots. At around 10:15 am on January 17,...
Amarillo city leaders to discuss leasing John Stiff, Rick Klein ball fields
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ball fields at John Stiff and Rick Klein parks may become the responsibility of private non profits. Tomorrow, Amarillo City Council members are set to discuss leasing the softball complex at John Stiff and baseball complex at Rick Klein to the Texas Panhandle Youth Sports Foundation.
Met star to perform at WT Opera Gala
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Metropolitan Opera performer Hugo Vera will headline a fundraising gala for West Texas A&M University Opera. Vera will perform alongside WT Opera students and School of Music faculty following a cocktail hour and dinner. The gala will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 28, in Legacy Hall...
Amarillo Police: Man dies after car hits person at Osage Street area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has released the name of the man who died in a pedestrian versus car incident at Osage Street area. According to officials, on January 21, at around 8:03 pm, officers were called about a crash involving a person dead at the area of S. Osage.
When Food Trucks Play Nice and Collaborate Amarillo Wins
Amarillo really has progressed a whole heck of a lot. I remember when food trucks became a thing. There was not a whole heck of a lot of them. Now we could potentially find one on every street corner. It really is great for our city. Our Amarillo food truck...
Another Greyhound Drug Bust In Amarillo. No Bag Checks?
It's not a big secret that Amarillo seems to have a bit of a drug problem. We hear of a lot of arrests being made due to drugs. Some of them small busts, some of them big ones. There's one bust that seems to happen more often than it should...
Winter Storm Warning: 4-8" snow possible for Amarillo, central Texas panhandle
UPDATE: The first snow started to fall in eastern New Mexico around 10 p.m. Amarillo and the central Texas Panhandle has been upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING. This is a major shift north from this morning. Weather computer models continue to zero in on the I-40 and Highway 60...
Winter weather incoming!
After a chilly weekend, we’re looking to stay that way for Monday, with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 40°s, and breezy southwest winds. Tonight is where things get interesting. An incoming system looks to take a very favorable track for us, arriving right around midnight, and bringing the high possibility for several inches of heavy, wet snow for a bulk of the area.
Amarillo Joint Operation: Law enforcement arrest 5 suspects involved in human trafficking
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During a joint operation, Law Enforcement arrested five suspects who were involved in human trafficking. According to DPS, on Thursday, Jan. 19, DPS along with Amarillo police and Homeland Security Investigations arrested multiple people who were involved in human trafficking. As a result, the following suspects...
